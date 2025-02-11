Trump Tariffs Rattle Small Business Owners Already Dealing With Tight Margins

"These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive."

Mae Anderson
Feb 11, 2025
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
In this May 9, 2019, file photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn., await shipment.
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's continued roll out of a wide array of tariffs is rattling small business owners already dealing with tight profit margins.

Trump on Monday announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum and promised more import duties to come. Last week, the administration imposed a ,10% tariff on Chinese goods coming into the U.S.

Sandra Payne, owner of Denver Concrete Vibrator, imports steel and other raw materials for her business. Her company makes tools to settle concrete and other industrial tools. Most of the steel the company uses comes from China, and she gets material from Canada and Mexico, too.

"Small businesses run on very small margins. And so a 25% increase in any product is going to hurt," she said. "And we can't just raise our prices every time the cost goes up to us. So we are losing a lot of money."

In addition to the steel and China tariffs, other tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods have been temporarily put on hold, but they could be implemented later. So, small business owners still need a strategy for mitigating the costs of the tariffs if they go into effect.

Across the border, Julie Bednarski-Malik runs a snack company, Healthy Crunch, based in Mississauga, Ontario. She sells her products in both Canadian and U.S. retail stores, and said she might have to raise prices depending on how the tariffs unfold. But she's still in wait-and-see mode as tariffs loom.

"I know that this is going to come into effect, but we're still unclear exactly the timing and the percentage and what sort of commodities are going to be impacted," she said. "We hope that, you know, the U.S. and Canada could work together to find some sort of resolution because we are such close allies and trading partners."

Bar Zakheim, owns Better Place Design & Build, a contracting business in San Diego that specializes in building accessible dwelling units, or ADUs. He said he is especially worried about lumber.

"This stuff has already been getting more expensive over the past few years due to supply chain shocks and wildfires, and a huge proportion of our lumber comes from Canada," he said. "These tariffs are going to make everything we do considerably more expensive, at a time when the high-priced housing market and high interest rates are already cutting into our bottom line."

Payne, of Denver Concrete Vibrator, added that the tariffs will likely have a domino effect.

"I sell to other businesses, I don't sell to the end user. So everything that happens to me is going to happen all the way down the line. It's going to impact everyone down the line."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 11, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
February 5, 2025
Cement
U.S. Cement Industry Warns Paused Tariffs Still Threaten Security, Infrastructure
February 4, 2025
A Nissan automotive dealership.
Japanese Court Upholds Conviction of American Who Helped Former Nissan Chief Hide Pay
February 4, 2025
Related Stories
Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says He Has Directed U.S. Treasury to Stop Minting New Pennies
Cement
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Cement Industry Warns Paused Tariffs Still Threaten Security, Infrastructure
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
February 11, 2025
A U.S. Army soldier looks at the wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
What Did U.S. Get in Deals to Pause Canada, Mexico Tariffs? Not Much
The measures were either already in place or could have been achieved without ultimatums.
February 5, 2025
Cement
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Cement Industry Warns Paused Tariffs Still Threaten Security, Infrastructure
They could also raise costs.
February 4, 2025
A Nissan automotive dealership.
Laws & Regulations
Japanese Court Upholds Conviction of American Who Helped Former Nissan Chief Hide Pay
The six-year battle continues.
February 4, 2025
The Old Forester Water tower sits atop the Brown Forman distillery in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Kentucky Bourbon Producers Find Themselves in the Crosshairs, Again
In Kentucky bourbon country, the newest trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away.
February 3, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Pause Tariffs on Mexico; Import Taxes Remain for Canada, China
The change comes after a "very friendly conversation" with Mexico's leader.
February 3, 2025
In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016, photo, Hewlett-Packard products are on display at a store in North Andover, Mass.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Department Sues to Block $14 Billion Juniper Buyout by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
They say the combined company would create more competition, not less.
February 3, 2025
A protester holds the flags of Canada and the United States outside on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Kept Pledge on Tariffs. Is He Ready for the Fallout? Are Americans?
The move sparked retaliations that could signal an extended trade war.
February 3, 2025
Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department as Secretary of the Interior, testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary After Trump Tasked Him to Boost Drilling
His directive from Trump is to make it easier for energy companies to tap fossil fuel resources.
January 31, 2025
A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
From Avocados to Autos, Trump Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Could Hit Close to Home
They threaten to blow up the trade agreement with America's neighbors.
January 31, 2025
GA-ASI’s latest Gray Eagle variant, Gray Eagle 25M, successfully conducted its first flight on December 5, 2023.
Aerospace
General Atomics Tells Musk to Overhaul Defense Acquisitions
GA-ASI recently submitted a letter that highlighted areas for DOGE to address.
January 31, 2025
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Zeldin to Lead EPA as Trump Vows to Cut Climate Rules
He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to boost manufacturing.
January 30, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Aroland First Nation at Queens Park, the provincial legislature, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Ontario Leader Calls for Snap Election to Fight Trump’s Threatened Tariffs
Ford said the government would spend "tens of billions" to protect Canada's manufacturing hub.
January 30, 2025
Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.
Laws & Regulations
Canadian PM Hopeful Lays Out Plan to Fight Trump's Tariff Threats 'Where It Hurts'
She said a list of products worth $139 billion would send a message to U.S. exporters.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025