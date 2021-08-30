Nordson Corporation Acquires NDC Technologies

NDC Technologies (Dayton, OH), a leading global provider of intelligent, connected measurement and process control solutions, is pleased to announce that Nordson Corporation has signed an agreement for the acquisition of its business from Spectris plc. The acquisition expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.

“We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. They will bring exciting new capabilities and expertise to our test and inspection platform,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions. “NDC’s customer-centric business model, differentiated technology and end markets make it a very Nordson-like business. This acquisition is further progress on our Nordson Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. We look forward to applying the NBS Next growth framework and investing in NDC’s greatest opportunities for profitable growth.”

Marti Nyman, president of NDC Technologies, added, “We are very excited to join the Nordson family. It’s a great fit. The combination will afford us the opportunity to continue to build on our 50-plus years foundation of delivering innovative measurement and process control solutions to the industries we serve. NDC has a rich history of working closely with industry to solve some of the most challenging gauging applications. The NDC Technologies’ team is eager to enter this new chapter with Nordson, furthering our mission of transforming process operations around the world, delivering value and making a difference in people’s lives every day.”

NDC Technologies is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio and its technology portfolio includes in-line and off-line measurement systems using near-infrared, laser, X-ray, optical and nucleonic technologies, as well as proprietary process control and analytics software. These precision applications enable manufacturers to enhance production processes, increase productivity, boost process efficiencies and make the highest quality products – to ultimately deliver peace of mind. NDC also expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform beyond electronics into new end markets, including consumer non-durable, film extrusion and converting, cable and tubing and energy storage. Visit NDC Technologies at www.ndc.com, www.linkedin.com/ndc-technologies or www.facebook.com/ndc-technologies.

Nordson Corporation is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative precision technologies for critical customer applications in consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. The Company’s products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.