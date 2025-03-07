Machine Maker Showcases 250-Pound Aluminum Hand at Taiwan Trade Show

WATCH: Inspired by a 3D scan of the CEO giving a "thumbs up."

Nolan Beilstein
Mar 7, 2025
Quick Jet Machine5
Nolan Beilstein

Taipei – Quick Jet Machine demonstrated the precision of its five-axis AV-1812X at this year’s Taiwan International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS) by creating a massive aluminum hand.

Quick Jet Machine representatives explained that the CNC machine crafted the behemoth from a 3D scan of the CEO’s right hand giving a “thumbs up.” The cutting process, which took about 15 hours, then shaped an aluminum block that weighed more than 1,100 pounds into the nearly 250-pound final product.

Serving aerospace, automotive and energy industries, the AV-18-12X measures roughly 13 feet tall, 15.5 feet long and weighs approximately 45,200 pounds. The machine’s X-axis offers an elongated travel design of 1,800 millimeters paired with a C-axis rotary worktable that provides 15 rotations per minute.

Additional features include a built-in spindle capable of 24,000 revolutions per minute and 42 kilowatts of torque, positioning accuracy of .004 millimeters, repeatability of less than .002 millimeters and Heidenhain’s iTNC640 HSCI control system.

Quick Jet Machine8Nolan Beilstein

