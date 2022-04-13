Workers Killed in Truck Crash Near Illegal Mine

The truck was crammed with 29 people.

Apr 13th, 2022
Associated Press
An overloaded truck hit a cliff and flipped over near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Papua province on Wednesday, killing a number of people and leaving others injured, police said.
An overloaded truck hit a cliff and flipped over near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Papua province on Wednesday, killing a number of people and leaving others injured, police said.
BASARNAS via AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An overloaded truck carrying 29 people hit a hillside and overturned near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s West Papua province on Wednesday, killing 18 people and leaving others injured, police said.

The truck, crammed with miners and their families, was headed to the capital of West Papua province Manokwari to celebrate Easter. They were on their way from a mining area in Minyambou village of Arfak Mountain district when it hit the mountain and flipped over before dawn, said local police chief Parisian Herman Gultom.

Survivors said the truck’s engine apparently lost power while going up a hill. It rolled backward before crashing, killing 13 people instantly, including a child and the driver. The other 16 were taken to two hospitals, some in critical condition, and five died while in treatment.

Television reports showed rescuers from the local search and rescue agency using their bare hands to search for the victims and struggling to bring out black body bags in half-vertical terrain.

Informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Landslides, flooding and collapses of tunnels are just some of the hazards facing miners. Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide and workers frequently use little or no protection.

The country’s last major mining-related accident occurred in February 2019 when a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in North Sulawesi province collapsed due to shifting soil and the large number of mining holes. More than 40 people died, buried in the mine pit.

More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 6th, 2022
Fed Ex I Stock 1157033203
Families of 5 Killed in FedEx Shooting File Lawsuit
The shipping giant is accused of negligence and failing to ensure a safe workplace.
Apr 11th, 2022
Pharmacist Karen Flynn gives a second Moderna booster shot to her mother Joann Pangonis, of New Boston, Pa., at Morris Drug in Mahanoy City, Pa., on Friday, April 1, 2022. An extra-contagious version of the omicron coronavirus variant has taken over the world. The variant scientists call BA.2 is now dominant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization says it makes up about 94% of sequenced omicron cases submitted in the most recent week to an international database.
BA.2 Variant Takes Over. What's Known About It?
Scientists still don’t know exactly how it will affect the trajectory of the pandemic.
Apr 11th, 2022
Home Depot I Stock 498565895
Fire Destroys Home Depot Store
It reportedly started in the lumber section and was fed by flammable chemicals stored nearby.
Apr 11th, 2022
I Stock 524303913
U.S. Ends Fiat Chrysler Minivans Probe
Regulators won't seek recall after complaints of USB charging port fires.
Apr 8th, 2022
Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays.
Trial Ordered for 59 in Deadly Collapse of Genoa Bridge
Standing trial are several people who worked for the transport and infrastructure ministry.
Apr 8th, 2022
Poweroutage
Puerto Rico Plunged Into Darkness after Power Station Fire
The outage was one of the biggest in recent months for the crumbling electrical grid.
Apr 7th, 2022
This photo shows the former Packard Motor Car Company campus, May 16, 2017 in Detroit. A judge has deemed the deteriorating Packard plant on Detroit's east side a public nuisance and ordered it's Peruvian owner to tear the former auto factory down. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan wrote in a March 31,2022, order that Fernando Palazuelo and his Arte Express Detroit must remove all rubbish and debris from the sprawling site that covers several city blocks and demolish all buildings and structures on the property.
Judge Orders Owner to Demolish Packard Plant in Detroit
It has become a public nuisance.
Apr 7th, 2022
Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc., job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays amended water as job forman Megan Eberhart holds a light during asbestos abatement in Howell, Mich., Oct. 18, 2017. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, proposed a rule to finally ban asbestos, a carcinogen that is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products and kills thousands of Americans every year.
EPA Rule Would Finally Ban Asbestos
The carcinogen is still in use.
Apr 6th, 2022
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has consistently missed deadlines in recent months to pay the U.S. government the millions of dollars he owes in penalties for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines, according to federal court documents.
WVa Gov Justice Repeatedly Late Paying Mine Safety Penalties
A lawsuit said he failed to pay fees associated with hundreds of penalties.
Apr 6th, 2022
This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang, South Korea. U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after seven automakers issued recalls for defects that can cause fires or stalling. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.
U.S. Agency Opens Probe into Electric Vehicle Batteries
Five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires.
Apr 5th, 2022
Rescue workers carry a body after a shaft collapsed in Soko coal mine, Serbia, April 1, 2022.
Coal Mine Accident Kills 8, Injures 18
Miners apparently suffocated from too much methane gas.
Apr 1st, 2022