ARC Appoints Tesla Veteran as President of Manufacturing Operations

ARC (American Revitalization Company), a real estate and business development company, named Greg White, a Tesla veteran, as president of manufacturing operations. ARC said in a press release that the move strengthens its operational capabilities and advances its mission of revitalizing American legacy manufacturing facilities.

White will spearhead critical initiatives, including supporting due diligence activities for acquisition opportunities, overseeing manufacturing operations across ARC's portfolio of facilities and providing essential operational support from acquisition transition to ongoing business growth.

"We have the chance to preserve American manufacturing heritage while empowering our teams to shape a brighter future," White said. "By prioritizing our teams and fostering a culture of collaboration, we can significantly impact the American manufacturing industry. I am excited to utilize all my manufacturing experiences to make this opportunity succeed."

White has 35 years of manufacturing experience in leadership roles at Natera, Tesla and Toyota. As part of the operations leadership team at Tesla, he was instrumental in launching the Tesla manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, and successfully introducing the groundbreaking Tesla Model S.