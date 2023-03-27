Former IBM CEO on AI, Layoffs, Women Leaders in Tech

Ginni Rometty's nearly 40-year career at IBM culminated in her becoming CEO in 2012.

Michael Liedtke
Mar 27, 2023
Ai
iStock

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The buzz surrounding artificial intelligence and the mass layoffs roiling the technology industry resonates with Ginni Rometty, whose nearly 40-year career at IBM culminated in her becoming CEO in 2012.

Just before Rometty became IBM's first woman CEO, the company's AI-powered computer Watson outwitted two of the most successful contestants in the history of the game show "Jeopardy!"

Rometty, 65, also had to occasionally jettison employees in an extension of cost-cutting layoffs that began in the 1990s as IBM adjusted to waves of technological upheaval that undercut its revenue.

After retiring from IBM in 2020, Rometty spent two years writing "Good Power, " a book she describes as a "memoir with purpose." She recently spoke with The Associated Press about her career and the state of the tech industry now.

Q: In your book, you mentioned you graduated from Northwestern in 1979 with just $4,000 in student debt. What do you think of the current debate about student debt relief?

A: Whether or not we have debt forgiveness, the bigger issue is around the educational institutions. I feel strongly universities should not be the only pathway in this country. Fifty percent of good jobs in this country are over credentialed. They require a degree when you don't really need one. Somewhere at the end of World War II, the American dream got attached to this idea that it's college or bust.

We have to have more accountability for community colleges and colleges so they teach what the market needs. And I don't mean hard skills, I mean the soft skills the market needs. And they don't do that today because even if you get a degree you often can't get a job.

Q: What are your thoughts about the current state of AI, especially with so much attention centered on Microsoft's use of the ChatGPT language tool?

A: I am a bit worried about that, I want to be sure we bring AI safely into the world. One thing I learned in the early days of AI is that this is a people and trust issue. It is not a technology issue. Because of how fast ChatGPT has spread, people almost immediately noticed it wasn't always right yet it acted authoritatively and it did some things that our values didn't appreciate.

You have to manage the upside and downside of the technology in parallel. And that is not what has always happened with technology. We have celebrated all the positives and then all of a sudden said, "Oh, oh, there are some bad things here." I think this is our chance to at least be signaling to the public, "Hey understand, this has got downsides and upsides."

Q: Is it important for governments to impose regulations on AI?

A: In fairness to lawmakers, do you think they really understand this? What we need is something I call "precision regulation" because I am afraid that in an effort to control AI we will completely inhibit the positive side of it. We will lose the upside as we try to manage the downside.

If you go to the doctor and say, "My finger hurts," you don't want to cut your arm off, right? My example of precision regulation is to regulate its use, not the technology. Talk about the areas you think it's OK to use it in and the area where you think it should not be used in. I think it is impossible to regulate the technology itself.

Q: Have you been surprised by the magnitude of layoffs sweeping the tech industry?

A: I think you are seeing everyone reacting to the environment. Those that over hired (during the pandemic) are adjusting. I also think you see a reaction in this economy to what is being valued as not growth at any price. It's profitable growth. You have to be efficient.

And so now I think for the very first time efficiency is entering the picture for some companies. It may be because the environment changed. It may be because someone attacks your business model. So what you are seeing is a recalibration reacting to the external environment.

Q: How do you think Elizabeth Holmes' recent conviction for fraud while she was running Theranos has affected the perception of women leaders in tech?

A: To me, she doesn't define the future of women in tech. I consider that situational. I think there are things to learn from it, but I think it speaks more to the great hope that people have for technology. You don't want to set the expectation so high that you can't make it.

Latest in Operations
Ap23083026448686
Scandal-Plagued Japan Tech Giant Toshiba Gets Tender Offer
March 24, 2023
I Stock 1365029556
4 Ways to Apply PLCs in Manufacturing
March 24, 2023
Meeting
How Incentive Programs Can Protect Channels from Economic Stress
March 23, 2023
Consumable and MIG gun life can be extended with proper maintenance, which can help prevent issues such as bird-nesting or burnback and reduce costly and time-consuming troubleshooting and rework.
5 Tips for Optimizing MIG Gun Performance
March 22, 2023
Related Stories
Ev
Operations
ENTEK Announces Lithium Battery Separator Plant in Indiana
Meeting
Operations
How Incentive Programs Can Protect Channels from Economic Stress
Consumable and MIG gun life can be extended with proper maintenance, which can help prevent issues such as bird-nesting or burnback and reduce costly and time-consuming troubleshooting and rework.
Operations
5 Tips for Optimizing MIG Gun Performance
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Only next-generation stud finders like those from Zircon can locate wood studs and also recognize and filter out non-wood targets such as plastic pipes and plumbing.
Operations
The Stud Finder: Reinvented
These next-generation models incorporate multiple sensors and signal processing tech.
March 24, 2023
Ap23083026448686
Operations
Scandal-Plagued Japan Tech Giant Toshiba Gets Tender Offer
The buyout would keep Toshiba's business Japanese in an alliance with Japanese partners.
March 24, 2023
I Stock 1365029556
Operations
4 Ways to Apply PLCs in Manufacturing
Programmable logic controllers (PLCs) are widely used in manufacturing to oversee and influence various processes.
March 24, 2023
Shifting Manufacturing Plans To Meet Pfas Free Sustainability Goals (1)
Operations
Shifting Manufacturing Plans to Meet PFAS-Free Sustainability Goals
Decision-makers need to start educating themselves on alternative options.
March 23, 2023
Albemarle
Operations
Albemarle Announces $1.3B Lithium Processing Facility in U.S.
Production will support the manufacturing of some 2.4 million electric vehicles each year.
March 23, 2023
Dr Marty Pets
Operations
Pet Food Company Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The Golden Pet Manufacturing facility is expected to create about 140 jobs.
March 23, 2023
Ev
Operations
ENTEK Announces Lithium Battery Separator Plant in Indiana
The project will create up to 642 jobs by the end of 2027.
March 23, 2023
Meeting
Operations
How Incentive Programs Can Protect Channels from Economic Stress
Channel incentive programs can build incremental revenue and loyalty when you need it most.
March 23, 2023
Olin
Operations
Olin Closes 3 Epoxy Plants
The move is part of an ongoing restructuring program.
March 22, 2023
Consumable and MIG gun life can be extended with proper maintenance, which can help prevent issues such as bird-nesting or burnback and reduce costly and time-consuming troubleshooting and rework.
Operations
5 Tips for Optimizing MIG Gun Performance
Planning for this upkeep is crucial to keep production flowing and avoid unplanned downtime.
March 22, 2023
Riten
Operations
Riten Industries Offers Complete Live/Dead Center, Face Driver Repair Services
The cost of replacement and loss of production time can escalate costs to dizzying levels.
March 22, 2023
Stanley Drill
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
The moves will affect 175 employees in Texas and 182 in South Carolina.
March 22, 2023
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Operations
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
Here's what you need to know.
March 22, 2023
Magnachip
Operations
Magnachip Enters Mass Production of Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles
This 40V MXT MOSFET comes in a Power Dual Flat No-lead 56 dual package to reduce the printed circuit board size by 50%.
March 21, 2023