U.S. Steel Rises for 2nd Day After Trump Orders New Security Review of Nippon Steel Bid

Nippon Steel made a nearly $15 billion offer to buy U.S. Steel in 2023

Michelle Chapman
Apr 8, 2025
A view of the United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2024.
A view of the United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2024.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Shares of U.S. Steel are rising ahead of the bell after President Donald Trump ordered a new national security review of Nippon Steel's proposed bid to buy U.S. Steel for nearly $15 billion.

President Joe Biden blocked the deal just before leaving office and Trump had vowed to do the same in previous months. Late Monday Trump ordered the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the transaction "to assist me in determining whether further action in this matter may be appropriate."

Shares soared 16% Monday and are up nearly 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

The confidential review will look for potential national security risks from the proposed deal and the U.S. will give Nippon and U.S. Steel time to respond to any concerns.

CFIUS will have 45 days to submit a recommendation to Trump detailing whether any measures proposed by Nippon and U.S. Steel are sufficient to mitigate identified risks.

Nippon Steel made a nearly $15 billion offer to buy U.S. Steel in 2023, giving rise to a political issue in the 2024 presidential election as the fate of the Pittsburgh steelmaker potentially carried with it the swing state of Pennsylvania. Biden agreed with the United Steelworkers in seeking to block the merger, while Trump as a candidate said he was in outright opposition to the sale.

CFIUS sent its long-awaited report on national security concerns about the merger to Biden late last year. But the government panel failed to reach a consensus as to whether there were national security issues.

A month later Biden blocked the proposed transaction, affirming an earlier vow to prevent the acquisition of Steeltown USA's most storied company.

Biden previously came out against the deal during the presidential campaign — and was backed by the United Steelworkers, concerned over whether the company would honor existing labor agreements or slash jobs, as well as over the firm's financial transparency.

Nippon and U.S. Steel countered by filing a federal lawsuit shortly after, challenging Biden's decision to block the proposed acquisition of the Pittsburgh company and claiming that the head of the Steelworkers union and a rival steelmaker worked together to scuttle the buyout.

In February Trump suggested that Nippon Steel would no longer buy U.S. Steel as planned, but the Japanese company would instead invest in the symbolically important American business.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 07 At 2 39 12 Pm
Kawasaki Debuts Hydrogen-Powered Robot Horse
April 7, 2025
Two bars of the Toblerone Swiss chocolate are pictured in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Trump Tariffs Make Easter Bittersweet for Swiss Chocolatiers
April 7, 2025
Vandergraf Sized
Drum Motor for Conveyor Belts
April 7, 2025
Related Stories
Warehouse
Operations
How to Optimize Warehouse Operations in 2025
M&a
Operations
Bradford White Announces Acquisition of Bock Water Heaters
Tom Fazzini manufactures torpedo baseball bats at Victus Sports in King of Prussia, Pa., Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Operations
Demand for Viral 'Torpedo' Baseball Bats Sends Pennsylvania Factory into Overdrive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Two bars of the Toblerone Swiss chocolate are pictured in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Operations
Trump Tariffs Make Easter Bittersweet for Swiss Chocolatiers
The tariffs are "completely incomprehensible."
April 7, 2025
Vandergraf Sized
Operations
Drum Motor for Conveyor Belts
It is designed for 80,000 hours of continuous operation before maintenance.
April 7, 2025
Anduril's Copperhead-M torpedo mock up.
Operations
Anduril Unveils Autonomous Underwater Torpedo
Copperhead-M is the first torpedo designed to be carried by autonomous systems.
April 7, 2025
Automation Direct 2 Sized
Operations
Laser Distance Measurement Sensors
The OPT25 series ensures precise distance readings regardless of object material, color, or shape.
April 4, 2025
Warehouse
Operations
How to Optimize Warehouse Operations in 2025
Strategic tech solutions that deliver real ROI.
April 4, 2025
M&a
Operations
Bradford White Announces Acquisition of Bock Water Heaters
The water heaters, boilers and storage tanks maker looks to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing.
April 4, 2025
I Stock 458733311
Operations
Bazooka Opens New Pennsylvania Ring Pop Factory
A longtime Ring Pop factory in nearby Scranton had shut down last year.
April 4, 2025
Tom Fazzini manufactures torpedo baseball bats at Victus Sports in King of Prussia, Pa., Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Operations
Demand for Viral 'Torpedo' Baseball Bats Sends Pennsylvania Factory into Overdrive
Production went from about a dozen in a season to hundreds in a week.
April 3, 2025
The USS Missouri underway.
Operations
BAE Systems Awarded $70 Million Contract for Future Virginia Payload Module Missile Tubes
These tubes add significant firepower and payload capacity.
April 3, 2025
Maintenance
Operations
Data Loggers: A Cost-Effective Solution for Predictive Maintenance
Traditional reactive maintenance strategies often exacerbate issues.
April 2, 2025
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots during a competition against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, Feb. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis.
Operations
German Company Wants to Replace Basketball's Wood Courts With Glass
The company manufactures floors made of fused-together layers of safety glass over LED panels.
April 2, 2025
A digital bill board flashes a tariffs message in Kennedy Township, Pa., March 25, 2025.
Operations
Trump's 'Liberation Day' Unlikely to Free Businesses from Uncertainty
One measure of economic policy uncertainty is at its highest non-pandemic level in 40 years.
April 2, 2025
Stretch forming involves stretching materials like steel and aluminum beyond their yield point over shaped dies.
Operations
ACE Celebrates 150 Years
The origins date back to 1875, when Ajax Manufacturing entered the forging industry.
April 2, 2025
Steve Rad, CEO of toy maker Abacus Brands Inc.
Operations
U.S. Businesses Look for Ways to Offset Tariffs
No batteries? Thinner packaging?
April 1, 2025