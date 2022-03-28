Banner Engineering Integrates Products Into EPLAN’S Data Portal

Including sensors, LED lighting and machine safety products.

Mar 28th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Banner
Banner Engineering

Industrial automation equipment maker, Banner Engineering, has begun integrating its sensors, LED lighting, machine safety, connectivity technologies and industrial wireless products into the web-based EPLAN Data Portal.

The EPLAN Data Portal features an online product database through which equipment designers can easily drag-and-drop Banner products into their projects to streamline challenging engineering processes by making product components accessible within the design software.

Quick access to the Banner’s exact product specifications and electrical connection drawings in the EPLAN software increases efficiency and reduces errors. 

With 100+ products already on the site, and many more on the way, Banner is looking to better support its global customers by reducing setup time during their project design phase.

“Making our product data available through EPLAN’s Data Portal will enable customers to effortlessly incorporate our products and solutions into their new equipment designs,” says vice president of marketing at Banner Engineering, Tytus VanMatre. “We intend to continue growing Banner’s product availability on the portal to better support global customers that use EPLAN.” 

BannerEngineering.com

More in Operations
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
Sponsored
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
A recent survey conducted by EXIM Bank and Manufacturing.net showed that over 40 percent of manufacturers consider a lack of familiarity with foreign operating markets as a leading barrier to increasing exports. Watch Now!
Mar 3rd, 2022
Workers of Renault's Moscow plant prepare car parts for the production line, on March 1, 2010. French automaker Renault moved to pause production at its Moscow plant in an apparent move to fend off mounting criticism, breaking ranks with other major French companies that have defied pressure to keep operating in Russia.
French Companies Hesitant to Leave Russia Amid Growing Pressure
Carmaker Renault plans to pause production, while others like food giant Danone are scaling down operations to essential goods.
Mar 24th, 2022
Toshiba Corp. logo at the company's building in Kawasaki, Feb. 19, 2022.
Shareholders Vote Down Toshiba Restructuring Plan
A top executive had characterized the proposal as the company’s "last chance" to fix its brand.
Mar 24th, 2022
Nestlé Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.
Nestlé to Halt Sales, Production of Non-Essential Goods in Russia
It includes stopping the supply of pet food, coffee, Kit Kats and Nesquik products.
Mar 24th, 2022
I Stock 1316585454
Most Hood Plants Back Up After Cyber 'Event'
Milk shortages are possible.
Mar 23rd, 2022
LG Chem Michigan Inc.'s plant is Holland, Mich., is seen in this March 15, 2013 photo.
LG to Add 1,200 Battery Jobs in Michigan
The expansion will quintuple the plant's ability to produce battery components.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Battery pack assembly at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, TN, facilities.
VW Commits $7.1 Billion to North American Manufacturing
The automaker wants 55% of U.S. sales be fully electric by 2030.
Mar 22nd, 2022
I Stock 471332612
DARPA Pursues Self-Healing Concrete
Our concrete infrastructure is aging.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Crews dredge near the container ship Ever Forward near Pasadena, Md., March 21, 2022.
Dredging Seeks to Free Grounded Cargo Ship
The work is expected to continue throughout the week.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Risk Management
Four Steps to Reducing Manufacturing Risk
Trade wars, the pandemic, extreme weather, and supply chain shortages have brought such planning to the forefront of manufacturing strategies.
Mar 21st, 2022
I Stock 1301059978
The 5 Biggest Mistakes Manufacturers Make in Channel Management
Suppliers can avoid making expensive and disruptive changes to their channel design by avoiding these deadly sins.
Mar 21st, 2022
A 'worm-on-a-chip' device tracks nematodes' movements toward odor molecules produced by lung cancer cells.
'Worm-on-a-Chip' Could Diagnose Lung Cancer
It could noninvasively diagnose cancer at an earlier stage.
Mar 21st, 2022