Russia Evacuates 128 Coal Miners Amid Reports of a Fire

The evacuations came just several weeks after an explosion in another mine in Kemerovo.

Dec 20th, 2021
Associated Press
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
iStock

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia evacuated 128 coal miners Sunday from a mine in Siberia amid reports of a fire in one of its sections. The news comes weeks after a devastating blast in another Siberian coal mine killed 51 people.

Emergency officials told Russia's Interfax news agency that a fire occurred in an abandoned mine gallery in the Anatoly Ruban coal mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia and about 140 miners were being evacuated. A total of 128 miners have been evacuated from the mine, Interfax reported, citing mine operators as saying that 140 miners were supposed to be on shift Sunday, but only 128 miners were working at the time.

None of them needed medical assistance, the report said.

According to the Siberian Coal Energy Company, which runs the mine, the evacuation was prompted by the “heating of a coal bed” rather than a fire, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

The evacuations come just several weeks after an explosion in another mine in Kemerovo — the Listvyazhnaya mine —killed 46 miners and five rescuers and became the deadliest coal mine disaster in Russia since 2010.

A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the Listvyazhnaya mine, including tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to maintain production despite the dangers of an explosion. Several managers at the mine and local officials have been arrested and jailed.

In the wake of the tragedy at Listvyazhnaya, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations.

Russia has seen several major mine disasters since Soviet times. In 2007, a methane explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine in the Kemerovo region killed 110 miners. Three years later, two methane blasts and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north.

More in Safety
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Dec 13th, 2021
Aerial photo of destruction in the aftermath of tornadoes in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 12, 2021.
Factory Expressed 'Flagrant Indifference' to Tornadoes
Workers say the company refused to allow them to go home as severe weather bore down on the city.
Dec 16th, 2021
I Stock 636358606
Nations Renew Talks on 'Killer Robots'
Some world powers oppose binding constraints on the development of autonomous weapons systems.
Dec 16th, 2021
More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday.
Flood from Illegal Coal Mining Traps 21 People in China
Police have detained six people.
Dec 16th, 2021
Ep4tn
Security Breach: Why Phishing Schemes Continue to Flourish
A look at what the industrial sector needs to do to increase worker awareness in responding or, more importantly, not reacting to these attacks.
Dec 15th, 2021
Six died as a tornado tore through an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Workplace Cellphone Bans Are Legal, Common in Blue-Collar Jobs
They also might be a safety risk.
Dec 15th, 2021
The capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej in the Baltic Sea, Dec. 13, 2021.
Man Detained After Deadly Ship Collision
He is suspected of "gross negligence in maritime traffic" and "aggravated drunken seafaring."
Dec 15th, 2021
Sdfasfd
3M to Sell its Food Safety Unit to Neogen in $5.3B Deal
The business will first be divested to 3M's shareholders and then merged with a Neogen subsidiary.
Dec 14th, 2021
Gas Truck
Gasoline Truck Explodes in Northern Haiti
At least 53 deaths and more than 100 injuries have been reported.
Dec 14th, 2021
Takalane Mulaudzi, 29, is processed before getting her COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec.13, 2021. Despite having adequate supplies of more than 19 million vaccine doses, South Africa's vaccination campaign has lagged. Around 38 percent of the adult population in South Africa has been vaccinated. The relatively slow rate of vaccinations makes the government's goal of inoculating 67% of the population by February 2022 look unrealistic.
Data Indicate Omicron is Milder, Better at Evading Vaccines
But vaccines still appear to be largely protective against severe disease.
Dec 14th, 2021
Workers use equipment to remove a section of roof left on a heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Edwardsville, IL.
OSHA Begins Reviewing Collapse of Amazon Warehouse Hit by Deadly Tornado
The Friday night twister left six people dead at the facility and another hospitalized.
Dec 14th, 2021
Ep12tn
Food Manufacturing's Recall Recap: Big Meat Recall Gets Way Bigger
Here's the food recall and health alerts issued from the FDA, USDA and CDC over this past week.
Dec 13th, 2021