Owens Corning Utah Plant to be Upgraded by HFT

HFT, a leading EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractor to the global glass industry, has contracted to upgrade Owens Corning’s approximately 300,000-square-foot fiberglass production plant in Nephi, Utah. The project begins this month, with the first half of 2023 as the target for completion.

HFT’s work on the Nephi facility will include relocation to the Utah site of production equipment from another Owens Corning plant.

In addition to equipment integration, the project will include structural, mechanical, electrical and building upgrades.

Headquartered in Toledo, OH, Owens Corning is a global leader in building and industrial materials. With 20,000 employees in 33 countries, the company’s three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions.

hft.com

owenscorning.com