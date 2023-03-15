Rockwell Automation Simplifies with Updated Branch Motor Control & Protection Solutions

It was brought on by a need to update full systems where components turn on and off motors.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 15, 2023
E100 Electronic Overload
Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced the complete revision of its Allen-Bradley Branch Motor Control & Protection Solutions of motor control components. 

The recent overhaul of its motor control components within its Branch Motor Control & Protection Solution was brought on by the need for updating full systems where components are used to turn on and off motors of all sizes while helping protect the motors from overloading during operation. Basic across-the-line motor starters remain ubiquitous in industrial applications despite the proliferation of solid-state motor starting technologies.

These components comprise motor starting contactors, motor-specific circuit breakers and motor-overload relays, where depending on the application, the motor overload functionality can be incorporated in the circuit breaker or applied as a separate component. 

For machine designers, selecting and applying the correct combination of products to meet diverse global standards for motor control can be challenging and time-consuming. Rockwell Automation is committed to making this process easier by testing and certifying all valid combinations of Branch Motor Control & Protection Solution components to UL and IEC standards, so customers can easily document the compliance of their system to these standards using the company’s online Global Short-Circuit Current Rating (SCCR) tool. 

One of the significant advantages of the system is the availability of the wide-range, energy-saving coils for Bulletin 100-E architecture-class contactors. These coils use much less energy in operation, and cover AC and DC control circuits from 24 to 240 volts, making selection much easier. Safety versions of the contactors are available, as well as NEMA-rated options. Bulletin E100 Electronic Overload Relays are now also compatible with Bulletin 100-E and 100-C Contactors to enhance systems. 

The recently launched Bulletin 140MT line of Motor Protection Circuit Breakers and Motor Circuit Protectors provides higher short-circuit ratings than the products they replace. And the range of E100/200/300 electronic overload relays includes options for EtherNet/IP integration that enables comprehensive diagnostics and Logix integration. 

rockwellautomation.com

Latest in Operations
NIR devices can be used to analyze moisture, film thickness and coat weight, which can simplify the process for users.
Multi-Functional Coating Test Instruments Operate Like 'Swiss Army Knives'
March 15, 2023
E100 Electronic Overload
Rockwell Automation Simplifies with Updated Branch Motor Control & Protection Solutions
March 15, 2023
I Stock 914855976
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
March 14, 2023
Motion Sized
RedDrive 45 and 77 Lightweight Conveyor Belting
March 14, 2023
Related Stories
Caterpillar's Operator Stadium at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 is where the company is highlighting its latest products, services, sustainability and technologies.
Operations
Caterpillar Highlights Services, Technology and Sustainability at 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG
NIR devices can be used to analyze moisture, film thickness and coat weight, which can simplify the process for users.
Operations
Multi-Functional Coating Test Instruments Operate Like 'Swiss Army Knives'
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Operations
Samsung to Invest $230B to Build 'Mega' Chip Cluster
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 8, 2023
NIR devices can be used to analyze moisture, film thickness and coat weight, which can simplify the process for users.
Operations
Multi-Functional Coating Test Instruments Operate Like 'Swiss Army Knives'
Modern analytical instruments can ensure reliable coating performance.
March 15, 2023
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Operations
Samsung to Invest $230B to Build 'Mega' Chip Cluster
It aims to attract 150 companies producing materials and components or designing high-tech chips.
March 15, 2023
I Stock 914855976
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
The value of new orders was down 20% compared to the first month of 2022.
March 14, 2023
Motion Sized
Operations
RedDrive 45 and 77 Lightweight Conveyor Belting
Lower-durometer urethane increases the grip on the drive and roller while decreasing overall drive tension.
March 14, 2023
Aromatic 150
Operations
Chemical Distributor Taken Private in $8B Deal
A private equity firm plans to acquire Univar Solutions.
March 14, 2023
Amprius Technologies selected Colorado for Gigawatt-Hour Scale Factory site.
Operations
Amprius Technologies Selects Colorado for Gigawatt-Hour Scale Factory Site
The factory is targeted to be operational in 2025.
March 14, 2023
A woman who was part of a line entering the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters pauses for a selfie in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Operations
Silicon Valley Bank's Demise Disrupts the Tech Disruptors
The bank served as a chummy club of innovation.
March 14, 2023
China's national flag is displayed next to the Pentagon logo at the Pentagon, Monday, May 7, 2012.
Aerospace
Defense Budget Speeds Toward $1 Trillion
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in its largest defense request in decades in order to meet the threat it perceives from China.
March 14, 2023
Business
Operations
5 Key Factors to Ensure Successful Business Applications Deployment within Manufacturing Sector
The current pace of technology development has led many businesses to deploy business applications.
March 14, 2023
I Stock 1089423344
Operations
NAM: We Have to Get Serious About Competing with China
NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons says the president's budget does the opposite.
March 13, 2023
A Ukrainian paratrooper of 95 Air Assault brigade aims to fire by MSLR BM-21 'Grad' towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Operations
Report: Ukraine World's 3rd Biggest Arms Importer in 2022
U.S. arms exports increased by 14% between the periods 2013–17 and 2018–22.
March 13, 2023
Joystick
Operations
QP Launches Innovative Electronic Joystick
The JSE Electronic Joystick can be seen at CONEXPO-CON/AGG.
March 13, 2023
Ap23071089921202
Operations
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission
Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
March 13, 2023
Ap23072421431994
Operations
Pfizer Buys Seagen for $43B, Boosts Access to Cancer Drugs
The pharmaceutical giant said it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share.
March 13, 2023