Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds

The most recent catastrophe took place last September.

Associated Press
May 19, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, file

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — The company that operated a Georgia chlorine plant with a history of explosions, chemical fires and toxic clouds that have drifted over neighborhoods outside Atlanta has decided not to rebuild the main manufacturing facility in Conyers.

In a statement, BioLab Inc. said it has been unable to resume manufacturing operations in Conyers after the most recent catastrophe on Sept. 29.

"After taking steps to meet customer needs through alternative production, and in considering our future business needs carefully, we have made the difficult decision not to restart manufacturing at the Conyers plant," it said.

Though manufacturing won't restart, the company's Conyers distribution center will remain operational and fill customer orders for products from other manufacturing facilities, BioLab said.

"We take our role in Conyers very seriously, and as we move forward, the safety and wellbeing of the Conyers community remain a top priority."

The September fire sent a huge plume of orange and black smoke into the Georgia sky, forcing nearby residents to shelter in place, leading to classes canceled for schoolchildren and the closure of a major interstate.

Last month, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released an update on its investigation. The company improperly stored hazardous chemicals, federal authorities said. BioLab was cited for six violations, including four serious ones, and more than $60,000 in proposed penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

BioLab makes chemicals that kill algae and bacteria in water, primarily for swimming pools and hot tubs. The company is a subsidiary of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products.

Its Conyers plant is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Atlanta.

