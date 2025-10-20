Whirlpool Announces $300M Investment in U.S. Laundry Operations

The company expects the project to create between 400 and 600 jobs

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 20, 2025
Whirlpool Corporation's operations in Clyde, Ohio
Whirlpool Corporation's operations in Clyde, Ohio
Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation announced a planned $300 million investment in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities. The company expects the project to create between 400 and 600 new jobs across its operations in Clyde and Marion, Ohio, while also supporting approximately 5,000 indirect jobs.

Founded in the U.S. more than 110 years ago, the manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances has operated the Clyde facility since 1952. The Marion dryer factory celebrated its 70th anniversary in September.

According to Whirlpool, approximately 80% of its U.S. major appliance sales come from products produced in the company's U.S. factories. The company also noted that it domestically sources 96% of the steel used in its U.S. plants.

In the past decade, Whirlpool has invested $6 billion in U.S. capital expenditures, R&D and new product development, as part of $23 billion in total spent on its U.S. operations, logistics and workforce. The company employs 20,000 workers in the U.S., including over 14,000 at its 10 manufacturing plants.

JobsOhio and tax credits from the state of Ohio will support continued investments in workforce development and the company's Clyde and Marion operations. The investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 14, 2025
Factory With Blueprint And Graph 000057534702 Medium
A New Era for Equipment Financing: What the OBBB Means for Manufacturing
October 17, 2025
I Stock 1166950267
How Proactive Maintenance Maximizes Machine Life and Performance
October 17, 2025
A closeup look at the tiny needle used in the Hummink printing technology. The needle is essentially attached to a tuning fork, which moves the needle rapidly above the printing surface. Natural competing surface energies pull tiny amounts of ink out to print designs with submicrometer precision.
New Printing Technique Could Vastly Improve Environmental Impact of Digital Displays
October 17, 2025
Related Stories
Factory With Blueprint And Graph 000057534702 Medium
Economics
A New Era for Equipment Financing: What the OBBB Means for Manufacturing
I Stock 1166950267
Operations
How Proactive Maintenance Maximizes Machine Life and Performance
A closeup look at the tiny needle used in the Hummink printing technology. The needle is essentially attached to a tuning fork, which moves the needle rapidly above the printing surface. Natural competing surface energies pull tiny amounts of ink out to print designs with submicrometer precision.
Operations
New Printing Technique Could Vastly Improve Environmental Impact of Digital Displays
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1166950267
Operations
How Proactive Maintenance Maximizes Machine Life and Performance
Proactive maintenance drives higher productivity, lowers costs and improves machine lifecycles.
October 17, 2025
A closeup look at the tiny needle used in the Hummink printing technology. The needle is essentially attached to a tuning fork, which moves the needle rapidly above the printing surface. Natural competing surface energies pull tiny amounts of ink out to print designs with submicrometer precision.
Operations
New Printing Technique Could Vastly Improve Environmental Impact of Digital Displays
The technique could impact the more than $150 billion electronic display industry.
October 17, 2025
I Stock 2168389995
Operations
The Pros and Cons of Smartphone Bans in Manufacturing
One-size-fits-all smartphone policies often create more operational problems than they solve.
October 17, 2025
Ap25289713498481
Operations
Trump Announces Deal with Manufacturer to Make Common Fertility Drug Cheaper
The administration will also encourage employers to offer fertility coverage.
October 17, 2025
German Flores measures fabric at the Galfione Group textile factory in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
Operations
After Winning Trump's $20B, Argentine President Milei Must Win Votes as Industry Reels
Over 1,800 manufacturers have folded in the last year and a half.
October 17, 2025
Nidec
Operations
Nidec Announces $50M Manufacturing Expansion in Tennessee
The company expects the project to create 200 jobs.
October 16, 2025
Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, addresses MPs and Peers in the Houses of Parliament, as an Iranian-made drone of Russian's army that was shot down and captured by the Ukrainian military goes on display at the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday Oct. 15, 2025.
Operations
Ukrainian Officials Meet with U.S. Weapons Manufacturers Before Trump-Zelenskyy Talks
They met with representatives from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.
October 15, 2025
The Spring Creek coal mine is seen in an aerial photograph, taken May 28, 2013, near Decker, Mont.
Operations
U.S. Rejects Bid to Buy 167 Million Tons of Coal on Public Lands for Less Than a Penny Per Ton
The failed sale underscores a continued low appetite for coal among utilities.
October 15, 2025
Caracol Founders, pictured from left to right: Francesco De Stefano, CEO, Paolo Cassis, COO, Jacopo Gervasini, CFO and Giovanni Avallone, Chief Innovation Officer.
Operations
Caracol Raises $40M in Funding to Accelerate Global Scale-Up of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
The company currently has a global footprint with a presence in over 50 countries.
October 14, 2025
Sellars Sized
Operations
Sellars Rebrands Clean Task Wipes
The update introduces new packaging and an enhanced visual identity.
October 14, 2025
Garner Bin Master
Operations
BinMaster Parent Garner Industries Names New President
CEO Scott McLain to step down after 33 years, succeeded by Scott Hudson.
October 14, 2025
The Pentagon, the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense, is seen from the air, Sept. 20, 2025, in Arlington, Va.
Operations
The U.S. and China Have Long Collaborated In 'Open Research'
But some in Congress say that must change.
October 14, 2025
An exterior view of Johnson & Johnson MedTech's office in Santa Clara, California, in April 2022.
Operations
J&J Lays Out Plan to Splinter Orthopedics Business Into Separate Company
J&J's orthopedics business pulled in more than $9 billion in sales last year
October 14, 2025
Abb Sized
Operations
New Open Drip-Proof (ODP) Motor Design
The motors are available in IEC frame sizes 280–355 and NEMA sizes 5010, 5012, and 588, pre-engineered for rapid delivery.
October 13, 2025