DOL Seeks Review of Alleged Labor Rights Denial at Chinese-Owned Parts Manufacturer

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement today requested the Mexican government conduct a review at Impro Industries, a Chinese-owned parts manufacturer in San Luis Potosí, based on its finding that workers’ rights were denied at the facility.

The Secretary of Labor and U.S. Trade Representative co-chair the Interagency Labor Committee.

The request follows a June 24, 2024, petition filed by La Liga Sindical Obrera Mexicana, the Mexican union, and the International Lawyers Assisting Workers Network.

Filed under the USMCA’s Rapid Response Labor Mechanism, the petition alleges the company dismissed an LSOM delegate for organizing workers and that irregularities existed in the collective bargaining agreement revision vote procedures. A U.S. government investigation found evidence that merited a request for review.

Sufficient and credible evidence supporting the denial of workers’ rights at Impro Industries allowed the committee to invoke the USMCA’s Rapid Response Labor Mechanism, or RRM.

Mexico’s government has 10 days to decide whether to conduct a review and 45 days to investigate the claims and present its findings.

Impro Industries subsidiary facility in San Luis Potosí produces cast and machined parts for export, including to the U.S. Headquartered in China, the company produces parts for the energy, medical, automotive and agricultural industries for clients that include Bosch, Caterpillar, Cummins, Honeywell, HUSCO and Parker-Hannifin.

The USMCA’s Interagency Labor Committee authorized the RRM petition.