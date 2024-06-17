AGILOX North America Opens New Headquarters in Georgia

AGILOX North America, a company that specializes in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling automation, announced the opening of its new North American headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The new facility more than doubles the company's space, reflecting its significant growth in North America and paving the way for future expansion.

The new headquarters will serve as the North American Logistics, Maintenance and Deployment Hub, housing engineering, warehousing, customer service and deployment operations. A significant portion of the space is dedicated to the new Customer Experience Center, which offers hands-on demos, in-depth AMR training courses, and custom live demonstrations, aligning with AGILOX’s vision of providing the world's easiest AMR solution.

AGILOX also announced its newly appointed CEO, Ben Gaegauf.

AGILOX aims to accelerate its expansion and continue its commitment to innovation in the field of autonomous mobile robots. The new headquarters will serve as a hub for AGILOX's continued development and support of its growing North American customer base.