Balmoral Tanks Launches U.S. Operations with New Ohio Manufacturing Facility

The facility will supply epoxy-coated steel tanks.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Apr 28, 2025
Paul Tattershall, general manager of Balmoral Tanks’ U.S. business, at the new Ohio facility.
Balmoral Tanks, a leading producer of digester tanks for anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, will expand its production capabilities into the U.S. with an operations facility in Mentor, Ohio in summer 2025. This 16,600-square-foot facility will exclusively supply epoxy-coated steel tanks under the efusion brand, Balmoral Tanks’ proprietary in-house steel panel epoxy coating.

“With the launch of our U.S. business and the opening of our operations facility in Ohio, we will employ approximately 20 team members as we grow our business in a market we see as having huge potential," Balmoral Tanks President Allan Joyce said.

The Ohio factory is Balmoral Tanks’ third operations facility, with additional locations in England and Wales. The company is investing around $2 million into the U.S. facility, making a total of $30 million invested in their Tanks business since 2018.

“Producing our epoxy-coated steel tanks in America enables us to cultivate and enhance American customer relationships, reduce logistics costs and meet increasing demand as the U.S. biogas sector continues to grow,”  Balmoral Tanks General Manager Paul Tattershall said. “For our U.S. customers, that means lower shipping costs, faster delivery and decreased risk of transportation delays.”

Anaerobic digestion is the process by which organic matter, such as animal and food waste, is broken down to produce biogas. This happens in a sealed, oxygen‐free tank called an anaerobic digester. Balmoral Tanks produces what is believed to be the most comprehensive range of tank products from a single source.

Balmoral Tanks’ projects include some of the largest digesters for multi-tank AD plants. Recently, it supplied two 11,500m3 tanks for a major AD project in Michigan. Each digester tank should generate two megawatts of power, enough to power millions of U.S. homes for a month.

