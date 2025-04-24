PI Expands U.S. Manufacturing of Motion Control Solutions

Physik Instrumente (PI) announced progress in the construction of its new production facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The company said the expansion looks to combat import tariffs and bring production and support services closer to its U.S. customer base.

Scheduled to begin operations this fall, the Shrewsbury plant will manufacture precision motion and automation systems, air bearings, piezoelectric transducers and nanopositioning components. PI expects the 140,000-square-foot facility to triple the combined space of its existing locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

PI added that the site would create engineering and technology jobs but did not disclose specific numbers.

PI hopes the development will insulate its operations from the volatility of international trade policies and import tariffs, stabilizing pricing and supply for its customers.

Beyond manufacturing, the site will serve as a hub for innovation, fostering the development of technologies and products tailored to the evolving needs of various industries, including photonics, semiconductors, aerospace and life sciences.