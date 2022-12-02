Reducing Cyber Risk and Protecting Against a ‘Perfect Storm’

More than best practices, cybersecurity is about understanding the risks an organization is facing, and the level of risk it can handle.

Brian Nichols
Dec 2, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404

There have been hundreds of cyberattacks against manufacturing companies in recent years, including high-profile breaches at JBS Foods and Colonial Pipeline. With these in mind, let’s examine what makes attacks on manufacturing companies particularly unique.

In most industries, a cyberattack results in financial damages and back-end closures in certain functional areas (e.g., finance, accounting, e-mail). Those are concerns for manufacturers, as well.

However, there is an extra layer of complication for manufacturing organizations, as they often cannot keep operations going following a cyberattack. When a manufacturer is breached, it typically takes down the entire organization – the production line, the facilities, the distribution, everything. So, in many ways, a cyberattack is a “perfect storm,” often more devastating to a manufacturing organization than it is to companies in other industries.

As a result, cybersecurity needs to be an extremely high priority for manufacturing organizations. If for no other reason than because hackers know manufacturers have a lot to lose in a cyberattack, making them more willing (in many cases) to pay hefty ransoms.

Another important element to this discussion is the older technology that manufacturers tend to have. Sometimes older technology is less susceptible to cyberattacks because it’s not as automated or digital. On the other hand, older technology typically has fewer security protections, which can open a manufacturer to outside attacks. The vendor that created the technology may no longer exist, or may not put out updates on that technology, leaving manufacturers with an archaic system to defend against sophisticated, modern-day cyberattacks.

Consider also that manufacturing employees are focused and measured on efficiency and productivity. As a result, management often wants to avoid implementing complicated security controls and other technological roadblocks because those can potentially frustrate employees or slow down production.

All of these factors, among others, have contributed to a drastic shift in the cyber insurance market for manufacturing companies. Not only has it become much more expensive to purchase cyber insurance in recent years, but those pricy insurance premiums now offer organizations significantly less coverage than before. The end result, as noted above, is basically a perfect storm.

How to Weather the Storm

My colleague, Mike Cullen, recently authored a comprehensive article in which he outlined several leading practices that organizations can implement to combat the recent increase in cyberattacks and the rising costs of cyber insurance. Below are a few key points that are particularly applicable to manufacturing organizations:

  • Engage leadership and the board to support new investments through frequent reports on the cybersecurity program – It’s vital to educate leaders about why cybersecurity is a critical risk for manufacturers.
  • Train your people to be aware of cyber threats and how to protect themselves and the organization – Or better yet, put in controls that stop malicious threats from reaching your employees in the first place.
  • Develop and test a robust incident response plan to deal with the most likely cyber incidents (e.g., ransomware, account compromise via phishing) – Because manufacturers are such an attractive target with so much on the line, they must have a documented incident response plan that allows the organization to restore its systems quickly.

With any manufacturing company, it is not simply about implementing leading practices. It’s about having a strategic understanding of the level of risk the organization is facing and the level of risk the organization can handle. And it’s about deciding which advanced controls to implement, even if they are at the expense of employee satisfaction or production speed.

In short, leading practices always look great on paper. But the manufacturers that thrive from a cyber standpoint are the ones who apply that knowledge to their facilities, systems, employees and overall organization in a way that proves to be effective, efficient and minimally invasive.

Looking to the Future

Manufacturing’s old-school mindset – “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” – is finally beginning to change. Manufacturing organizations are beginning to acknowledge the risk in using older technology and are placing a greater importance on cybersecurity.

In many cases, manufacturers are relying on vendors to implement and maintain modern technology with sophisticated cybersecurity controls. Of course, that still comes with risk. Except in these instances, the bulk of the risk merely transfers from organizational risk management to third-party risk management.

At the end of the day, even if a manufacturing organization passes the bulk of its risk to an insurance provider or to a third-party vendor, the manufacturer ultimately is responsible for the business, the operations and the repercussions of a cyberattack.

The days of manufacturers focusing 100 percent on production are long gone. The risk of a cyberattack is always on the horizon. Manufacturing leaders need to be smart and strategic with each key decision, because everyone has the potential to get soaked during a “perfect storm.”

 

Brian Nichols is a principal in Baker Tilly’s risk advisory practice .

Latest in Safety
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Sponsored
How to Attract New Talent with AR
November 22, 2022
Work Safety And Safety Procedures Two Binders On Desk In The Office Business Background 646371110 3916x2549
Expanding EHS Focus from Compliance to Quality
November 21, 2022
Patlite Sized
Cutting-Edge Signal Beacons, Towers
November 21, 2022
I Stock 1302076148
OSHA Announces Oversight Program for Illinois, Ohio Food Processors
November 11, 2022
Related Stories
Explosion
Safety
19 Injured in Ethane Explosion in Southern Mexico
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Safety
Walmart Shooting Raises Need for Violence Prevention at Work
Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Safety
Qatar Says Worker Deaths for World Cup 'Between 400 and 500'
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Explosion
Safety
19 Injured in Ethane Explosion in Southern Mexico
A government-owned oil company has not confirmed the explosion was related to its plant.
December 1, 2022
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019.
Safety
San Francisco Will Allow Police to Deploy Lethal Robots
The remote-controlled robots could be used in emergency situations.
November 30, 2022
The system goes a step further by assigning a priority number from 0 to 99 to further sort alarms in the alarm summary display.
Safety
An Alarming Trend in Process Control Systems
The processing industry is increasingly adopting a standards-based approach to alarm management.
November 29, 2022
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Safety
Walmart Shooting Raises Need for Violence Prevention at Work
Workers far too often don't know how to recognize warning signs or report suspicious behavior.
November 29, 2022
Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Safety
Qatar Says Worker Deaths for World Cup 'Between 400 and 500'
A drastically higher number than any other previously offered.
November 29, 2022
This March 6, 2014, file photo shows the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Safety
U.S. Nuclear Waste Repository Begins Filling New Disposal Area
Known as Panel 8, the new area consists of seven separate rooms.
November 28, 2022
Trifecta
Safety
CPSC Warns of Toy-Related Injuries and Turkey Fires During the Holidays
A new report released today by CPSC found that in 2021 there were more than 152,000 toy-related, emergency department-treated injuries to children younger than 15 years of age, including two deaths.
November 23, 2022
A drilling rig is seen on Oct. 14, 2011, in Springville, Pa.
Safety
Public Utility to Pipe Water to Residents of 'Gasland' Town
They haven't had a clean, reliable supply of drinking water for 14 years.
November 23, 2022
In this aerial photo, a building at the center of a deadly fire is seen in Anyang in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed several dozen people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China's Henan province.
Laws & Regulations
4 Detained Over China Trading Company Fire That Killed 38
The fire was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth.
November 23, 2022
Workers line up to get tested for COVID-19 at the Foxconn factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Aug. 5, 2021.
Labor
Workers Protest at Virus-Hit Chinese iPhone Factory
Employees were beaten and detained.
November 23, 2022
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, an industrial wholesaler burns in Anyang in central China's Henan province, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Safety
Welding Sparked Central China Fire That Killed 38
The company deals in chemicals and other industrial goods.
November 22, 2022
Drone
Aerospace
Drones Attack Ship at Oil Terminal
It was the latest in a series of recent attacks.
November 22, 2022
Work Safety And Safety Procedures Two Binders On Desk In The Office Business Background 646371110 3916x2549
Safety
Expanding EHS Focus from Compliance to Quality
How Environmental Health & Safety programs can improve quality, help recruit new talent, and ultimately improve the bottom line.
November 21, 2022
Patlite Sized
Safety
Cutting-Edge Signal Beacons, Towers
The latest visual and audible solutions can apply to a wide range of factory applications.
November 21, 2022