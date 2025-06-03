Reshoring Survey Reveals Priorities for Reindustrialization

The Reshoring Initiative and Regions Recruiting released an industry report that suggests how the government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers (CMs) can accelerate and benefit from reshoring.

The survey covered over 500 respondents and provided insight into OEM and CM perceptions of barriers to manufacturing reshoring.

Survey features:

Offers alternative paths to reindustrialization if President Donald Trump’s tariffs are permanently blocked by the courts

Quantifies the impact that each of Trump’s reindustrialization policies would have on future reshoring

Ranks the reasons why OEMs reshored

Pinpoints factors that OEMs should prioritize

Identifies opportunities for CMs to gain orders versus imports by achieving faster delivery and providing stronger commercial and technical partnership with the OEMs

The Reshoring Initiative and Regions Recruiting conducted the survey from February through April 2025.

Click here for the report