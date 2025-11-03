Modular Closets Moving Manufacturing from New Jersey to North Carolina

The company expects the $30 million development to create 100 jobs in the first year.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 3, 2025
Closets
Modular Closets

Modular Closets, a manufacturer of customizable closet systems, announced plans to relocate its primary manufacturing operations from New Jersey to Kernersville, North Carolina. The company expects the $30 million development to create 100 jobs in the first year. 

The company's new North Carolina site will occupy a former Sara Lee manufacturing plant, with renovations scheduled to begin in 2026. Modular Closets previously onshored manufacturing in 2020. 

"This move will help us scale production, reduce delivery times and continue offering closet solutions to our customers nationwide," CEO Bernard Warman said.

The new facility will serve as Modular Closets’ primary manufacturing hub. The company plans to offer a mix of on-site, hybrid and remote positions for local employees.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 3, 2025
Exair
New Ultra Duty Line Vac
November 3, 2025
Visco Tec
Preeflow eco-SPIN
November 3, 2025
Indeeco
Next Generation Tubing Bundle Line
November 3, 2025
Related Stories
Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, left, and Germany's Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger leave after a joint press statement in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, following the signing a partnership to build an ammunition powder factory.
Operations
Rheinmetall Announces New Gunpowder Factory in Romania
Eli Lilly And Company Netherlands Facility
Operations
Lilly Continues Factory Building Hot Spree with $3B Facility in Europe
A facility along the Tallgrass Trailblazer carbon dioxide pipeline is seen Oct. 17, 2025, near Glenvil, Neb.
Operations
Carbon Capture Pipelines Have Struggled to Advance, but a Project in Nebraska Has Found Success
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 3, 2025
Visco Tec
Operations
Preeflow eco-SPIN
This innovative dispensing and application technology ensures uniform coating within complex components.
November 3, 2025
Indeeco
Operations
Next Generation Tubing Bundle Line
OEM aims to set a new standard for the new iHeat line leading the way for design, quoting, and delivery performance for its customers and partners.
November 3, 2025
Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, left, and Germany's Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger leave after a joint press statement in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, following the signing a partnership to build an ammunition powder factory.
Operations
Rheinmetall Announces New Gunpowder Factory in Romania
Construction of the $616 million plant is expected to start in 2026.
November 3, 2025
Eli Lilly And Company Netherlands Facility
Operations
Lilly Continues Factory Building Hot Spree with $3B Facility in Europe
The new site will also be among those that will manufacture orforglipron.
November 3, 2025
A facility along the Tallgrass Trailblazer carbon dioxide pipeline is seen Oct. 17, 2025, near Glenvil, Neb.
Operations
Carbon Capture Pipelines Have Struggled to Advance, but a Project in Nebraska Has Found Success
The Tallgrass pipeline has started moving emissions from 11 ethanol plants to a site in Wyoming.
November 3, 2025
Jet
Operations
Line of Pipe Jack Stands
The pipe jack stands address long-standing frustrations with carry imbalance, wobble and component loss.
November 3, 2025
Workers check aluminum panels produced at a factory of Kam Pin Industrial (HK) Ltd, in Dongguan city in southern China's Guangdong province April 17, 2025.
Operations
China's Factory Activity Contracts for 7th Month, Reflecting Tariffs Pressure On Trade
“Despite tariff truce progress, global uncertainty continues affecting manufacturing sentiment.”
October 31, 2025
Eli Lilly And Company Puerto Rico Expansion
Operations
Lilly Says It's Investing Over $1.2B to Boost Oral Medicine Manufacturing
It expects the project to add 100 additional manufacturing jobs.
October 30, 2025
A transport carrying new cars arrives at a Stellantis facility July 10, 2023, in Belvidere. Ill.
Operations
Maker of Jeep, Fiat Sees Early Results of Turnaround with Higher 3Q Revenue
The 13% increase in third quarter net revenues ends seven quarters of decline.
October 30, 2025
Ryerson's Singer Steel facility, Streetsboro, Ohio.
Operations
Ryerson, Olympic Steel to Merge
The $6.5 billion company would be among North America’s largest metals service centers.
October 29, 2025
Bill Good, GE Appliances VP of Supply Chain (left); Harry Moser, Reshoring Initiative President (center); Drew Greenblatt, Owner and President; Marlin Steel Wire Products (right).
Operations
GE Appliances, Marlin Steel Win Reshoring Awards
In recognition of success in bringing manufacturing to the U.S.
October 29, 2025
Dr. Cheol Hoon Park(center), principal researcher at KIMM, examines a lightweight clothing-type wearable robot.
Operations
Wearable Robots You Can Wear Like Clothes
Automatic weaving of "fabric muscle" brings commercialization closer.
October 29, 2025
Rockford
Operations
Former Employees Reopening Shuttered Gunite Factory
They plan to bring back other workers from the 171-year-old business.
October 29, 2025
People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Operations
Chipmaker Nvidia On Track to Become First $5 Trillion Company
This comes just three months after the chipmaker broke the $4 trillion barrier.
October 29, 2025