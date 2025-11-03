Modular Closets Moving Manufacturing from New Jersey to North Carolina

Modular Closets, a manufacturer of customizable closet systems, announced plans to relocate its primary manufacturing operations from New Jersey to Kernersville, North Carolina. The company expects the $30 million development to create 100 jobs in the first year.

The company's new North Carolina site will occupy a former Sara Lee manufacturing plant, with renovations scheduled to begin in 2026. Modular Closets previously onshored manufacturing in 2020.

"This move will help us scale production, reduce delivery times and continue offering closet solutions to our customers nationwide," CEO Bernard Warman said.

The new facility will serve as Modular Closets’ primary manufacturing hub. The company plans to offer a mix of on-site, hybrid and remote positions for local employees.