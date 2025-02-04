ORBIS Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Texas

Reusable packaging solutions provider ORBIS Corporation announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Greenville, Texas. The plant features 420,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 240,000 square feet of warehouse space for reusable packaging such as totes and pallets.

ORBIS fully repurposed and modernized an existing facility and said a phased installation will include 16 presses in 2025, with room for future expansion. The company expects the plant to reach full production by spring 2025 and anticipates it will create more than 190 new jobs within three years.

“This project brings us much needed capacity and space to support the growing needs of our customers who are turning to reusable packaging to add supply chain efficiency and sustainability,” ORBIs President Norm Kuku said. “It enables us to drive the further use of reusable packaging in the circular economy, better serve our customers by increasing our production capacity and expand our geographic reach to deliver to customers faster.”

The location's benefits include access to Interstate 30 and ties to a local technical college, workforce development groups and economic development agencies. Greenville is also within three days’ shipping distance of 93% of the U.S. market, 500 miles from nine Mexico/U.S. points of entry and less than 300 miles from the Port of Houston.

ORBIS said it would host a grand opening ceremony this spring.

