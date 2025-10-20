Whirlpool Announces $300M Investment in U.S. Laundry Operations

Whirlpool Corporation announced a planned $300 million investment in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities. The company expects the project to create between 400 and 600 new jobs across its operations in Clyde and Marion, Ohio, while also supporting approximately 5,000 indirect jobs.

Founded in the U.S. more than 110 years ago, the manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances has operated the Clyde facility since 1952. The Marion dryer factory celebrated its 70th anniversary in September.

According to Whirlpool, approximately 80% of its U.S. major appliance sales come from products produced in the company's U.S. factories. The company also noted that it domestically sources 96% of the steel used in its U.S. plants.

In the past decade, Whirlpool has invested $6 billion in U.S. capital expenditures, R&D and new product development, as part of $23 billion in total spent on its U.S. operations, logistics and workforce. The company employs 20,000 workers in the U.S., including over 14,000 at its 10 manufacturing plants.

JobsOhio and tax credits from the state of Ohio will support continued investments in workforce development and the company's Clyde and Marion operations. The investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance.