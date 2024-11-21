7 Manufacturing Safety Sins You Might Be Committing

If you notice any of these seven issues in your facility, it's important to address them immediately.

More than 100,000 workplace injuries are annually reported in the manufacturing industry. Many of these incidents are preventable when correct measures are taken. Take a minute to read through the article and think about whether you have these proactive measures in place. If not, you might be committing one of the safety sins that could lead to a very preventable incident. We've compiled the seven safety issues your company might be facing and how to avoid them.  

1. Complacency   

Nothing says complacency like the sentence, "But we've always done it this way." Over time, people tend to get comfortable in their routines, whether specific tasks or extensive processes. This may lead to a more careless approach or even a skipped step, creating huge risks. 

Conduct refreshing training regularly and encourage your team members to acknowledge risky shortcuts. Use rotating audits to identify areas where complacency may occur.

2. Ignoring Near Misses

It's easy to overlook near-miss reporting because it's viewed as "nothing" happened. However, near misses are critical lessons that must be learned and reported so the worst doesn't happen again.

It's important to have a user-friendly and efficient system for reporting near-misses. They are also great learning opportunities. You can encourage open reporting by making it anonymous and regularly reviewing the reports to implement preventative measures.

3. Inadequate Training

If your employees don't regularly receive up-to-date training, they will lack the skills they need to complete their jobs safely and effectively.

Develop a continuous training program incorporating hands-on sessions, refresher courses, and specific training for new processes or equipment. Make sure to track training completions and conduct tests for knowledge retention.

4. Neglecting Maintenance 

If you skip or delay equipment maintenance, you'll notice more breakdowns and an increased risk of injury. Malfunctioning machinery can lead to preventable incidents and operational downtime. 

Ensure you have a proactive maintenance schedule that includes regular inspections, preventive repairs, and record-keeping. Consider predictive maintenance technology to identify and address issues before they escalate.

5. Poor Housekeeping

Disorganized or cluttered workspaces can lead to the most common workplace injuries, which are slips, trips, and falls. They also create roadblocks that make emergency rooms inaccessible.

Have daily housekeeping standards in place and designate specific areas for tools and equipment. Perform regular housekeeping audits and involve your employees in keeping shared spaces tidy.

6. Lack of PPE Compliance

Employees can sometimes skip PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) due to discomfort, inconvenience, or overconfidence. This exposes them to severe risks and preventable injuries.

Provide PPE that is comfortable and fit for its purpose and offer training on its critical role. You can also reinforce PPE compliance through regular safety talks, signage, and holding supervisors accountable for PPE adherence.

7. Communication Breakdowns

Safety policies, updates, and emergency procedures should be clearly communicated and easily accessible to your workforce. Leaving your employees uncertain or unaware of critical protocols could be standing in the way between your site and preventable incidents. 

Standardize safety communication channels and ensure messages reach all staff. Use digital screens, alerts, or apps to broadcast updates and hold regular meetings to discuss safety topics. Encourage feedback to identify any communication gaps.

If you notice any of these seven issues in your facility, it's important to address them immediately. In manufacturing, preventing incidents isn't limited to building a safer and stronger workforce; it's also about becoming a more efficient and profitable business. 

Prioritize training, encourage open reporting, and empower your team to make safety a daily priority. With the proper practices in place, you're not just preventing accidents—you're investing in your operations' long-term success and sustainability.

