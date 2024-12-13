Ontario to Restrict Electricity Exports to U.S., Bar American-Made Alcohol If Trump Tariffs Applied

About 85% of U.S. electricity imports come from Canada.

Rob Gillies
Dec 13, 2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Halifax Monday Dec. 9, 2024.
Riley Smith/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's most populous province may bar American-made alcohol in addition to restricting electricity exports to Michigan, New York and Minnesota if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products, a senior official said Thursday.

The official in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government said that it's contemplating restricting Ontario's liquor control board from buying American-made alcohol.

Ontario is also considering restricting exports of critical minerals required for electric vehicle batteries and preventing U.S.-based companies from the government's procurement process, the official said on condition of anonymity because the functionary wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the potential measures.

Ford confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ontario is contemplating restricting electricity exports to the three states. He reiterated that on Thursday and said it would make electricity unaffordable for Americans. Ford spoke to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, her office said.

"It's a last resort," Ford said. "I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen. We're sending a message to the U.S. If you come and attack Ontario, you attack the livelihoods of people in Ontario and Canadians, we are going to use every tool in our tool box to defend Ontarians and Canadians. Let's hope it never comes to that."

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the United States from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

Ontario powered 1.5 million homes in the U.S. in 2023.

"That's OK if he does that. That's fine," Trump told CNBC when asked about Ford's remarks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

"The United States is subsidizing Canada and we shouldn't have to do that," Trump said. "And we have a great relationship. I have so many friends in Canada, but we shouldn't have to subsidize a country."

The CNBC reporter said Trump told him off camera that they hope they can work something out with Canada.

"President Trump told a reporter that he hopes the U.S. and Canada can work something out. I agree," Ford later posted on X.

Ford said the good news is the pathway to a deal isn't complicated, noting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to protect the border and spend more on the military to meet NATO's 2% GDP spending target.

The premier of the oil rich Canadian province of Alberta ruled out cutting off oil exports.

"Under no circumstances will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said. "Instead, we're taking a diplomatic approach and we're meeting with our allies in the U.S. We're making the case for Alberta oil and gas to be part of the solution to energy affordability and energy security."

Canada supplies more oil to the U.S. than any other country, nearly 4.5 million barrels a day. About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada and a fifth of the crude refined in the U.S. comes from Canada.

"If you put a 25% tariff on oil from Alberta that increases every gallon of gasoline by one dollar," Ford said.

About 85% of U.S. electricity imports come from Canada as well. Canada also has 34 critical minerals and metals the Pentagon is eager for.

Nearly 3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.

Canada has promised more border security spending to address Trump's border concerns. Ford said his province stands ready to support Canada's border agency and police with hundreds of new officers on the ground, alongside planes, helicopters, boats and drones.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who along with Trudeau recently had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, said they plan to share details of those border plans with the incoming Trump administration soon.

Alberta's government is creating a new sheriff patrol unit that will include about 50 sheriffs, 10 cold weather surveillance drones and four drug detection dogs.

At the Mar-a-Lago dinner, Kristen Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., said that Washington's trade deficit with Canada was also raised. Hillman said the U.S. had a $75 billion trade deficit with Canada last year but noted a third of what Canada sells into the U.S. is energy exports and prices have been high.

Trudeau said this week that U.S.-imposed tariffs would be "absolutely devastating" for the Canadian economy, but it would also mean real hardship for Americans.

Canadian officials have said that it's unfair to lump Canada in with Mexico. LeBlanc said that illegal migration from Canada to the U.S. is only 0.6% of the total, and fentanyl from Canada is 0.2% of the total of U.S. seizures.

Quebec Premier Françoise Legault said Trump told him in Paris last week that he doesn't want to see anymore illegal immigration coming from Canada. Legault noted Trudeau's plan to strengthen border security.

"I prefer that than starting a war and stopping sending energy to the United States," Legault said.

Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey said he had a call with New England governors this week and said there is a significant concern on both sides of the border.

"We hope it is just bluster," Furey said. "We are preparing as if it is not. There will be no winner in a trade war."

