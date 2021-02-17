New York Sues Amazon Over Worker Safety

New York claims Amazon showed a "flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements" and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.

Feb 17th, 2021
Michelle Chapman
In this file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions.
In this file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions.
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general is suing Amazon over COVID-19 safety protocols, accusing the company of being more concerned with making money than protecting its workers from getting sick.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday, involves two Amazon facilities in New York City that employ more than 5,000 workers. It alleges that Amazon failed to disinfect those facilities when infected workers had been present; didn’t contact workers when they were exposed to the virus; and made employees work so much that they didn’t have time to disinfect their workstations or stay socially distant.

“While Amazon and its CEO made billions during this crisis, hardworking employees were forced to endure unsafe conditions,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit.

The suit landed just days after Amazon preemptively sued to block it from happening. In its own lawsuit filed Friday, Amazon said that unannounced inspections by the New York City sheriff’s office found its New York warehouse went above and beyond safety requirements. On Wednesday, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel added that the attorney general’s lawsuit doesn’t present an accurate picture of Amazon’s response to the virus.

The pandemic has exposed how Amazon, the country's second-largest private employer, treats its workers who pack and ship orders. Some have protested a lack of masks and protective equipment while others have said the company isn’t forthcoming about how many people are getting sick. At a warehouse in Alabama, nearly 6,000 workers are voting on whether they want to join a union, the biggest union push in Amazon's history. Among the requests by union organizers is for Amazon, whose profits and revenues have skyrocketed during the pandemic, to treat workers with respect and give them more breaks.

Not having enough breaks was also brought up in the lawsuit. It said that Amazon monitors workers constantly, and that those who aren't working at all times could get in trouble or be fired. That has caused workers to rush back from breaks and not take the time to wash their hands, clean their workstations or stay socially distant, according to complaint.

Besides potentially exposing workers to the virus, the lawsuit also said that Amazon illegally retaliated against workers who spoke up about poor safety conditions in its facilities.

One of those workers, Christian Smalls, was fired by Amazon in March after he led a protest at the Staten Island warehouse. Amazon said it terminated Smalls because he violated social-distancing guidelines. But the lawsuit said Smalls never entered the facility during the protest, and the company never told him to leave the parking lot where the protest took place. It also said two human resource workers at Amazon agreed in writing that Smalls should not have been fired.

The firing has had a chilling effect on others, the lawsuit states, with Amazon workers fearful that they could be retaliated against if they make any health and safety complaints.

In the lawsuit, James asks the court to force Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. to offer Smalls his job back and pay him for emotional distress, as well as other damages. It also asks the court to make sure Amazon is protecting the health of its workers by monitoring the company and forcing it to change its policies.

More in Safety
Snow Ice I Stock 160840799
Texas Freeze Leads to Mexico Blackout
Millions in northern Mexico are reportedly without power after a chain of events relating to the winter storm.
Feb 16th, 2021
Amazon logo in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
Amazon Sues NY Attorney General to Stop Virus Probe
The company said the attorney general threatened to sue if Amazon didn't agree to her list of demands.
Feb 15th, 2021
Mercedes Daimler Ap
Mercedes Recalls 1.3M Vehicles
Software could send responders to the wrong location after crashes.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, displays a GM ignition switch similar to those linked to 13 deaths and dozens of crashes of General Motors small cars like the Chevy Cobalt, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. General Motors Co., has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide.
GM Settles with California for $5.75M
The company is accused of making false statements about problems with its deadly ignition switches.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this Feb. 2 photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, NC facility.
Union Lobbies to Give Meatpacking Workers Vaccine Priority
In most states, meatpacking workers are still waiting for their turn to be vaccinated and are ranked behind several workforce categories.
Feb 15th, 2021
Image from security camera video showing Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport, Dec. 30, 2019.
Court Won't Delay Extradition in Ghosn's Escape
The government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday.
Feb 12th, 2021
I Stock 1133856349
Report Faults Landing of Jet that Overshot Runway
The plane was stopped by absorbent material shortly before a fence and street.
Feb 12th, 2021
Damage from the Las Conchas fire on a hillside in the Jemez Mountains near Bandelier National Monument, N.M., July 18, 2011.
Nuclear Lab Could Be Vulnerable to Wildfires
Watchdog groups say the government needs to take note of the findings before ramping up production of key plutonium parts.
Feb 11th, 2021
In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md. Fauci suggests fans enjoy the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 with people in their household.
Fauci Predicts 'Open Season' on Shots by April
He believes vaccine deployment will greatly accelerate in the coming months.
Feb 11th, 2021
I Stock 467894528
Smaller Cars Could Explain Why Crashes Injure Women More
In front crashes, women were twice as likely to suffer a serious injury.
Feb 11th, 2021
This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Feds Investigating Giant Counterfeit N95 Mask Scam
There have been already more than 1,250 raids by law enforcement that resulted in the seizure of 10 million counterfeit 3M masks alone.
Feb 10th, 2021
Masks
US Customs Seized Nearly 13M Fake Masks Last Year
More than half of the fraudulent pandemic-related goods seized came from China.
Feb 10th, 2021