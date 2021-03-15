Chinese-Run Factories Attacked in Myanmar

The attacks on garment factories have injected an extra complication into an already very complex situation.

Mar 15th, 2021
Sam McNeilFu Ting
Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021.
AP Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had contacted authorities in Myanmar and urged that police be deployed to protect the Chinese companies and personnel. Police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing. He said China was closely watching and "is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel."

A statement posted by the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar on Facebook about the efforts to protect Chinese businesses triggered an outpouring of fury in more than 52,000 comments. "Does it hurt? How about people dying?" said a post from Naing Oo.

"If you want to do business peacefully in Myanmar, respect Myanmar people," said Aye Myat Kyaw. "Stop supporting terrorist army and join Myanmar people."

Many accused Myanmar police or other agitators of causing the destruction to try to incite more trouble.

More than 100 civilians have been killed by security forces since the February 1 coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Many more have been injured, and thousands have been arrested.

The attacks on Myanmar's garment factories have injected an extra complication into an already very complex situation. A fair share of the hundreds of garment factories in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, and other major cities are run by Chinese manufacturers. Most are private companies and many are suppliers to big-name fashion, sports and household goods retailers.

Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand also have a large number of manufacturers running factories in Myanmar that play a crucial role in providing jobs and exports that help keep the economy afloat.

Taiwan's representative office in Yangon recommended that Taiwan-owned companies use Burmese language signs to identify their factories as a "Taiwan Enterprise." It also advised them to hang Taiwan's national flag outside and explain to local employees and people living nearby that their factories are Taiwan-run, not from mainland China, to help minimize risks.

Myanmar's military leaders have often chafed at China's outsized influence over their economy. But Beijing's adherence to a policy of non-interference in other countries' politics has already angered many who are protesting the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with some calling for boycotts of Chinese products.

The protesters have been appealing for support from other countries and the United Nations to restore civilian rule, staging protests and strikes in a massive show of civil disobedience that has nearly paralyzed the economy.

Myanmar state media have reported that martial law was declared in six districts in Yangon, including the major industrial zones of Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha. At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown on anti-coup protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The state-run Myanmar News Agency, which like most other media in the country is controlled by the military, reported that five factories were set afire in Hlaing Thayar, a factory area to the west of Yangon. It said protesters had blocked roads, hindering fire engines from reaching the blazes.

One of those named, Global Fashion Garment Factory, is a Chinese-owned supplier to the fashion retailer C&A, according to a list on the C&A website.


Fu reported from Bangkok. Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing and AP writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Kiko Rosario in Bangkok contributed to this report.


More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Brass Knuckle Spectrum Bkflex 4040 N Pr Image 3 8 21
Eye Protection for All-Day Wear
The line is focused on combating fogging lenses and an overall lack of comfort - the two main reasons that workers remove their eye protection.
Mar 12th, 2021
In this file photo, a bottle of Coors Light sits on the bar as a patron sips a beer at a tavern.
Molson Coors Says Cyberattack Impacting Operations
The company has hired forensic information technology experts and legal counsel to help it investigate the incident.
Mar 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.
Biden Targets to Have All Adults Vaccine-Eligible by May 1
His aim: let Americans gather at least in small groups for July Fourth and “make this Independence Day truly special.”
Mar 11th, 2021
Mm 193 Thumb
Man Dies After Falling Into Industrial Furnace at Battery Plant
The death was determined to be accidental, but OSHA has opened an investigation.
Mar 11th, 2021
Collected face masks in city of Odense, Denmark.
Face Masks a 'Ticking Plastic Bomb'
About 3 million masks are made every minute, and most are made from plastic microfibers.
Mar 11th, 2021
Ap21069685797417
Will the Coronavirus Ever Go Away?
It’s likely the disease will eventually ease from a crisis to a nuisance like the common cold.
Mar 11th, 2021
Shipyard in Constanta, Romania.
Rescue Operation Underway After Coal Ship Sinks
Two crew members were killed and one is missing.
Mar 11th, 2021
Pipes extending into Lake Mead, well above the high water mark, near Boulder City, Nev., March 23, 2012.
Western States Diverge as Water Shortages Loom
Utah could push for a greater share of water as other states weigh how to sustain the Colorado River.
Mar 11th, 2021
In this file photo, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Families of Boeing Crash Victims Push for Change
"The truth is that 346 people are now dead because Boeing cut corners, lied to regulators, and simply considers this the cost of doing business."
Mar 11th, 2021
Mm 192 Thumb
Report: OSHA Failed to Investigate Worker COVID Deaths
The Wall Street Journal says OSHA took little action as infections increased at certain locations.
Mar 10th, 2021
Cuffs 5cb9db1cd94ed 5dfcf7cbbfd64 5f452e0794abf
Former Manager Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Worker Death Investigation
He faces five years for lying to OSHA investigators.
Mar 10th, 2021