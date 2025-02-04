ORBIS Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Texas

The reusable packaging producer expects the facility to create 190 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 4, 2025
20250121 Orbis Greenville Tx 6310
ORBIS Corporation

Reusable packaging solutions provider ORBIS Corporation announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Greenville, Texas. The plant features 420,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 240,000 square feet of warehouse space for reusable packaging such as totes and pallets.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

ORBIS fully repurposed and modernized an existing facility and said a phased installation will include 16 presses in 2025, with room for future expansion. The company expects the plant to reach full production by spring 2025 and anticipates it will create more than 190 new jobs within three years.

“This project brings us much needed capacity and space to support the growing needs of our customers who are turning to reusable packaging to add supply chain efficiency and sustainability,” ORBIs President Norm Kuku said. “It enables us to drive the further use of reusable packaging in the circular economy, better serve our customers by increasing our production capacity and expand our geographic reach to deliver to customers faster.”

The location's benefits include access to Interstate 30 and ties to a local technical college, workforce development groups and economic development agencies. Greenville is also within three days’ shipping distance of 93% of the U.S. market, 500 miles from nine Mexico/U.S. points of entry and less than 300 miles from the Port of Houston.

ORBIS said it would host a grand opening ceremony this spring.

Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2025
20250121 Orbis Greenville Tx 6310
ORBIS Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Texas
February 4, 2025
Manufacturing
New Year, New You?
February 3, 2025
A large automotive supplier in Austria adopted smart plastics on its assembly lines.
Smart Plastic Can Cut Costs, Minimize Maintenance
February 3, 2025
Related Stories
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa.
Operations
Merck 2025 Sales Forecast Underwhelms
For bearings manufactured in-house by Bowman at its factories in the Midlands, five from each batch are routinely inspected by analogue scanning to check for accuracy and repeatability.
Operations
Bearing Specialist Accelerates and Enhances Quality Control
For coatings manufacturers, the most important step to take in choosing the right mixer is determining the performance specifications that need to be met.
Operations
Coatings Manufacturers: Which Laboratory Mixing System Is Right For You?
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2025
Manufacturing
Operations
New Year, New You?
It certainly doesn’t feel like we’re getting a clean slate, but do we ever?
February 3, 2025
A large automotive supplier in Austria adopted smart plastics on its assembly lines.
Operations
Smart Plastic Can Cut Costs, Minimize Maintenance
Smart plastics technology helps manufacturers stay competitive in an increasingly connected world.
February 3, 2025
I Stock 1832610369
Operations
Modern Motion Control Solutions Indicative of Advanced Assembly Operations
At the heart of the technology's development is the need for more data.
February 3, 2025
Anopol Press Image
Operations
Anopol Acquires Poligrat UK Limited
Poligrat specializes in the development, production and application of processes for metal surface finishing.
February 3, 2025
Precision Houston Surface Grinder
Operations
Precision Spray & Coatings Expands Surface Grinding
Allowing for more efficient gate and seat repairs.
February 3, 2025
Lubrication Eng
Operations
Industrial Gear Oil Made for High-Temp, High-Load Applications
Advanced formulation delivers reliability in demanding environments.
February 3, 2025
Adroit Usa
Operations
Arterex Buys Adroit USA to Boost Medical Manufacturing
The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in India and an engineering lab in California.
February 3, 2025
Us Duct
Operations
Self-Sealing Hopper
This hopper eliminates the hassle of frequent bag changes and waste disposal, helping maximize productivity and minimize downtime.
February 3, 2025
Ge Health Care Cork Site Drone Shot
Operations
GE HealthCare Invests $138M in Manufacturing Facility to Address Contrast Media Demand
A new facility on the grounds of an existing site will enable 25 million more patient doses per year.
January 31, 2025
Pieces of DigiKey's expanded portfolio.
Operations
DigiKey Adds More Than 1.1 Million New Parts and 455 New Suppliers in 2024
DigiKey expanded in both supplier partners and new product introductions.
January 30, 2025
ElectroCraft Ann Arbor Motor Drive Manufacturing and Design Facility.
Operations
ElectroCraft Expands Ann Arbor Facility to Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing
The expansion will help reduce the company's reliance on global supply chains.
January 30, 2025
Octillion Power Systems' new Reno, Nevada battery systems manufacturing facility will serve the electric vehicle, off-highway, commercial equipment, marine and grid storage markets.
Energy
Octillion Introduces New Battery Factory in Nevada
The site will showcase a combination of human labor, futuristic robotics and automation.
January 30, 2025
I Stock 1323873733
Operations
Baxter's Hurricane-Hit IV Fluid Factory Has Restarted All Manufacturing Lines
The company said it will still take some more time to fully ramp back up.
January 29, 2025
The new Norwalt facility in Tampa.
Operations
Machinery Manufacturer Norwalt Moves into Larger Facility in Tampa
The new, 28,000-square-foot building will focus on machine and system integration.
January 29, 2025