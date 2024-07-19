Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

GPS Manufacturer Agrees to Pay $2.6M to Settle Allegations Relating to PPP Loan

After receiving the alleged improper loan, the company sought and received forgiveness.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 19, 2024
Ppp
iStock.com/Ivan Martynov

Hemisphere GNSS (USA) Inc., a satellite global positioning system manufacturer in Arizona that was purchased by CNH Industrial in 2023, has agreed to pay $2.6 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly providing false information to apply for and receive forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to which the company was not entitled.

Congress created the PPP in March 2020, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to provide emergency financial support to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the pandemic.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

The CARES Act authorized billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses struggling to pay employees and other expenses. In 2021, Congress offered a second round of forgivable PPP loans through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act.

In February 2021, Hemisphere applied for a second round PPP loan and certified that it was eligible to receive the loan. Among other certifications, Hemisphere represented that no “entity created in or organized under the laws of the People’s Republic of China” owned or held 20% or more of an economic interest in Hemisphere.

The company also certified that it did not retain as a board member a person who is a resident of the People’s Republic of China. At the time of its application, however, both of these certifications were allegedly false.

For this reason, Hemisphere was not eligible for the second round PPP loan it received. After receiving this PPP loan, Hemisphere sought and received forgiveness of the total loan amount.

The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by GNGH2 Inc. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery.

The qui tam case is captioned United States ex rel. GNGH2, Inc. v. Hemisphere GNSS (USA) Incorporated, 2:22-cv-00224 (D. Arizona). GNGH2 will receive $260,000 as its share of the settlement.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
A 2021 Toyota Prius that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell sits on display at the Denver auto show.
California Marks First State to Get Federal Funds for Hydrogen Energy Hub
July 18, 2024
I Stock 1464129530
Biden Administration Announces $110M for Meat, Poultry Processing
July 17, 2024
Vape
Court Orders e-Cigarette Maker to Stop Manufacturing Unauthorized Nicotine Vaping Products
July 17, 2024
Related Stories
Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks Feb. 4, 2023, the day after it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Watchdog Investigating Delays in How Agency Used Sensor Plane After Fiery Ohio Derailment
Vape
Laws & Regulations
Court Orders e-Cigarette Maker to Stop Manufacturing Unauthorized Nicotine Vaping Products
Court
Laws & Regulations
Jury Convicts Two Executives in Conspiracy to Fix Prices, Rig Bids, Allocate Markets for Concrete
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
A 2021 Toyota Prius that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell sits on display at the Denver auto show.
Laws & Regulations
California Marks First State to Get Federal Funds for Hydrogen Energy Hub
Hub projects will be following in 16 other states.
July 18, 2024
I Stock 1464129530
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Announces $110M for Meat, Poultry Processing
The investment aims to expand the nation’s independent meat and poultry processing capacity.
July 17, 2024
Vape
Laws & Regulations
Court Orders e-Cigarette Maker to Stop Manufacturing Unauthorized Nicotine Vaping Products
After a complaint that alleged the company and its owner lied to the FDA.
July 17, 2024
Court
Laws & Regulations
Jury Convicts Two Executives in Conspiracy to Fix Prices, Rig Bids, Allocate Markets for Concrete
The conspiracy ran for about six years.
July 15, 2024
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 7, 2024, after returning from a trip to Pennsylvania.
Labor
Biden Administration Providing $244M for Apprenticeship Expansion
An effort to bring more people into higher-paying work that doesn't require a college degree.
July 11, 2024
I Stock 1377111886
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration to Tax Steel, Aluminum Routed through Mexico
The tariffs aim to stop China from avoiding import taxes.
July 10, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Who Nixed Musk's Pay Package Hears Arguments on Massive Fee Request
The plaintiff attorneys want legal fees in the form of stock in Tesla valued at more than $7B.
July 9, 2024
A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight on Sept. 30, 2020 in Seattle.
Aerospace
8 Things to Know About Boeing Agreeing to Plead Guilty to Fraud in 737 Max Crashes
The plea deal is not yet a sure thing, however.
July 9, 2024
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Laws & Regulations
GM Will Pay $146 Million Because 5.9 Million Older Vehicles Emit Excess Carbon Dioxide
The EPA says the vehicles will remain on the road and cannot be repaired.
July 3, 2024
People walk past the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Blocks Enforcement of EPA's 'Good Neighbor' Rule on Downwind Pollution
Is the rule an administrative overstep or life-saving protection?
June 27, 2024
Ap24166551262765
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Rejects Nationwide Opioid Settlement with OxyContin Maker Purdue
The plan would have shielded members of the Sackler family from civil lawsuits.
June 27, 2024
Election
Laws & Regulations
Biden Ahead of Trump in Survey of Manufacturing Executives
The survey polled 501 industry leaders in the U.S.
June 27, 2024
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a door plug aircraft awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Aerospace
U.S. Sanctions Boeing for Sharing Information About 737 Max 9 Investigation
The NTSB said a Boeing executive provided non-public investigative information to the media.
June 27, 2024
Bimbo bread is displayed on a shelf at a market in Anaheim, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
Sara Lee, Entenmann's Maker Warned Over Allergen Claims
Bimbo Bakeries' labels listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts — even when they weren't in the foods.
June 26, 2024