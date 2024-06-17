Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

AGILOX North America Opens New Headquarters in Georgia

The company also announced the arrival of a new CEO.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 17, 2024
Agilox
AGILOX North America

AGILOX North America, a company that specializes in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling automation, announced the opening of its new North American headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The new facility more than doubles the company's space, reflecting its significant growth in North America and paving the way for future expansion.

The new headquarters will serve as the North American Logistics, Maintenance and Deployment Hub, housing engineering, warehousing, customer service and deployment operations. A significant portion of the space is dedicated to the new Customer Experience Center, which offers hands-on demos, in-depth AMR training courses, and custom live demonstrations, aligning with AGILOX’s vision of providing the world's easiest AMR solution.

AGILOX also announced its newly appointed CEO, Ben Gaegauf.

AGILOX aims to accelerate its expansion and continue its commitment to innovation in the field of autonomous mobile robots. The new headquarters will serve as a hub for AGILOX's continued development and support of its growing North American customer base.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
After initial setup, the browser automatically launches with the assigned web link, so the operator gets to needed information much faster.
Pharma Web Client Computing Devices Facilitate Integration of Web-Based HMI/SCADA Applications
June 17, 2024
Construction
Industrial Fabrics Invests $8 Million to Build New Erosion Control Production Facility in Louisiana
June 14, 2024
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Why Prioritizing Tech Over People Won’t Solve Productivity Woes
June 14, 2024
Related Stories
After initial setup, the browser automatically launches with the assigned web link, so the operator gets to needed information much faster.
Operations
Pharma Web Client Computing Devices Facilitate Integration of Web-Based HMI/SCADA Applications
Waste Terminal Msw Dust1 300dpi(1500x1000)
Operations
Controlling Misting Garbage at Waste Transfer Terminals with Cannons
Construction
Operations
Industrial Fabrics Invests $8 Million to Build New Erosion Control Production Facility in Louisiana
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
After initial setup, the browser automatically launches with the assigned web link, so the operator gets to needed information much faster.
Operations
Pharma Web Client Computing Devices Facilitate Integration of Web-Based HMI/SCADA Applications
For pharmaceutical manufacturers, the integration of the HMI presented several challenges.
June 17, 2024
Construction
Operations
Industrial Fabrics Invests $8 Million to Build New Erosion Control Production Facility in Louisiana
Construction is expected to be completed in June 2025.
June 14, 2024
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Why Prioritizing Tech Over People Won’t Solve Productivity Woes
Many will find that automation alone is not the silver bullet to their productivity problems.
June 14, 2024
Anduril HQ.
Operations
Anduril Boosts Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity by 10x in Mississippi
The company is investing millions to scale from 600 to more than 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors each year.
June 14, 2024
UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering PhD candidate Chenxi Sui (left) and Asst. Prof. Po-Chun Hsu show off a sample of a new cooling textile that reflects both direct sunlight and the thermal radiation from pavement and buildings in urban heat islands. Their results, published in Science, show the material keeps 2.3 degrees Celsius (4.1 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than outdoor endurance sports fabric and 8.9 degrees Celsius (16 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than commercialized silk.
Operations
New Fabric Makes Urban Heat Islands More Bearable
Researchers said it has applications in clothing, building and car design, and food storage.
June 14, 2024
Waste Terminal Msw Dust1 300dpi(1500x1000)
Operations
Controlling Misting Garbage at Waste Transfer Terminals with Cannons
The mist cannons reduced the amount of dust emissions during the offloading of waste and recycling.
June 14, 2024
Gated micro community in Atlanta, GA.
Operations
Micro Communities Sprout in U.S. Cities Eager for Quick Solutions
The micro communities are intended to help house homeless population.
June 14, 2024
Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas
Operations
Elon Musk Gets 77% Approval From Shareholders For $44.9 Billion Pay Package
The package that was originally thrown out by a Delaware judge earlier this year.
June 14, 2024
Rngd
Operations
RNGD Invests $25 Million to Expand Southeast Louisiana Operations
The company will consolidate its manufacturing operations, training center and headquarters.
June 13, 2024
A rendering of the new Kikkoman Foods manufacturing facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Operations
Kikkoman Starts Work on Expansion of Soy Sauce Empire
The state-of-the-art food manufacturing plant will grow the company's Midwestern footprint.
June 13, 2024
Drought
Operations
Mexico Drought Impacts Chemical Plants, Manufacturing
There are concerns that industries like medical device, electronics and automotive may be impacted.
June 12, 2024
Ap24163549023751
Operations
Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles
The stolen cables often disable entire stations.
June 12, 2024
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Operations
Construction Starts on Factory of the Future
The development is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs.
June 12, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
Manufacturers Launch 'Manufacturing Wins' Campaign to Prevent Tax Increases in 2025
"Tax reform was rocket fuel, igniting a resurgence in the manufacturing sector."
June 12, 2024