Germany Says It Beat 2020 Goal to Cut Greenhouse Emissions

While the pandemic helped reduce emissions, officials said the target would likely have been achieved anyway.

Feb 3rd, 2021
In this file photo, giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany.
In this file photo, giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany.
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy minister says the country beat its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent last year compared to 1990 levels. 

Peter Altmaier said figures show Germany's emissions of planet-heating gases were 42 percent lower in 2020 than three decades ago, confounding warnings that the country couldn't meet its goal. While the coronavirus pandemic helped reduce emissions, Altmaier said the target would likely have been achieved anyway even without the drop in economic activity because of the lockdown. 

Separately, the German government agreed Wednesday to increase the share of renewable fuels in the transport sector to 28 percent over the next decade — double the target set by the European Union as a whole. Greenhouse gas emissions in Germany's transport sector have hardly declined since 1990 as more and cars cars hit the road, outweighing the effect of more efficient engines.

The government's plan, which needs to be approved by parliament, includes incentives for the use of electric cars, hydrogen and biofuels made from renewable sources.

Airlines will be required to use at least two percent synthetic kerosene by 2030.


More in Operations
Thumb 00 00 00 23 still005
IEN Unboxed: APEX Industrial Fastening Tools 30-Piece Fastening Set
The fastening set is designed to improve performance in manufacturing assembly applications.
Jan 29th, 2021
Wurth Fti Logo Final 2021asdf
Würth Industry NA Renews Partnership With Fastener Training Institute
The exclusive partnership keeps WINA as the FTI's 2021 Sustaining Sponsor, which funds training programs, new content and a virtual training platform.
Jan 29th, 2021
I Stock 503662758
Activist Cleared of Charges Over Exposing Iowa Hog Deaths
The man helped secretly record a Tyson Foods' supplier farm using heat to kill thousands of hogs last year.
Jan 29th, 2021
I Stock 1217475247
Caterpillar Sales Slip, but Results Top Expectations
The pandemic continues to sap demand for big machinery.
Jan 29th, 2021
This Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, shows the Budejovicky Budvar brewery, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic.
Home Drinking Powers Czech Brewer Budvar's Record Year
Budvar sells its beer in some 80 countries and Germany, one of its key markets, grew particularly strongly in 2020.
Jan 28th, 2021
In this file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight. Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner.
Boeing Posts $8.4B Loss on Weaker Demand
The quarterly results capped a record loss for all of 2020.
Jan 27th, 2021
Custom Cnc 2
What Is Custom CNC Machining & When Do You Need It?
Almost every industry requires tailored CNC machining.
Jan 26th, 2021
Cumminstn
Cummins to Close Tenn. Plant
The facility was responsible for rebuilding turbochargers.
Jan 26th, 2021
Lake Lanier, Georgia.
Georgia, Army Corps Sign Agreement Over Disputed Lake
Federal litigation had questioned who gets to use drinking water from Lake Lanier.
Jan 26th, 2021
I Stock 1163587098
Research Spending, Charges Cut Johnson & Johnson Profits
The company anticipates sharing details of its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study soon.
Jan 26th, 2021
Pollutiontn
Defense Contractor, Navy Pay N.Y. $406M Over Pollution
The plume of underground pollution was caused by aerospace manufacturing on Long Island.
Jan 25th, 2021
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an advertisement Budweiser is running before the Super Bowl.
Budweiser Joins Coke, Pepsi in Sitting Out Super Bowl
It showcases the caution with which some advertisers are approaching the first COVID-era Super Bowl.
Jan 25th, 2021