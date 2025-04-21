Chinese Factories Seek to Expand Business Outside U.S. Following Trump Tariffs

An aluminum-coating factory said it is facing a 75% tariff on its products.

Ng Han Guan
Kanis Leung
Apr 21, 2025
A worker welds together metal parts at the factory of Kam Pin Industrial (HK) Ltd, manufacturer of coated aluminum panels in Dongguan city in southern China's Guangdong province on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
A worker welds together metal parts at the factory of Kam Pin Industrial (HK) Ltd, manufacturer of coated aluminum panels in Dongguan city in southern China's Guangdong province on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

DONGGUAN, China (AP) — Massive aluminum sheets hang in Danny Lau's factory as workers bustled about painting them with oil coating in China's southern industrial city of Dongguan.

The Hong Kong businessman set up this factory in mainland China in the 1990s, taking advantage of lower manufacturing costs. While the factory has soldiered through past economic turmoil, Lau said the escalating trade war has proved to be "most difficult."

"We didn't expect that our orders would suffer so heavily," Lau said.

During U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, the factory was hit with a 25% tariff. After Trump returned to the White House this year, tariffs escalated further, with the U.S. imposing sweeping 145% tariffs and China raising its tariffs to 125%. For Lau's aluminum-coating factory, he said it amounted to a 75% tariff on his products.

One third of clients for Lau's Kam Pin Industrial are from the U.S. One U.S. client said they would keep buying materials from Lau for an ongoing project because they couldn't find another supplier, but they will need to reconsider whether to source from him for the next project. A few clients told him the chances of continuing business with him are slim. "Prospects are grim," he said.

Since late 2024, Lau's company has started exploring opportunities in new markets, anticipating Trump's increasing tariffs. Recently, he visited a few Middle Eastern countries. While other Chinese exporters have begun diversifying their markets since Trump's first term, Lau found the U.S. market difficult to replace.

"The U.S. market has big advantages — it has the ability to pay, and they have demand for high quality and punctual delivery," Lau said. "Without that market, it would be difficult for us."

One virtual reality equipment and game company has succeeded in finding demand in Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

"The living standard, views on consumption and the cultural feelings of these countries are close to those of China," said Zou Huajian, in charge of export business in Zhuoyuan VR Tech.

Zou said his company has diverted resources to developing economies after the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow. The U.S. now accounts for less than 10% of the company's business, Zou said, because people are less willing to spend on entertainment.

Half of the company's orders now come from countries outside China, in particular from Asia-Pacific countries, with India one of their biggest export markets.

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Dongguan contributed to this report.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 1, 2025
The IC Ironcore DDL.
Kollmorgen IC Ironcore Direct Drive Linear Motor
April 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 9 33 09 Am
FDA Clears Neuralink Competitor's Human Brain Implant
April 21, 2025
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors
April 21, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 946236188
Operations
Here's Why Your Family-Owned Manufacturing Company Should Switch to an ESOP
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Operations
Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors
Javid Moghaddasnia, Director of Customer Engagement, discusses American Giant clothing while being interviewed at the company's showroom in San Francisco, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Operations
As Small Manufacturers Hope to Benefit from Tariffs, Some Worry About Uncertainty
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 1, 2025
The IC Ironcore DDL.
Operations
Kollmorgen IC Ironcore Direct Drive Linear Motor
The direct drive linear motor is built for medium, high voltage applications.
April 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 9 33 09 Am
Operations
FDA Clears Neuralink Competitor's Human Brain Implant
The approval of the key component moves the company closer to full authorization.
April 21, 2025
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Operations
Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors
That's one of thousands of steps for robot-kind.
April 21, 2025
Javid Moghaddasnia, Director of Customer Engagement, discusses American Giant clothing while being interviewed at the company's showroom in San Francisco, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Operations
As Small Manufacturers Hope to Benefit from Tariffs, Some Worry About Uncertainty
Some say the unpredictability is outweighing any potential long-term benefit.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Operations
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction.
April 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 18 At 10 07 08 Am
Operations
Saronic Unveils 150-Foot Autonomous Boat
It also acquired a shipbuilder that will serve as its prototyping and production hub.
April 18, 2025
NUTEC Bickley specialist shuttle kiln
Operations
NUTEC Bickley Wins Contract for Ceramic Cores Sintering Kiln
This kiln will be installed at the customer’s investment casting facility.
April 17, 2025
Joe Bogosian, CEO of Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI), cuts the ribbon during the inauguration for the company’s new manufacturing facility in Parker, Colorado.
Operations
Safran Opens Manufacturing, Engineering Hub in Colorado
The facility will begin shipping thrusters and electronics in 2026.
April 17, 2025
A U.S. Navy rendering of the Columbia-class submarine.
Operations
BAE Systems Continues Building Critical Structures for Columbia-Class Submarines
Add-on contract backs an original 2023 component contract.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 2160324031
Operations
What Manufacturers Must Do to Survive the New Economy
Six questions every manufacturer must answer to find new markets.
April 16, 2025
CEO Jensen Huang talks during the keynote address of Nvidia GTC Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in San Jose, Calif.
Operations
New U.S. Controls on AI Chip Exports Will Cost Nvidia $5.5 Billion
The government says the products "may be used in or diverted to a supercomputer in China."
April 16, 2025
Sensaphone Sized
Operations
Sentinel PRO Monitoring System
The Sentinel PRO system is cloud-based and provides secure access to real-time data.
April 15, 2025
Sugar is unloaded during the Peeps marshmallow treats manufacturing process at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa., Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Operations
Go Inside the Factory Where Peeps Are Made
From conveyor belts to "sugar showers."
April 15, 2025
Khk Sized
Operations
Extensive Line of Premium Metric Gear Racks
Large selection includes stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel and nylon racks.
April 15, 2025