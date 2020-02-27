Utility to Pay $53M for Blasts That Damaged Homes, Killed 1

A utility company will pay the largest criminal fine ever imposed for breaking a federal pipeline safety law.

Alanna Durkin Richer
Feb 27th, 2020
In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass.
In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

BOSTON (AP) — A utility company will pay the largest criminal fine ever imposed for breaking a federal pipeline safety law — $53 million — and plead guilty to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes, federal officials said Wednesday.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act and pay the fine to resolve a federal investigation into the explosions that rocked three communities in the Merrimack Valley, north of Boston, in September 2018.

"Today’s settlement is a sobering reminder that if you decide to put profits before public safety, you will pay the consequences," FBI Agent Joseph Bonavolonta said.

The company said in an emailed statement that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.

“Today’s resolution with the U.S. Attorney’s Office is an important part of addressing the impact," the company wrote. “Our focus remains on enhancing safety, regaining the trust of our customers and ensuring that quality service is delivered.”

The company's parent, Merrillville, Indiana-based NiSource Inc., also to sell the company and cease any gas pipeline and distribution activities in Massachusetts. Any profit from the sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will be handed over to the federal government.

Eversource announced later Wednesday that it has agreed to buy the company's natural gas assets in Massachusetts for $1.1 billion.

"We knew that one of the things those communities wanted was for Columbia Gas to simply go away," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters. “The tragedy was to such an extent that it would be extremely difficult for the populations in those towns to trust this company going forward, so that was one of our priorities when we struck this deal,” he said.

The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter. Residents and public officials lashed out at the company for not adequately responding and called for officials to be held accountable.

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend’s home — hours after he had gotten his driver's license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

A series of class action lawsuits stemming from the explosions has settled for $143 million. The settlement awaits final approval from a judge.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera praised the plea deal, saying it will be a “great day” when Columbia Gas no longer exists.

“This agreement will bring some much needed solace to those affected,” he told reporters.

The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, saying the company failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old cast-iron pipes in Lawrence. That omission caused high-pressure gas to flood the neighborhood’s distribution system at excessive levels.

Lelling said federal investigators found that Columbia Gas violated minimum safety standards for starting up and shutting down gas lines through a “pattern of flagrant indifference.”

An internal company notice circulated in 2015 showed that the company knew that failing to properly account for control lines in construction projects could cause fires and explosions, officials said. Yet Columbia Gas cut corners to increase its bottom line, officials said.

The company didn't keep reliable records of control lines because it was too expensive, hired inexperienced and untrained workers, and didn't communicate with the city of Lawrence about construction projects, Bonavolonta said. Columbia Gas couldn't even give NTSB investigators an accurate picture of who its customers were in the immediate wake of the explosions, he said.

"This disaster was caused by a whole management failure at Columbia Gas," Lelling said.

Until Columbia Gas is sold, an independent monitor will ensure that the company is following state and federal laws, Lelling said.

The disaster prompted federal officials to call in September for every state to require that all natural gas infrastructure projects be reviewed and approved by a licensed professional engineer. The NTSB also recommended that natural gas utilities be required to install additional safeguards on low pressure systems like the one involved in the explosions.

Columbia Gas is scheduled to plead guilty on March 9.

More in Safety
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
Fire2
TPC Makes Big Cuts After Texas Blast
The explosion happened after a larger vapor cloud ignited at the facility.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass.
Utility to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges
The company said in an emailed statement that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.
Feb 26th, 2020
Drugs Pharma Ap
Drugmaker Reaches $1.6B Settlement
The company was one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the nation's prescription drug crisis.
Feb 25th, 2020
Mm E34 Thumb
Worker Loses Leg in Poultry Processing Equipment
The 35-year-old worker's leg was caught in a piece of machinery that he was operating.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020
The massive fire at Northern Metal recycling in Becker, Minnesota, that has been burning for days, seemed to be under control Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with massive piles of burned cars covered in ice. The Becker Police Department posted Thursday that &ldquo;major progress&apos; has been made and that fire crews report the fire is &ldquo;under control at this point.&rdquo;
Recycling Plant Fire Under Control
The fire at the Northern Metals plant in Becker has been belching noxious, billowing smoke since Tuesday.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 599495514
Bank Backs Off Monitoring Work Breaks
Barclays had installed a program that tracked employees and sent warnings if they spent too long on breaks.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 11 photo, a line item shows an example of how the charge that Brent Frederick, founder of Jester Concepts, a restaurant group in Minneapolis uses as a 3% voluntary surcharge on guest checks to help pay for health insurance and mental health services and says almost all guests agree to pay it.
SMBs Embrace Wellness to Help Retain Staff
Many small business owners are starting wellness programs to help employees be healthier, happier and more likely to stay
Feb 19th, 2020
Fire Truck Istock
MN Recycling Plant Fire is Affecting Air Quality
The fire has been burning for more than 24 hours.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 509823431
Refinery Fire Extinguished
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party.
Feb 18th, 2020
A Google Earth view of Nonni&apos;s Foods Ferndale, NY facility.
Cookie Maker Fined $221K for Hazards
OSHA says employees were instructed to retrieve stored material by standing on the forks of a forklift that lifted them to a storage area.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, photo, a Houston home remains in disrepair after being damaged by the Jan. 24, 2020, explosion at a nearby industrial business.
Houston Blast Prompts Safety Debate
Many residents have neighbors they don't want: petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials.
Feb 17th, 2020
Caution Istock
Explosions Rock Mass. Chemical Plant
There were several explosions, including one that blew an 5-foot-by-8-foot hole in the roof.
Feb 13th, 2020