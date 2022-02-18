California Shifts to 'Endemic' Virus Policy; Nation's First

“We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus," Gov. Newsom said Thursday.

Feb 18th, 2022
Don Thompson
Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, walks through rows of boxed Personal protective equipment, PPE, with dignitaries and elected officials, as he prepares to announce the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called 'SMARTER,' during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, CA on Feb. 17, 2022.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, walks through rows of boxed Personal protective equipment, PPE, with dignitaries and elected officials, as he prepares to announce the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, CA on Feb. 17, 2022.
Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with the help of a variety of initiatives and billions in new spending to more quickly spot surges or variants, add health care workers, stockpile tests and push back against false claims and other misinformation.

“We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus," he said during a news conference from a state warehouse brimming with pandemic supplies in Fontana, east of Los Angeles.

The first-term Democrat, who last year survived a recall election driven by critics of his governance during the pandemic, promised the state's nearly 40 million residents that as the omicron surge fades, “we’re going to keep them safe and we’re going to stay on top of this."

A disease reaches the endemic stage when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds. But there will be no definitive turn of the switch, the Democratic governor said, unlike the case with Wednesday’s lifting of the state’s indoor masking requirements or an announcement coming Feb. 28 of when precisely schoolchildren can stop wearing face coverings.

And there will be no immediate lifting of the dozens of remaining executive emergency orders that have helped run the state since Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-home order in March 2020.

“This pandemic won’t have a defined end. There’s no finish line,” Newsom said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called 'SMARTER,' during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, CA on Feb. 17, 2022.Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called "SMARTER," during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, CA on Feb. 17, 2022.Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and with omicron fading in many parts of the world some countries have begun planning for the endemic stage. But no state has taken the step Newsom did and offered a detailed forward-looking plan.

Republicans have been frequent critics of Newsom's handling of the coronavirus and were quick to disparage his latest effort. State GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson called it “an extra-large helping of word salad" and renewed the call to “follow the lead of other blue states and end his state of emergency or lift his school mask mandate."

Newsom's plan sets specific goals, such as stockpiling 75 million masks, establishing the infrastructure to provide up to 200,000 vaccinations and 500,000 tests a day in the event of an outbreak, and adding 3,000 medical workers within three weeks in surge areas.

Newsom’s administration came up with a shorthand acronym to capsulize key elements of its new approach: SMARTER. The letters stand for Shots, Masks, Awareness, Readiness, Testing, Education and Rx, a reference to improving treatments for COVID-19.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of Southern California, said while some may argue these should have come sooner, he believes “the timing is right on."

“Surveillance, testing, vaccination and treatment make the context very different and make it appropriate to shift our response from a pandemic response of trying to do everything possible, to a more rational response to try to implement things that we have strong evidence that work,” Klausner said.

The plan includes increased monitoring of virus remnants in wastewater to watch for the first signs of a surge. Masks won't be required but will be encouraged in many settings.

If a higher level of the virus is detected, health officials will determine if it is a new variant. If so, state and federal officials have a goal to within 30 days determine if it responds to existing tests, treatments and immunities from vaccines or prior infections.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said one of the goals is to avoid business closures and other far-reaching mandates. However, he said the state's requirement that schoolchildren be vaccinated against coronavirus by fall remains in effect.

The plan includes new education, including “myth-buster videos” to fight misinformation and disinformation and help interpret ever-evolving precautions for a confused public whiplashed by safeguards that seemingly shift by the day and vary across county lines.

In coordination with the federal government, it calls for a first-in-the-nation study of the pandemic’s direct and indirect impacts long-term on both people and communities.

All this will cost billions, much of it already outlined in the pandemic response package Newsom sought as part of his budget last month. That includes $1.9 million that lawmakers already approved to boost staffing at hospitals and increase coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution, as well as existing money and anticipated federal funds.

His proposed budget also includes $1.7 billion to beef up the state’s health care workforce, with more investment in increased laboratory testing capacity, data collection and outbreak investigation.

Newsom, who has faced criticism for sometimes failing to follow his own rules, defended keeping in place some of his executive emergency orders, which he said most recently have allowed the state to quickly bring in temporary medical workers and to quickly distribute more than 13 million home test kits to schools.

Those orders have dwindled from 561 to fewer than 100 in recent months, he said, and his administration is working with legislative leaders to eventually make them unnecessary.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the December 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 28, 2013.
Remington Settles with Sandy Hook Families for $73M
The case could provide a roadmap for victims of other shootings to sue firearms manufacturers.
Feb 15th, 2022
Largemouth bass.
How Mercury Gets from Coal-Fired Power Plants into the Fish You Eat
Mercury is a neurotoxic metal that can cause irreparable harm to human health.
Feb 15th, 2022
I Stock 1152209629
2 Kids Get First Gene Therapy for Tay-Sachs Disease
And it was a success.
Feb 14th, 2022
I Stock 494940216
Maui Resort Sued Over Lights that Disorient Seabirds
Conservation groups said the hotel needs to do more to protect the endangered species.
Feb 14th, 2022
Recently harvested avocados at an orchard near Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Oct. 1, 2019. Mexico has acknowledged late Saturday, Feb. 13, 20222, that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
Why the U.S. Suspended Mexican Avocado Imports on Eve of Super Bowl
The surprise, temporary suspension was confirmed late Saturday.
Feb 14th, 2022
In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The Biden administration says it has purchased enough doses of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 patients with COVID-19. The medicine from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
U.S. Buys 600K Doses of New COVID Antibody
Eli Lilly's drug is yet-to-be-approved.
Feb 11th, 2022
Keen Sized
KEEN Utility Sparta 2 Work Shoe
A 2-layer engineered mesh upper keeps feet cool.
Feb 10th, 2022
Images from a remote-controlled submersible robot show damaged areas inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant damaged in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Fukushima, Japan. The robot captured images of what appears be mounds of damaged fuel that had melted and fell to the bottom of the hardest-hit reactor at the nuclear plant for the first time since the 2011 disaster.
Robot Photos Show Melted Fuel at Fukushima Reactor
Mounds of nuclear fuel melted and fell to the bottom of the most damaged reactor.
Feb 10th, 2022
The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.
Tesla Recalls More Vehicles as U.S. Agency Increases Scrutiny
It is the fourth Tesla recall made public in the last two weeks.
Feb 10th, 2022
The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.
Tesla Recall: Heat Pump Won't Defrost Windshield Fast Enough
A software error can cause a valve in the vehicles' heat pumps to open unintentionally.
Feb 9th, 2022
Securitybreachtnep6tn2
Ransomware, Log4J and When — not if — You're Hacked
How 83% of infrastructure OT networks suffered a breach, even though 73% of managers knew it couldn't happen.
Feb 8th, 2022