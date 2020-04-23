Stopping Virus a Huge Challenge at Crowded US Meat Plants

Social distancing is all but impossible.

Apr 23rd, 2020
Josh Funk
Tyson Foods workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company&apos;s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant.
Tyson Foods workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company's Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant.
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Daily reports of giant meat-processing plants closing because workers tested positive for the coronavirus have called into question whether slaughterhouses can remain virus-free.

According to experts, the answer may be no.

Given that the plants employ thousands of people who often work side by side carving meat, social distancing is all but impossible. Because of that, the risk of catching the virus will likely remain even as companies take numerous steps to increase protections for workers.

“It’s not that people aren’t trying. It’s just that it is very difficult to control this illness,” said Dennis Burson, an animal science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The list of companies dealing with infected workers has been growing every day at plants across the country. Among the latest was the closure Wednesday of Tyson Foods' huge pork-processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, after numerous workers tested positive. That follows closures of a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; a JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado; and many others. Some, including the Tyson pork plant in Perry, Iowa, have reopened after deep cleanings.

The closures shouldn't cause any immediate meat shortages or big price jumps at supermarkets, but as Purdue University economist Jason Lusk noted, “It’s a very fluid and volatile situation to keep an eye out for in the days to come."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, whose state leads the nation in pork production, acknowledged the likelihood of “clusters of positive cases" at meat-processing plants but said the operations must remain open.

“Without them, people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted," Reynolds said.

In an attempt to protect workers, companies have started checking employee temperatures before they start their shifts, staggering breaks and altering start times. Owners said they have also done more to clean plants, added space for workers to spread out on breaks, slowed production lines so workers can spread out and added plastic shields between work stations.

“We are looking for countless ways of ensuring we have good healthy social distancing in our plants. It’s not impossible despite the number of people in our plants," said Hector Gonzalez, Tyson's senior vice president of human resources.

Major meat companies, including Smithfield, Tyson, Cargill and JBS, said they also relaxed their attendance and sick leave policies to encourage sick workers to stay home and allow them to be paid. The North American Meat Institute trade group says companies are sharing information about their safety practices to help the industry respond to the outbreak.

Still, workplace safety expert Celeste Monforton said some companies are doing more than others, and it's difficult to ensure people working so closely together won't spread the virus.

“The scary thing is you know if it could happen in one plant, the potential is there for a lot of other plants,” said Monforton, a lecturer in public health at Texas State University. “Unless you’re super vigilant, this is a recipe for disaster.”

Even companies with the best intention may have trouble given that plant layouts make 6-foot distancing difficult, said Jim Roth, director of the Center for Food Security and Public Health at Iowa State University. Precautions like face masks and plastic shields can help but likely won't stop the risk, he said. In some cases, plants may be able to spread workers out by slowing down operations, but the feasibility of the change depends on the layout of each plant and would reduce a plant's capacity.

“They were constructed to have people stand next to each other and work, and that’s very difficult to change,” he said.

Edgar Fields, president of the Southeast Council of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents thousands of poultry workers, said it’s hard to know if the precautions at plants will protect workers.

“We say 6 feet … but what is enough?" Fields asked. “What else is it that we can ask them to do to try to protect their employees when they walk in the door and when they walk out. I don’t know. All of this is new.”

Alejandra Wehunt, 22, of Gainesville, Georgia, said she stopped going to work at a poultry processing plant as soon as she found out a male worker she knew had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I have a young daughter. I live with my grandmother. I have seizures and heart problems. I can’t catch anything,” said Wehunt, a single mother who trims and marinates the chicken with seasoning at the plant. “If one person got it, probably many others have it too. He was around other people.”

Wehunt said the plant manager at the Gold Creek Foods plant had told workers that, despite the pandemic, they had to show up to work or they could risk losing their jobs.

“Why are we losing our jobs because we don’t want to put our health in jeopardy,” she said.

A Gold Creek Foods spokesman did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Joshua Specht, a University of Notre Dame history professor who has studied the meat industry, said it relies on workers at the margins of society — including recent immigrants — who don't have a safety net and therefore feel pressure to continue working even if they are ill.

“With workers in close proximity, working long hours, and feeling pressure to continue even when sick, the meat industry is at particular risk for pandemic-related disruptions,” Specht said.

More in Safety
Greenbroz2
GreenBroz Retrofits Extractor Into PPE Cleaner
The prototype may be the best way to sterilize PPE, including fabric coveralls, masks and gowns.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020, photo, medical workers administer drive-up COVID-19 tests outside the Sanford Worthington Clinic in Worthington, Minn. The state has sent a team to ensure safe conditions in the southwestern Minnesota city, where multiple people have tested positive at a meatpacking plant.
Governors Push to Reopen Meat Plants
Despite massive numbers of infections in meat-packing, states are anxious to reopen affected plants.
Apr 20th, 2020
At a pilot large scale drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the Georgia International Horse Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Conyers, Ga.
Virus Kills 4 Georgia Poultry Workers
Six total Tyson employees have died as a result of COVID-19 as of Monday.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this May 5, 2010 file photo, shrimp boats are used to collect oil with booms in the waters of Chandeleur Sound, La.
Rules Relaxed 10 Years After BP
Companies are drilling in deeper and deeper waters, where payoffs can be huge but risks are greater than ever.
Apr 20th, 2020
Boeing 737 Max fuselages sit on a tarmac outside of the Spirit AeroSystems&apos; factory in Wichita, Kansas.
Spirit Brings Back Some Workers
Boeing, Spirit's biggest customer, plans to resume production next week.
Apr 20th, 2020
Dogs
Virus Dog Training Underway
The goal is for the dogs to be able to detect the virus even in asymptomatic people.
Apr 20th, 2020
Boeing Problems Persist Ap
Boeing to Restart Seattle Production
Operations were shut down after workers tested positive for the virus and a longtime inspector died.
Apr 16th, 2020
Boxes At Shipping Dock Istock
Exec Accused of Sabotaging PPE
Three days after he received his last paycheck, he used a fake user account to access the company's computer systems.
Apr 16th, 2020
In this April 13, 2020, photo, Kulule Amosa steps out of the apartment she shares with her husband who works at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Meat Plant Jobs Perilous Amid Virus
A plant in Sioux Falls clocked so many cases that it was forced to close this week.
Apr 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205778418
NSC Wants Virus Tests for All Businesses
NSC said while the priority be for healthcare workers, it implores the federal government to test all workplaces.
Apr 16th, 2020
Workers pack surgical masks at a factory in Suining city in southwest China&apos;s Sichuan province.
China Won't Limit Anti-Virus Supplies
U.S. officials have expressed frustration with hurdles faced by American companies.
Apr 16th, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020