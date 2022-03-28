Banner Engineering Integrates Products Into EPLAN’S Data Portal

Industrial automation equipment maker, Banner Engineering , has begun integrating its sensors, LED lighting, machine safety, connectivity technologies and industrial wireless products into the web-based EPLAN Data Portal.

The EPLAN Data Portal features an online product database through which equipment designers can easily drag-and-drop Banner products into their projects to streamline challenging engineering processes by making product components accessible within the design software.

Quick access to the Banner’s exact product specifications and electrical connection drawings in the EPLAN software increases efficiency and reduces errors.

With 100+ products already on the site, and many more on the way, Banner is looking to better support its global customers by reducing setup time during their project design phase.

“Making our product data available through EPLAN’s Data Portal will enable customers to effortlessly incorporate our products and solutions into their new equipment designs,” says vice president of marketing at Banner Engineering, Tytus VanMatre. “We intend to continue growing Banner’s product availability on the portal to better support global customers that use EPLAN.”

BannerEngineering.com