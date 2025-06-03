Reshoring Survey Reveals Priorities for Reindustrialization

The report also provided insight into reshoring barriers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 3, 2025
Steel
iStock.com/AlexandrIvasenko

The Reshoring Initiative and Regions Recruiting released an industry report that suggests how the government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers (CMs) can accelerate and benefit from reshoring.

READ MORE: Answering Your Tariff Questions 

The survey covered over 500 respondents and provided insight into OEM and CM perceptions of barriers to manufacturing reshoring.

Survey features:

  • Offers alternative paths to reindustrialization if President Donald Trump’s tariffs are permanently blocked by the courts
  • Quantifies the impact that each of Trump’s reindustrialization policies would have on future reshoring
  • Ranks the reasons why OEMs reshored
  • Pinpoints factors that OEMs should prioritize
  • Identifies opportunities for CMs to gain orders versus imports by achieving faster delivery and providing stronger commercial and technical partnership with the OEMs

The Reshoring Initiative and Regions Recruiting conducted the survey from February through April 2025.

READ MORE: China Tariff Crunch Not Going Anywhere: 4 Moves to Make Now 

Click here for the report

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
The Colt Group is capturing as-fitted geometries in the field and customizing repair solutions.
Transforming Facilities Management with 3D Scanning: A Real-World Use Case from the Field
June 3, 2025
Steel
Reshoring Survey Reveals Priorities for Reindustrialization
June 3, 2025
BAE Systems' shipyard ribbon cutting ceremony.
BAE Systems Launches $250M Shiplift, Land Level Ship Repair Facility
June 2, 2025
Related Stories
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, speaks to a member of staff during a visit to the BAE Systems'Govan facility, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday June 2, 2025.
Operations
UK Increasing Submarines, Weapons Production in Message to Russia, U.S.
Worker
Operations
Survey Signals Decline in Manufacturing Optimism
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Operations
Think Your Return to Office Was Rough? Musk Faces Some Big Challenges
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
The Colt Group is capturing as-fitted geometries in the field and customizing repair solutions.
Operations
Transforming Facilities Management with 3D Scanning: A Real-World Use Case from the Field
3D scanning is emerging as a solution that can improve the entire product chain.
June 3, 2025
BAE Systems' shipyard ribbon cutting ceremony.
Operations
BAE Systems Launches $250M Shiplift, Land Level Ship Repair Facility
The new complex replaces an 80-year-old drydock that had reached the end of its lifecycle.
June 2, 2025
Wd40 Sized
Operations
WD-40’s New Line of Food-Grade and Food-Processing Solutions
These are formulated for use in food and beverage operations – from production and processing to packaging, storage and distribution.
June 2, 2025
Finishing
Operations
Finishing Association Leaders Weigh In on Trends, Policy and SUR/FIN ‘25
See how NASF is adapting its focus to the current critical needs of the industry.
June 2, 2025
Keystone Sized
Operations
Solar (SPF) Midget Fuse Holders
The new fuse holders are exclusively designed to accommodate Solar (SPF) 5AG Midget Fuses (10x38mm).
June 2, 2025
Fairlane Sized
Operations
DuraSoft Rollers for Firm, Efficient Parts Handling
Ideal for applications where fragile items require cushioned, non-marring handling.
June 2, 2025
Workers pack dumplings at a production line at a food factory in Suqian city in east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 21, 2025.
Operations
China's Factory Activity Contracts in May, but There Are Signs of Improvement
Some companies with U.S. business saw accelerated resumption of foreign trade orders.
June 2, 2025
Exair
Technology
Aluminum ATEX Cabinet Cooler Systems
ATEX Cabinet Coolers are ideal for preventing overheating in electrical cabinets exposed to explosive atmospheres.
June 2, 2025
President Donald Trump walks with workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Economics
Spike in Steel Tariffs Could Imperil Trump Promise of Lower Grocery Prices
Trump told Pennsylvania steelworkers he would double the tariff on steel imports to 50%.
June 2, 2025
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, speaks to a member of staff during a visit to the BAE Systems'Govan facility, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday June 2, 2025.
Operations
UK Increasing Submarines, Weapons Production in Message to Russia, U.S.
Marking the most sweeping changes to Britain's defenses since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
June 2, 2025
Worker
Operations
Survey Signals Decline in Manufacturing Optimism
The lowest level since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 30, 2025
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Operations
Think Your Return to Office Was Rough? Musk Faces Some Big Challenges
A look at the uncertain futures of key Musk businesses.
May 30, 2025
Nc
Operations
Canadian Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Plant in Charlotte
The facility will produce and assemble generator enclosures for power redundancy.
May 29, 2025
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Operations
Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
The plant represents a $79 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
May 29, 2025