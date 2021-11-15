Tesla Driver's Complaint Being Looked Into by U.S. Regulators

The driver said the car took control and forced itself into the incorrect lane.

Nov 15th, 2021
Associated Press
This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash.
This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash.

The driver was beta testing the “Full Self-Driving” software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle, according to a complaint filed by the driver with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The car went into the wrong lane and I was hit by another driver in the lane next to my lane,” the driver wrote.

The vehicle, a 2021 Tesla Model Y small SUV, gave the driver an alert halfway through the turn, and the driver tried to turn the wheel to avoid other traffic, according to the complaint. But the car took control and “forced itself into the incorrect lane, creating an unsafe maneuver putting everyone involved at risk,” the driver wrote.

No one was injured in the crash, but the Model Y was severely damaged on the driver’s side, according to the complaint filed with the agency online Monday and posted in its public complaint database.

The crash happened on Nov. 3, and the driver’s location is Brea, California, but the location of the crash was not identified. NHTSA does not release names of those who file complaints.

It is likely the first complaint filed with the agency alleging that “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. A message was left Friday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

A NHTSA spokeswoman said Friday night the agency is aware of the complaint and is communicating with Tesla to get more information. The spokeswoman says people should report safety concerns to the agency.

The inquiry is another sign that NHTSA is becoming more aggressive in watching autonomous and partially automated driving systems under President Joe Biden. In the past the agency has been reluctant to regulate the systems, saying that it didn't want to delay potentially life-saving technology.

Tesla says that “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” are driver-assistance systems and cannot drive themselves, despite their names. The automaker says drivers have to be ready to intervene at any time.

Selected Tesla drivers have been beta testing the software on public roads, a practice that critics say endangers others because the software has flaws and the drivers are untrained. Other companies that test on public roads have human safety drivers on board ready to intervene.

Beta testing is a field test of software done by users before the full commercial release is ready.

Critics have been calling on NHTSA to act after several videos were posted on the internet allegedly showing Tesla's software making mistakes and drivers having to take action.

“Hopefully, this gives @NHTSAgov ammunition it needs to take action on FSD now rather than waiting for Tesla to take its time through partial data releases,” Philip Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, wrote on Twitter.

In June, NHTSA ordered automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems. It wasn't clear whether Tesla reported crash involving the California driver. Two months later it opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driver-assist system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

NHTSA already has asked Tesla for information about the beta testing, including a requirement that testers not disclose information. The agency said that non disclosure agreements could hamper its ability to investigate.

More in Safety
Ventilators
Expert Weighs in on Philips' Dangerous Recall
An overcomplicated design strategy may have caused a host of problems for Philips' medical devices.
Nov 11th, 2021
Damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor following a crash in Coral Gables, Fla., Sept. 2021.
Driver Killed in Fiery Tesla Crash Hit 90 MPH
The Model 3 sedan hit triple the speed limit as the driver accelerated to beat a yellow light.
Nov 11th, 2021
I Stock 1180466159
Tesla Driver Killed in Fiery Crash
Firefighters said the car's battery technology complicated their efforts to put out the blaze.
Nov 10th, 2021
I Stock 519583794
Wisconsin Foundry Fined $200K After Injuries to 2 Workers
One employee lost two figures to amputation, and another was struck by a hot metal carrier.
Nov 9th, 2021
A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020. BNSF Railway has gone to court to determine whether it has the authority to require all its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Railroads Fight with Unions in Court over Vaccine Mandates
The unions argue the railroads should have negotiated with them.
Nov 9th, 2021
In this photograph issued Saturday Nov. 6 2021 by Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency, people gather around the charred oil tanker that exploded after being struck by a truck in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. Scores died in the explosion that happened late Friday Nov. 5.
Oil Tanker Explodes in Sierra Leone, Killing at Least 98
Crowds rushed in to scoop up leaking fuel.
Nov 8th, 2021
A golden bear stands alone.
OSHA to Collaborate with Builders on Massive Gummy Bear Factory
The 500,000-square-foot project calls for nearly 400 workers making 'Goldbears.'
Nov 5th, 2021
Pfizer logo at the company's headquarters in New York, Feb. 5, 2021.
Pfizer Says COVID-19 Pill Cut Hospital, Death Risk by 90%
Another pill from Merck is already under FDA review.
Nov 5th, 2021
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the close up of a collapsed building, center, in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort.
Nigeria Building Collapse Deaths Climb to 36, Dozens Missing
It’s unknown how many people could still be trapped inside the rubble.
Nov 4th, 2021
SIGMA+ sensors detecting the entire spectrum of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) threats slide into the back of a police vehicle with additional space on the racks for regular police cargo.
WMD Threat Sensors Tested in Police Vehicles
The sensors could one day be used for multiple tasks, including detecting narcotics manufacturing.
Nov 2nd, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Companies with at least 100 workers will be required to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave if they have side effects from the shots. That's according to a Biden administration official who spoke Monday, Nov. 1, about pending vaccine-mandate rules from OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
U.S. Will Make Large Firms Give Paid Time Off for Vaccinations
The rule covers firms with 100 or more employees.
Nov 1st, 2021
An elderly man receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than currently used shots.
Indonesia First to Green Light Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
The vaccine doesn't require the extremely cold storage temperatures.
Nov 1st, 2021