At Least Half of U.S. Now Outlaws Devices That Convert Pistols Into Machine Guns

Some states aim to increase pressure on manufacturers of convertible guns.

David Lieb
Mar 31, 2025
A semi-automatic pistol with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings fly out of the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
A semi-automatic pistol with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings fly out of the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

In New Mexico, police and prosecutors backed an effort to outlaw devices that convert pistols into machine guns. In Alabama, the governor made it a priority.

Lawmakers in both states — one led by Democrats, the other by Republicans — responded this year with new laws making so-called Glock switches illegal.

At least half of U.S. states now have similar laws prohibiting the possession of such devices, a list that has grown over the past decade as law enforcement officers have found more of the tiny yet powerful devices attached to guns.

States are mimicking federal law, which for decades has generally prohibited machine guns and any parts that can transform semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones.

What does federal law say?

U.S. law defines a machine gun as a weapon that automatically fires more than one shot with a single pull of a trigger. The definition also includes any parts designed to convert a weapon into a machine gun.

Federal law prohibits possessing machine guns made after 1986, with some exceptions for law enforcement, the military and certain licensed dealers. Nearly all conversion devices are illegal because they were made more recently.

People convicted of possessing machine guns and conversion devices can face up to 10 years in prison.

What is a Glock switch?

A Glock switch is one type of a machine gun conversion device. It's a metal or plastic piece, about the size of a coin, that attaches to the back of Glock pistol, a brand that is popular with both police and criminals. The switch interferes with a gun's internal trigger components so that it fires continuously when the trigger is pulled back and held.

A gun outfitted with a switch can fire dozens of bullets in mere seconds, similar to a factory-made machine gun.

Other brands of pistols that mimic Glocks also can be converted to machine guns. So can some semiautomatic rifles. Such conversion devices also are referred to as auto sears, selector switches or chips.

What does the data indicate?

The use of auto sears spiked in the past decade, partly because they can be made inexpensively with 3D printers.

From 2012 to 2016, just 814 machine gun conversion parts were taken into custody by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That swelled to 5,454 from 2017-2021.

In January, former President Joe Biden's administration said 12,360 suspected machine gun conversion devices had been recovered in the U.S. and submitted to the ATF during a roughly 34-month period ending in October 2024.

Five states including Florida, Illinois, Texas, Montana and North Dakota accounted for nearly half that total.

What have states been doing?

Alabama is the latest state to outlaw Glock switches. A law signed this month by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey makes possessing parts designed to convert pistols into machine guns a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The bipartisan push in Alabama came after police said they believed conversion devices had been used in fatal shootings, including one in September that killed four and injured 17 people outside a Birmingham lounge.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a law in February making possession of a weapon conversion device a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Similar legislation passed the New Jersey General Assembly last week and now heads to the Senate. Bills also are pending in other states.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a law last year making auto sears illegal. But Youngkin vetoed legislation this past week that would have broadened an existing ban on "trigger activators" to cover additional devices that increase firing rates of semiautomatic weapons.

What do gun control advocates want?

Groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety say state laws provide a sometimes easier alternative to federal prosecution for possessing Glock switches. But they want to go further.

Everytown for Gun Safety is backing legislation in California, Maryland and New York that would make it illegal to sell pistols that could be transformed into machine guns.

"That really puts the pressure where it belongs — on the manufactures that are making money off of guns that they know can be readily turned into machine guns," said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.

Several cities and states including Baltimore, Chicago, Minnesota and New Jersey have sued Glock for making pistols that can be converted by others to automatic weapons.

What do gun-rights groups say?

The National Rifle Association notes U.S. attorneys already can prosecute people for misusing gun conversion devices without the need for state laws.

Gun Owners of America, another gun-rights group, contends people should have a Second Amendment right to own machine guns. State laws against machine gun conversation devices are "duplicative" and "pure virtue signaling," said Aidan Johnston, federal affairs director for Gun Owners of America.

He said guns converted to fire automatically can have practical uses like eliminating large groups of feral hogs that are destroying land.

"Just because you put that on your firearm doesn't mean that you are a violent criminal or that you necessarily are a dangerous person," Johnston said.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
March 31, 2025
Mars
Former Executive of Mars Candy Subsidiary Charged with Stealing $28 Million from Company
March 28, 2025
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio.
EPA Offers Industrial Polluters Way to Avoid Rules on Mercury, Arsenic, Other Toxic Chemicals
March 27, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
U.S. Adds Chinese Tech Firms to its Export Control List
March 26, 2025
Related Stories
Mars
Laws & Regulations
Former Executive of Mars Candy Subsidiary Charged with Stealing $28 Million from Company
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Offers Industrial Polluters Way to Avoid Rules on Mercury, Arsenic, Other Toxic Chemicals
In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco.
Laws & Regulations
Monsanto Parent Ordered to Pay Nearly $2.1 Billion in Roundup Weedkiller Lawsuit
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
More in Laws & Regulations
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
How artificial intelligence can help maximize the safety and productivity of workers and machinery.
March 31, 2025
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Offers Industrial Polluters Way to Avoid Rules on Mercury, Arsenic, Other Toxic Chemicals
Environmental groups called the offer a "polluters' portal."
March 27, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Adds Chinese Tech Firms to its Export Control List
They're accused of seeking U.S. knowhow for military use.
March 26, 2025
In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco.
Laws & Regulations
Monsanto Parent Ordered to Pay Nearly $2.1 Billion in Roundup Weedkiller Lawsuit
The company has been hit with more than 177,000 lawsuits involving the weedkiller.
March 24, 2025
In this Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline stands in the background as a children sled down a hill in Cannon Ball, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
Closing Arguments Set to Begin In Pipeline Company's Lawsuit Against Greenpeace
The lawsuit stems from protests in 2016 and 2017.
March 17, 2025
Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, listen as Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, center, speaks in East Palestine Fire Station on Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Head Announces 'Most Consequential Day of Deregulation in American History'
Lee Zeldin is rolling back 31 environmental rules and "driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion."
March 12, 2025
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 28, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's 25% Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imports Take Effect
The move could help U.S. steel and aluminum plants, but "downstream" manufacturers would see more costs.
March 12, 2025
The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, back, in Reserve, La., Sept. 23, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Dept. Says Ending Louisiana Petrochemical Case Helps 'Dismantle Radical DEI Programs'
The plant was sued in 2023, alleging it posed an unacceptable cancer risk.
March 10, 2025
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Changes Course and Delays Some Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
The delays come amid fears of the economic fallout from a broader trade war.
March 6, 2025
In this image from video provided by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Dr. Martin Makary speaks during a select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic roundtable in Washington on Feb. 28, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's FDA Nominee Faces Senate Questions After Agency Layoffs, Resignations
Dr. Marty Makary traces many of the health issues afflicting Americans to food additives, overprescribing of drugs and the influence of drugmakers, insurers and food companies.
March 6, 2025
A souvenir penny falls out of a penny press machine at the American Dream mall, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Laws & Regulations
The One Industry Still Buying Pennies Wholesale
It's a living.
March 6, 2025
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
How Trump Justifies His Tariffs
From spurring manufacturing to protecting 'the soul' of America.
March 6, 2025
The Supreme Court at sunset in Washington, Feb. 13, 2016.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Will Hear From U.S. Gun Makers Sued By Mexico for $10 Billion
Thousands of American-made guns are being smuggled across the border.
March 4, 2025
A full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train, is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Administration Takes Aim at $4B in Funding for California High-Speed Rail
The project has been beset by funding challenges, cost overruns and delays.
February 21, 2025
The corporate name stands out on tanks shown Friday, June 29, 2018 at at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis.
Laws & Regulations
Michigan Appeals Court Upholds Permits for Great Lakes Pipeline Tunnel Project
Arguments opposed claim commissioners failed to consider the overall need for the pipeline.
February 20, 2025