Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Jury Convicts Two Executives in Conspiracy to Fix Prices, Rig Bids, Allocate Markets for Concrete

The conspiracy ran for about six years.

Industrial Media Staff
Jul 15, 2024
Court
iStock.com/BrianAJackson

A jury convicted Gregory and David Melton yesterday in the U.S. District Court in Savannah, Georgia, for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids and allocate markets for sales of ready-mix concrete in Georgia and South Carolina.

The conspiracy, which began as early as 2010 and continued until about July 2016, involved coordinating price-increase letters to customers, allocating specific jobs in the coastal Georgia area and submitting bids to customers at collusive and noncompetitive prices.

Including yesterday’s verdicts, this investigation resulted in five criminal convictions and one deferred prosecution agreement. Defendants James Pedrick, Timothy Strickland and Strickland’s company, Evans LLC, previously pleaded guilty as a part of the same conspiracy.

Pedrick’s former employer, Argos USA LLC, previously entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Antitrust Division, admitted to its participation in the conspiracy and agreed to pay a $20 million criminal penalty.

Violating the Sherman Act, which is a federal criminal antitrust statute, is a felony. The maximum penalty for individuals convicted of violating the Sherman Act is 10 years in prison and a $1 million criminal fine.

The fine may be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by the victims of the crime if either amount is greater than the statutory maximum fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Washington Field Office, DOT OIG and USPS OIG investigated the case.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 7, 2024, after returning from a trip to Pennsylvania.
Biden Administration Providing $244M for Apprenticeship Expansion
July 11, 2024
I Stock 1377111886
Biden Administration to Tax Steel, Aluminum Routed through Mexico
July 10, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Judge Who Nixed Musk's Pay Package Hears Arguments on Massive Fee Request
July 9, 2024
Related Stories
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Who Nixed Musk's Pay Package Hears Arguments on Massive Fee Request
Election
Laws & Regulations
Biden Ahead of Trump in Survey of Manufacturing Executives
Antonio Espinoza, a supervisor with the Gras Lawn landscaping company, uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clean up around a housing development in Brick, N.J. on June 18, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Bans on Gasoline-Powered Leaf Blowers Grow
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
I Stock 1377111886
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration to Tax Steel, Aluminum Routed through Mexico
The tariffs aim to stop China from avoiding import taxes.
July 10, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Who Nixed Musk's Pay Package Hears Arguments on Massive Fee Request
The plaintiff attorneys want legal fees in the form of stock in Tesla valued at more than $7B.
July 9, 2024
A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight on Sept. 30, 2020 in Seattle.
Aerospace
8 Things to Know About Boeing Agreeing to Plead Guilty to Fraud in 737 Max Crashes
The plea deal is not yet a sure thing, however.
July 9, 2024
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Laws & Regulations
GM Will Pay $146 Million Because 5.9 Million Older Vehicles Emit Excess Carbon Dioxide
The EPA says the vehicles will remain on the road and cannot be repaired.
July 3, 2024
People walk past the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Blocks Enforcement of EPA's 'Good Neighbor' Rule on Downwind Pollution
Is the rule an administrative overstep or life-saving protection?
June 27, 2024
Ap24166551262765
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Rejects Nationwide Opioid Settlement with OxyContin Maker Purdue
The plan would have shielded members of the Sackler family from civil lawsuits.
June 27, 2024
Election
Laws & Regulations
Biden Ahead of Trump in Survey of Manufacturing Executives
The survey polled 501 industry leaders in the U.S.
June 27, 2024
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a door plug aircraft awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Aerospace
U.S. Sanctions Boeing for Sharing Information About 737 Max 9 Investigation
The NTSB said a Boeing executive provided non-public investigative information to the media.
June 27, 2024
Bimbo bread is displayed on a shelf at a market in Anaheim, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
Sara Lee, Entenmann's Maker Warned Over Allergen Claims
Bimbo Bakeries' labels listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts — even when they weren't in the foods.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1270688272
Labor
Meat Processor, Staffing Agency to Surrender Profits Linked to Child Labor
A consent judgment also requires the companies to pay more than $62,000 in penalties.
June 26, 2024
Sw
Laws & Regulations
Smith & Wesson Must Comply with Deceptive Advertising Probe
The state is exploring whether the company misled consumers about "the safety, benefits, effectiveness and legality of its products."
June 26, 2024
A Norfolk Southern freight train travels through East Palestine, Ohio, June 25, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Norfolk Southern Interfered with NTSB's Derailment Probe, Chair Says
The railroad sought to shape the board's conclusions about a botched vent-and-burn call.
June 26, 2024
Antonio Espinoza, a supervisor with the Gras Lawn landscaping company, uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clean up around a housing development in Brick, N.J. on June 18, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Bans on Gasoline-Powered Leaf Blowers Grow
Opponents say that the battery-powered blowers favored by the legislation are costlier.
June 21, 2024
The Pentagon - HQ of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Department of Defense Joins Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage Program
GSA enables significant progress toward the DOD's sustainability goals.
June 19, 2024