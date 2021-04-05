Maintaining a Strong Safety Culture

The top 6 considerations in establishing your safety strategy, and the culture it will create.

Apr 5th, 2021
Harry Xanthakos
Helmet 630009938 2104x1430 (1)

Safety culture, for many safety professionals, is a system.

The system consists of attitudes, beliefs, values and principles that encourage safe behavior in the workplace.  All the moving parts need to come together to upkeep this system. The pieces of safety culture include management and employee involvement, hazard analysis, control and abatement, communication and training, and evaluation. Each of these steps is necessary and needed to create and upkeep a safe work environment.

The first element of safety culture is management involvement. This includes practicing safe behaviors and demonstrating involvement. Management can demonstrate involvement by doing things like spending time in teams and empowering workers to create safety procedures and policies for the organization. Management can also be a role model in a safety system by allocating resources, such as personnel and money, to improve the safety of employees in the construction site.

Another element of safety culture is employee involvement. There is no safety culture in an organization without the participation of its employees. Employees become owners of the safety culture when they participate in the occupational safety and health initiatives of their organization. Safety and health initiatives are pivotal in establishing a culture.

The objectives of these initiatives are to raise the employees’ awareness on existing hazards, promote employee engagement, make the work processes more efficient and reduce the number of incidents in the workplace. There are several ways to engage employees with a safety culture. One way to encourage employee involvement would be to involve employees in the development of a new training course on the use of respirators.   

Before instigating any safety initiative, worksite hazard analysis is essential.  Management must identify current and future threats in the workplace, such as fall, fire, electrical, and chemical hazards. Analysis takes place at the largest and smallest of levels. The work hazard analysis breaks every process down into specific components. It then identifies the health and safety hazards of each component. If health and safety hazards are not identified and analyzed, there is no way to protect employees or create a secure worksite.

The next step in maintaining a safe culture is hazard control and abatement. This takes place after the work hazard analysis. Management, with the assistance of safety professionals, will attempt to eliminate hazards. They will use methods such as substitution, in which one hazardous material is replaced with another safer material (ex: paint with lead is now substituted with paint without lead).

Methods could also include engineering controls, such as enclosing or isolating a hazardous process (ex: x-ray machine), or changing the initial design of a machine. If management fails to eliminate the hazards, the next step would be to use work practice controls to reduce the hazards. These controls could include strategies such as the wet method (water to suppress the dust in demolitions), job rotation (every six months a different task for the worker), good personal hygiene, proper housekeeping or machine maintenance.

The last step of the hazard control and abatement process is the use of personal protective equipment such as safety glasses, respirators and gloves.

An important part of the safety system is communication and training. An employer must provide employees information about the existing and anticipated hazards in the workplace. This should be accompanied by the organization’s policies and procedures, regulations and safety objectives. Examples of effective communication methods are orientation manuals, task and procedure instructions, general safety courses, equipment manuals, signage and safety meetings.

Communication with the employees is vital; it creates safety awareness while reinforcing safe behaviors and demonstrating that management is committed to the wellbeing of its employees. Additionally, employers must provide employees with the appropriate training before they assign them a certain task. This specific training will enable workers to recognize hazards, and teach them ways to eliminate or abate these threats.

There are several methods for delivering this safety training: lecture method in a classroom environment, e-learning, hands-on training, safety meetings, or equipment simulators. Training should be provided every time an employee is introduced to a new task, or any time the employee is working in an unsafe manner.

The last element in a safety culture is the evaluation of performance, along with a reward system. An organization first should identify the minimum requirements for a safe and healthy workplace. Subsequently, an organization must measure its performance -- usually every year -- at the beginning of a period and at the end of the period. Doing this measures the actual performance of the organization against the minimum required targets.

The objective of this step is to identify weaknesses within an organization. It is also used to evaluate the effectiveness of previously implemented policies and procedures. As with any evaluation, the goal is that there is change and improvement to the organization’s safety culture. This performance evaluation method should be complemented with a reward system that provides employees feedback regarding their performance. The reward system should recognize those who practice and promote safe behavior in their workplace.

To conclude, safety culture is something that evolves. The safety culture of an organization will be influenced and altered by the beliefs of new management, implementation of new safety regulations, introduction of innovative materials and equipment, and medical findings that identify previously unknown hazards. However, following these steps in maintaining a safety culture can keep a workplace free of hazards, and create a safe and secure environment for all employers and employees.


Harry Xanthakos holds an MBA, is a Certified Safety Professional, is an OSHA outreach trainer for construction and general industry, as well as the founder of Atlas Safety & Health.

More in Safety
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state.
Company Producing J&J Vaccine Has History of Violations
15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine had to be discarded.
Apr 1st, 2021
Gm Ap21090674394355
GM Recalling 10K Chevy and GMC Vans
A short circuit can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.
Apr 1st, 2021
Pigs stand in front of a building after a fire broke out in a large pig farm in Alt Tellin, Germany, on Tuesday, March 30.
Fire at German Farm Likely Killed 55K Pigs
Some 7,000 sows and 50,000 piglets were listed as being at the facility at the time, and only about 1,300 animals were rescued.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Experts Examine Bottom of Ever Given
Reports indicate "slight to medium" damage of the vessel that halted traffic in the Suez Canal.
Mar 31st, 2021
In this Dec. 22, 2020, photo, provided by Richard Chung, his son Caleb Chung receives the first dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine or placebo as a trial participant for kids ages 12-15, at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12. The announcement Wednesday, March 31, 2021 marks a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before the next school year.
Pfizer: Vaccine Safe for Age 12+
This could be a first step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.
Mar 31st, 2021
Mb 93 Thumb
Canning Plant Fined $177K After Worker Struck by Forklift
An investigation revealed two repeat and three serious safety violations at Seneca Foods' Wisconsin plant.
Mar 30th, 2021
Dagdd
Next Gen Safety Sneakers
The new footwear combines safety and comfort for warehouse workers.
Mar 29th, 2021
The 'Excelsior Pass' app.
New York Launches Vaccination Passport App
The Excelsior Pass will be accepted at major entertainment venues like Madison Square Garden.
Mar 29th, 2021
Cars pass by as fire razes through Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, early Monday, March 29, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from a nearby village after the massive fire broke out at the refinery.
Hundreds Evacuated After Oil Refinery Fire
The Balongan plant has a refining capacity of about 125,000 barrels of crude oil a day.
Mar 29th, 2021
Amtrak workers perform tunnel repairs to a partially flooded train track bed, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Weehawken, N.J.
Amtrak Racing to Fix Critical, Leaking Underwater Rail Tunnel
The crumbling, 110-year-old tunnel carries passengers to and from Manhattan.
Mar 26th, 2021
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
Vaccinated Employees Returning with Un-Vaccinated Devices
Workers coming back on site will be utilizing devices that may have been absent from the network for a year or more, presenting unique security challenges.
Mar 25th, 2021