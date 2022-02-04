Lumber Mill Fined $389K After Worker's Fatal Fall

An 86-year-old employee suffered fatal injuries after falling from a stack of pallets this past July.

Feb 4th, 2022
OSHA
I Stock 1311346361
iStock

HENDERSON, TX — A federal investigation into fatal injuries suffered by an 86-year-old worker at a Henderson sawmill and pallet manufacturer found the company exposed workers to hazardous energy sources and lack of machine guarding.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection on July 28, 2021, after receiving a report that the worker had fallen from a stack of pallets on July 6, 2021, at W.D. Townley and Son Lumber Company Inc.

OSHA cited the company for willful violations for failing to use energy control procedures and implement a hearing conservation program, as required by law. The agency also issued citations for serious violations for lack of machine guarding, failing to use personal protective equipment, not addressing the hazards from operating powered industrial trucks, and neglecting to notify OSHA within 8 hours of a work-related fatality as required. The lumber company faces $389,706 in proposed penalties.

“Sawmill operations can be hazardous work, but it should not be life-threatening,” said OSHA Area Director Basil Singh in Dallas. “W.D. Townley and Son Lumber Company Inc. showed a complete disregard for their employees’ well-being. OSHA will hold employers accountable when they neglect their legal responsibility to provide workers with a safe workplace.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Coalmine
Illegal Coal Mine Collapse in Eastern India Kills at Least 5
The mine was dumped by authorities 15 years ago.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Ashley Williams Watt walks near a wellhead and flowline at her ranch, Friday, July 9, 2021, near Crane, Texas. The wells on Watt's property seem to be unplugging themselves. Some are leaking dangerous chemicals into the ground, which are seeping into her cattle's drinking water. And she doesn't know how long it's been going on.
Interior Department Approves $1B to Clean Up Abandoned Wells
States will have to apply for funding set aside for well cleanup.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Mine
Montana Coal Mine Fined $1M for Violating Safety Regulations
It failed to report worker injuries and improperly disposed of mine waste.
Feb 2nd, 2022
I Stock 1333314611
How to Build Wildfire-Resistant Communities
It involves several layers of defense.
Feb 1st, 2022
Covid Testing Omicron Ap
Lawsuit Accuses COVID-19 Testing Company of Faking Results
The company expanded to about 300 locations throughout the U.S. and collected tens of thousands of tests per day.
Feb 1st, 2022
Brad Pitt walks past one of the first homes built in New Orleans by his Make It Right Foundation in this 2008 photo.
How Brad Pitt's Green Housing Dream for Hurricane Katrina Survivors Turned Into a Nightmare
The homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, termites, rotting wood, flooding and other woes.
Jan 31st, 2022
Steering wheel inside of a Kia car at a dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Kia Recalls More than 400,000 Vehicles
The airbags might not work in a crash.
Jan 31st, 2022
A view of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022.
What Does Poor Rating for Collapsed Bridge Mean for Others?
Infrastructure spending advocates noted there are thousands of bridges across the country with the same poor designation.
Jan 31st, 2022
I Stock 1217110216(1)
Air Safety Doesn't Have to Be Invisible
New solutions target ways users can allay employee air quality concerns in the age of COVID-19.
Jan 28th, 2022
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.
Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh
Survivors formed a human chain to help rescue occupants of a dangling bus.
Jan 28th, 2022
Flanked by other lawyers, a plaintiff and the mother of another, lawyer Yuichi Kaido, third from left, shows a court document during a news conference, Tokyo, Jan. 27, 2022.
Cancer Patients Sue Utility Over Fukushima Radiation
They were children at the time of the 2011 nuclear disaster.
Jan 28th, 2022