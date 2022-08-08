Exoskeletons, Wearables Face an Uphill Battle with Comfort and Mobility

Matthew Marino
Aug 8, 2022
Workers In Warehouse

A few years ago, I worked with a warehouse stocker named John who had injured his back and was looking to get back to full duty. His job was important to him because he had a family to support, which included taking care of an adult son with special needs. Working as a morning stocker, John was on his feet for eight hours, pushing and pulling pallet jacks full of goods, constantly lifting, bending, and reaching to stock his aisles before heading home to help his son.

It’s no surprise that John became one of millions of Americans who missed time at work because of back pain.

John agreed to try using a back-assist exoskeleton while on modified duty. I trained and supported him throughout his transition from modified to full duty. He used the exoskeleton until he no longer had any work restrictions from his doctor, and he was approved for full-duty work. He said he could feel the exoskeleton reducing strain in his back when he was bending and lifting.

The assistance truly workedThen one day John gave back the exoskeleton. Even though he said it worked, he didn’t want to use it anymore. Why?

While there was no doubt that the exoskeleton helped, John said it prevented him from doing his job and moving the way he wanted. He couldn’t get close to the items he needed to reach because the exoskeleton interfered. He couldn’t move in tight spaces and in between pallets because the exoskeleton stuck out too far around his body and got caught on shrink-wrap. It helped relieve back strain, but that didn’t matter. Because it got in the way, John was done with the exoskeleton.

Restrictive Wearables Face an Uphill Battle

John’s story is a powerful lesson - if you are thinking about adopting new technology or new wearables for your workforce, physical assistance is not the only important factor. Whether it’s an exoskeleton that provides physical support or sensors that promote a safer workday, if wearables prevent workers from doing their job how they want to, adoption will be an uphill battle.

That’s why comfortable workforce wearables that don’t restrict freedom of movement are more practical for many industries, especially fast-paced logistics environments. Logistics and warehouse workers need to be able to quickly adapt to any challenges they face to get their job done, which means they need full mobility, and zero distractions.

Lightweight, soft exosuits that are built to comfortably fit any body type and be worn all day have incredible potential to help workers who frequently bend and lift. Those are also the kind of workers that need protection. The wear and tear from the frequent forces and awkward postures their spines must endure during all that bending and lifting really adds up physically – not only over the course of a single day, but over the course of a career.

Exosuits and Smart Sensors

The good news is there are many new wearables for logistics companies wanting to find ways to protect their employees without sacrificing production.

Companies have started using workforce wearables, including rigid exoskeletons or “soft-shell” exosuits, to lower the forces that increase the risk of chronic pain. Dutch-based logistics company Geodis began using passive exoskeletons for back support in 2017 and DHL published a report saying that soon delivery people “will be using exoskeletons to safely lift heavy weights.”

These companies and many others are using exoskeletons and exosuits that are already on the market and have been scientifically proven to reduce back strain, fatigue, and risk of injury from bending and lifting. But as we learned from John’s story, it’s critical that they are comfortable and don’t restrict freedom of movement.

Thankfully, there are exosuits being implemented that are specifically designed to provide assistance without impacting mobility or comfort.

When it comes to the sensor side of workforce wearables, Walmart and Toyota are testing devices that alert workers who are engaging in risky movements. These devices collect data to give employers insights into which jobs, tasks or workers have the highest levels of injury risk, so that workplace design or equipment changes can be made to improve worker safety. They also provide feedback to workers to train them to avoid risky postures and movements. The testing found a reduction in injury risk across North America using the sensors.

But while exosuits must give user’s freedom of movement to be adopted, sensors have their own user-adoption hurdles, including the “creepy factor” that some workers may feel toward data collection – including privacy and workplace-surveillance concerns. These challenges are being addressed by sensor providers and companies through privacy features, proper training, and awareness among workers.

Tackling Expensive Workplace Injuries

The rise of workforce wearables is exciting because they could help fight a major problem: work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs).

OSHA said WMSDs are frequently the cause of lost or restricted work time and the annual cost from back pain domestically is $253 billion, according to the Bone and Joint Initiative.

Amazon has started to direct financial resources to combat WMSDs with its WorkingWell program and Jeff Bezos has said that the company needs to tackle workplace injuries. They had reason to emphasize warehouse safety: Amazon recorded 5.6 injuries per 100 workers in 2019, while the (still-too-high) national average for the warehousing and storage sector was 4.8.

Workforce wearables can help protect workers who may be at-risk of suffering WMSDs, which could turn into chronic pain. But a major hurdle in the “War on WMSDs” is enthusiastic buy-in from the workers to properly use the wearables. We’ve learned from stories like John’s that buy-in is going to be a whole lot easier if the wearables are comfortable and maintain mobility.

To enjoy the assistance of workforce wearables, workers must be willing to wear them. When they feel comfortable using a wearable and quickly see the difference it makes by improving their quality of life, the way physical work is done can change forever.


Matthew Marino, PT, MSPT, CPE, is Director of Ergonomics and Human Factors at HeroWear.

Latest in Safety
Workers In Warehouse
Exoskeletons, Wearables Face an Uphill Battle with Comfort and Mobility
August 8, 2022
Daniel Rofin, 41, receives a vaccine against Monkeypox from a health professional in medical center in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2022. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans. That's according to two people familiar with the matter said.
U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
August 4, 2022
In industrial facilities, the manufacturing of materials releases chemicals and vapors into the atmosphere, resulting in corrosion of critical equipment.
Industrial Ruggedized Computing Solutions for Hazardous Manufacturing Environments
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1302755550
Pilgrim’s Pride Cited Over Ammonia Leak
August 4, 2022
Related Stories
Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that sparked four explosions that injured more than 121 people, one person dead and 17 missing.
Safety
Firefighters Battle Big Blaze at Cuba Tank Farm
In industrial facilities, the manufacturing of materials releases chemicals and vapors into the atmosphere, resulting in corrosion of critical equipment.
Safety
Industrial Ruggedized Computing Solutions for Hazardous Manufacturing Environments
Firefighters
Safety
Explosion at Gunpowder Chemical Plant Injures 8
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that sparked four explosions that injured more than 121 people, one person dead and 17 missing.
Safety
Firefighters Battle Big Blaze at Cuba Tank Farm
The fire began Friday night when lightning struck a storage tank.
August 8, 2022
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide reported Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Fla. But the driver's air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.
Safety
Florida Death Could Be 20th in U.S. Caused by Takata Air Bags
Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash.
August 5, 2022
Daniel Rofin, 41, receives a vaccine against Monkeypox from a health professional in medical center in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2022. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans. That's according to two people familiar with the matter said.
Safety
U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
The declaration by HHS comes as the Biden administration has faced criticism over monkeypox vaccine availability.
August 4, 2022
In industrial facilities, the manufacturing of materials releases chemicals and vapors into the atmosphere, resulting in corrosion of critical equipment.
Safety
Industrial Ruggedized Computing Solutions for Hazardous Manufacturing Environments
The release of gases or vapors in the atmosphere can result in an explosion or hazard.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1302755550
Safety
Pilgrim’s Pride Cited Over Ammonia Leak
The poultry plant was evacuated and two workers were hospitalized.
August 4, 2022
Firefighters
Safety
Explosion at Gunpowder Chemical Plant Injures 8
About 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to extinguish the blaze.
August 4, 2022
Dsc0169
Safety
Understanding OSHA’s NFPA 70E Standard: Compliance and Best Practices for Electrical Safety
Where does a company generate the outline of roles, responsibilities, and protocols?
August 4, 2022
The government is investigating whether Tesla’s software is contributing to collisions.
Safety
What Are Automotive 'Over-the-Air' Updates?
These digital recalls require little or no effort.
August 2, 2022
Explosion Warning
Safety
Top 10 Ways to Help Prevent Dust Explosions
A closer look at some potential hazards and the tools needed to prevent or address them.
August 1, 2022
Mechanix Wear Vision Lineup
Safety
Mechanix Wear Expanding Beyond Hand Protection
Features include a proprietary mold design and anti-fog technology.
August 1, 2022
Workers process chickens at a poultry plant in Fremont, Neb., Dec. 12, 2019. The federal government on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down.
Safety
USDA Gets Tougher on Salmonella in Chicken Products
New regulations would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in raw chicken products or risk being shut down.
August 1, 2022
I Stock 1369770616
Safety
Flood Maps Show U.S. Vastly Underestimates Old Industrial Site Contamination Risk
In just six cities, researchers found more than 6,000 sites at risk.
August 1, 2022
A section of Beirut's massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed on Sunday after a weekslong fire triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.
Safety
Part of Beirut Port Silos, Damaged in 2020 Blast, Collapses
The collapse came after a weekslong fire triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited.
August 1, 2022
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill off the Southern California coast, on Oct. 7, 2021. The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, agreed to accept a proposed claim settlement with Amplify Energy Corp, the owner of an underwater oil pipeline that spilled some 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean.
Safety
Pipeline Company to Pay Nearly $1M for Calif. Oil Spill
The underwater oil pipeline spilled some 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean.
July 29, 2022
A flare burns off methane and other hydrocarbons as oil pumpjacks operate in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin, new aerial surveys show. The emission endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change.
Safety
Massive Methane Leaks Speed Up Climate Change
There's now nearly three times as much methane in the air than there was before industrial times. The year 2021 saw the worst single increase ever.
July 28, 2022