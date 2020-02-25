Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Reaches $1.6B Settlement

The company was one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the nation's prescription drug crisis.

Geoff Mulvihill
Feb 25th, 2020
Drugs Pharma Ap
AP file

The generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt has a tentative $1.6 billion deal to settle lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis, it announced Tuesday.

The company said that it had an agreement with a key committee of lawyers representing thousands of local governments suing various drug industry players over opioids — and that the deal has the support of the attorneys general of 47 states and territories.

The company, based in Staines-Upon-Thames, England, was one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the nation's prescription drug crisis, shipping millions of doses to Florida, an epicenter of the black market opioid trade.

Under its agreement, Mallinckrodt is filing for bankruptcy. The plan calls for it to make payments for eight years after the company emerges from the protections. That route is similar to one that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is attempting to settle opioid claims against it.

Mallinckrodt's announcement comes weeks before a trial on the toll of opioids is scheduled to start in Central Islip, New York. The looming trial has been a factor in a ramped-up push for other drugmakers and distributors to settle, as well.

More in Safety
Fire Truck Istock
MN Recycling Plant Fire is Affecting Air Quality
The fire has been burning for more than 24 hours.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 509823431
Refinery Fire Extinguished
The fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party.
Feb 18th, 2020
A Google Earth view of Nonni&apos;s Foods Ferndale, NY facility.
Cookie Maker Fined $221K for Hazards
OSHA says employees were instructed to retrieve stored material by standing on the forks of a forklift that lifted them to a storage area.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, photo, a Houston home remains in disrepair after being damaged by the Jan. 24, 2020, explosion at a nearby industrial business.
Houston Blast Prompts Safety Debate
Many residents have neighbors they don't want: petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials.
Feb 17th, 2020
Caution Istock
Explosions Rock Mass. Chemical Plant
There were several explosions, including one that blew an 5-foot-by-8-foot hole in the roof.
Feb 13th, 2020
Five properties tied to Electro-Plating Services Inc. in Madison Heights owe a total of more than $30,000 in taxes, interest and fees from 2017 and 2018, according to the Oakland County Treasurer&apos;s office.
'Ooze' Site Subject to Forfeiture
The owner of the industrial site that is leaking bright green goo onto a Michigan freeway owes tens of thousands in overdue taxes.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 25, 2019 photo, attendees walk to enter at the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Organizers of the world&rsquo;s biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.
Virus Worries Cancel Mobile World Congress
The plug has been pulled for the annual Mobile World Congress show, considered the world's largest mobile technology expo.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 185168137
Electrical Safety Tips for the Industrial Workplace
Industrial workers are surrounded by potential electrical hazards, which makes following safety instructions critical.
Feb 12th, 2020
I Stock 458091415
Honda Recalls Minivans
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.
Feb 12th, 2020
This image provided by WAFB shows a fire inside a refinery early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.
Fire at ExxonMobil Refinery
ExxonMobil has been working with the fire department's hazardous materials unit to monitor air quality in the area.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Indian laborers sit near burnt remains after a fire broke out at Nandan Denim, one of the largest denim suppliers in the world, in Ahmedabad, India. At least seven people died in the blaze that swept the factory that has ties to major U.S. retailers, according to its website. Some of the U.S. and multinational companies listed on the website said they were not actually customers, and many issued statements that strongly condemned dangerous work sites.
Workers Burn in Denim Factory
Seven workers died trying to escape via one door, accessible by ladder.
Feb 12th, 2020
Osha Ere
OSHA Fines GA Farm $128K After Fatality
Pearson Farms was cited for numerous safety violations after an employee died while performing maintenance at a post-harvesting facility.
Feb 11th, 2020
Conveyor Stops 5e1e07361068f
Minimize Conveyor Injury Risks with Safeguarding
It's easy for loose clothing, jewelry or hair to get trapped in conveyor belts and, if workers aren't paying attention, they could get caught in the machine.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Chinese smartphone brand Huawei says it will attend the industry&rsquo;s biggest global event this month in Barcelona while more companies reported losses due to China&rsquo;s efforts to contain a disease outbreak.
Tech Show Adapts to Virus
More than 100,000 people were expected to attend this year, with about 6% from China.
Feb 10th, 2020