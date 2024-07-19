Hemisphere GNSS (USA) Inc., a satellite global positioning system manufacturer in Arizona that was purchased by CNH Industrial in 2023, has agreed to pay $2.6 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly providing false information to apply for and receive forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to which the company was not entitled.

Congress created the PPP in March 2020, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to provide emergency financial support to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the pandemic.

The CARES Act authorized billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses struggling to pay employees and other expenses. In 2021, Congress offered a second round of forgivable PPP loans through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act.

In February 2021, Hemisphere applied for a second round PPP loan and certified that it was eligible to receive the loan. Among other certifications, Hemisphere represented that no “entity created in or organized under the laws of the People’s Republic of China” owned or held 20% or more of an economic interest in Hemisphere.

The company also certified that it did not retain as a board member a person who is a resident of the People’s Republic of China. At the time of its application, however, both of these certifications were allegedly false.

For this reason, Hemisphere was not eligible for the second round PPP loan it received. After receiving this PPP loan, Hemisphere sought and received forgiveness of the total loan amount.

The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by GNGH2 Inc. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery.

The qui tam case is captioned United States ex rel. GNGH2, Inc. v. Hemisphere GNSS (USA) Incorporated, 2:22-cv-00224 (D. Arizona). GNGH2 will receive $260,000 as its share of the settlement.

