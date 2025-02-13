TE Connectivity to Acquire Richards Manufacturing for $2.3 Billion

The company expects the transaction to close by June.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 13, 2025
Mergers&acquisitions
iStock.com/Wasan Tita

Connectors and sensors company TE Connectivity plc announced plans to acquire Richards Manufacturing Co in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

TE expects the transaction to boost its position in serving electrical utilities in North America by combining complementary product portfolios and Richards' experience, enabling the company to benefit from growth trends in underground electrical networks.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Richards is a provider of utility grid products with differentiated positions in both medium voltage cold-shrink cable accessories and network protector products.

"The acquisition of Richards Manufacturing aligns with our strategy and positions us to further capitalize on an accelerating grid replacement and upgrade cycle in North America, driven by aging infrastructure, the increased hardening of the network and the upgrades that are required to support the increase in energy demand," TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin said.

According to TE, the transaction will be financed through cash and additional debt. The company expects mid-teens return on invested capital upon completion of tax, revenue and cost synergies. Upon completion of the transaction, the acquired business will be reported as part of TE's Industrial Solutions segment and is expected to contribute annual sales of approximately $400 million and EBITDA margins in the mid-30% range.

The transaction is subject to the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in TE's fiscal third quarter, ending June 2025.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 11, 2025
Coilwinding At Badger Drive[85][53]
Eaton Investing $340 Million to Increase Production of Three-Phase Transformers
February 12, 2025
Esab Sized
Enhanced Welding Helmet with Digital Interface, Extended Shade Range
February 12, 2025
Bazzini's newly acquired facility.
Nation's Oldest Nut Company Expands in Pennsylvania
February 12, 2025
Related Stories
Coilwinding At Badger Drive[85][53]
Operations
Eaton Investing $340 Million to Increase Production of Three-Phase Transformers
Manufacturing
Operations
New Research Identifies 3 Areas Manufacturers Will Prioritize in 2025
I Stock 1141373635
Operations
Is Lean Manufacturing Still the Answer?
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 11, 2025
Esab Sized
Operations
Enhanced Welding Helmet with Digital Interface, Extended Shade Range
The digital interface adjusts shade, delay and sensitivity, has indicators for grind and low battery as well as a test button.
February 12, 2025
Bazzini's newly acquired facility.
Operations
Nation's Oldest Nut Company Expands in Pennsylvania
Bazzini was founded in New York City in 1886 and has provided peanuts to Yankee Stadium since 1923.
February 12, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier.
Operations
Anduril, Microsoft Partner to Advance Integrated Visual Augmentation System Program for U.S. Army
Anduril will assume oversight of production, development and delivery.
February 12, 2025
Morse Sized
Operations
Morse Manufacturing Unveils Rebrand, New Website
For over 100 years, Morse has been at the forefront of innovation in drum handling solutions.
February 12, 2025
Manufacturing
Operations
New Research Identifies 3 Areas Manufacturers Will Prioritize in 2025
As well as the challenges they expect to face.
February 12, 2025
Ari Armaturen
Operations
CONA Steam Trap Portfolio
ARI’s steam traps are designed for maximum adaptability.
February 11, 2025
Idec Sized
Operations
Photoelectric Sensors with Subminiature Models
Both versions are all-in-one devices with built-in amplifiers and sensitivity adjustment control.
February 11, 2025
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Tariffs Rattle Small Business Owners Already Dealing with Tight Margins
"These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive."
February 11, 2025
I Stock 1141373635
Operations
Is Lean Manufacturing Still the Answer?
Lean doesn't work for every manufacturer, but it's still the best way to improve production that has ever been devised.
February 10, 2025
Exair Sized
Operations
Static Eliminator Neutralizes and Cleans Wide Surfaces
Poor print quality, dust attraction, tearing, jamming and related equipment downtime can be eliminated.
February 10, 2025
Mallard A
Operations
Enhanced Slim-Fit Full-Length Carton Flow Rack Lane Divider
Full-length lane dividers help workers load and pick inventory more quickly and accurately from flow racking.
February 10, 2025
Advance Lifts Sized
Operations
Package Lifts for Efficient Vertical Transport
A solution for seamless multi-floor material movement.
February 10, 2025
President Donald Trump answers questions during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.
Operations
Trump Says U.S. Steel Will Get Investment From Nippon Steel, Instead of Being Bought By It
Japan said it would provide technology to U.S. Steel mills.
February 10, 2025
The proposed Freyr Georgia facility.
Operations
Battery Firm Abandons Plan for a $2.6 Billion Plant in Georgia
The plant was supposed to hire more than 700 people.
February 10, 2025