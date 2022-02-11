U.S. Buys 600K Doses of New COVID Antibody

Eli Lilly's drug is yet-to-be-approved.

Feb 11th, 2022
Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The Biden administration says it has purchased enough doses of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 patients with COVID-19. The medicine from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The Biden administration says it has purchased enough doses of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 patients with COVID-19. The medicine from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing diminished treatment options in the omicron wave, the Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday.

The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company's request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We are going to try to be there to meet the demand,” he added.

The government's move comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the country. Data indicate that the Lilly drug works against omicron, including the new BA.2 mutation. Lilly said the contract for its new drug — bebtelovimab — is worth at least $720 million. That name is pronounced “beb-teh-LO-vi-mab.”

Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies stand in for the human body's immune system by acting to block an invading virus. Delivered intravenously or by injection, the medicines are meant to be administered early in an infection to forestall severe disease and death. Former President Donald Trump received an antibody combination after he tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020.

But late last month the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Regeneron's antibody drug, along with another from Lilly. The two medications had been the the backbone of antibody treatment, and doctors were hard pressed to come up with fallbacks when they didn't work against omicron. Alternate therapies for early COVID-19 infections, including two new antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, have been in short supply. An antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline that remained effective against omicron is also scarce.

The issue has had political ramifications because some Republican governors heavily promoted the original antibody treatments. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed the two antibody drugs that were faltering against omicron could still help some patients.

“We want to make sure that the treatments we provide work,” said Becerra. “If someone wants to suggest to Americans that they go elsewhere, that's not where we're going.”

Scientists say COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not a substitute for vaccination. They are usually reserved for people who are the most vulnerable, including seniors, transplant recipients and those with conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

Lilly is seeking FDA authorization for its antibody drug to be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

Under the government's contract with Lilly, HHS would get about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March. The medicines would be ready to ship following FDA authorization.

HHS said early data indicates that the new drug from Lilly works both against omicron and its BA.2 mutation, which accounts for a still small but quickly growing share of U.S. cases. Should BA.2 keep rising, the new antibody drug could offer a viable treatment option and a chance to keep pace.

“It's a constant staying ahead of this virus,” said Becerra.

The Lilly contract was awarded through collaboration between an HHS unit called the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Pentagon's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

The drugmaker said in a press release the government has the option to buy another 500,000 doses no later than July 31. A spokeswoman said the company can't speculate on when FDA authorization might come.

“We're working with them closely, and hope to bring bebtelovimab to people who need it as soon as possible," said Allison Howell.

Lilly said test data indicate that the antibody drug “retains full neutralizing activity” against omicron and “retains neutralization” against all known variants of omicron, including BA.2.

Though COVID-19 cases and new hospitalizations are falling as omicron recedes, more than 86,000 patients remain in the hospital. Deaths have continued to rise, averaging about 2,400 a day.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
A corroded pipeline that ruptured and spilled 350,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland did not have a fully functioning leak detection system at the time, according to federal records that also show the spill was larger than previously reported.
Pipeline's Safeguards Not Working in Louisiana Diesel Spill
The spill sent 350,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a wetland.
Feb 8th, 2022
I Stock 458728357
Certain Hyundai, Kia Owners Told to Park Outside
Nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. are at risk of fire even with their engines off.
Feb 8th, 2022
Covidmanufacturing
Going Deeper: Adjust Your Workplace Safety Plan to Better Protect Employees
For those who depend on in-person employees in the workplace, the persistence of COVID-19 means continually adapting to the changing safety landscape.
Feb 7th, 2022
An investigator looks at the bus and a vehicle after a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Jan. 29, 2022.
Pittsburgh Bus Bridge Closed After Apparent Shift
The move comes a week after the collapse of another bridge in the city.
Feb 7th, 2022
Fasdfas
Connecticut Supplier Recalls Ice Cream for Listeria
The three recalled products were distributed to Market Basket, Big Y and Roach Brothers Markets stores throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Feb 7th, 2022
I Stock 1311346361
Lumber Mill Fined $389K After Worker's Fatal Fall
An 86-year-old employee suffered fatal injuries after falling from a stack of pallets this past July.
Feb 4th, 2022
104109577 3026874544063690 8992022030180216652 N
Ransomattack May Cripple British Snacks Maker for Months
The U.K's second-largest snack manufacturer may be out of commission for a while.
Feb 4th, 2022
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro during a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park, Downingtown, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021.
Company Faces Criminal Charges Over Pipeline Explosion
The pipeline failed just two weeks after being placed into service.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.
Tesla Recalls Over 800K Vehicles for Seat Belt Chime Problem
The problem happens if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.
Feb 3rd, 2022
A bystander watches as Winston-Salem firefighters battle a structure fire at Weaver Fertilizer Co. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Explosion Fears Remain as Fertilizer Plant Burns
The fire has been burning for days.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Authorities prepare to tow a vehicle involved a deadly six-car crash in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 30, 2022.
Road Deaths Rise at Record Pace
Regulators have blamed increasingly reckless driving behavior during the pandemic.
Feb 2nd, 2022