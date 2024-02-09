Georgia Could Make It Harder for Some Workers to Join Unions

But the bill might be a violation of current federal law.

Jeff Amy
Feb 9, 2024
Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 362 at The Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 362 at The Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia shovels out billions in economic incentives to electric vehicle manufacturers and other companies, the state's ruling Republicans are moving to make it harder for workers at those firms to join labor unions, in what could be a violation of current federal law.

The state Senate voted 31-23 on Thursday for a bill backed by Gov. Brian Kemp that would bar companies that accept state incentives from recognizing unions without a formal secret-ballot election. That would block unions from winning recognition from a company voluntarily after signing up a majority of workers, in what is usually known as a card check. Senate Bill 362 moves to the House for more debate.

Union leaders and Democrats argue the bill violates 1935's National Labor Relations Act, which governs union organizing, by blocking part of federal law allowing companies to voluntarily recognize unions that show support from a majority of employees.

"At the end of the day, voluntary recognition is a protected right, period," said Hannah Perkins, political director for the Georgia AFL-CIO union federation, which claims 500,000 members in the state. Only 4.4% of Georgia workers are union members, the eighth-lowest rate among states.

The National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency overseeing union affairs, did not immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment.

Georgia's bill is modeled after a law passed in Tennessee last year, but there could be similar legislation offered in many other states. The conservative American Legislative Exchange Council is promoting the idea. The national push could also be a response to a decision by the Democratic-controlled NLRB last year that made it easier for unions to organize by card check.

Governors in other Southern states traditionally hostile to organized labor have been speaking out against unions in recent weeks, after the United Auto Workers vowed a fresh push to organize nonunion auto factories after multiple failed attempts.

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said her state's economic success is "under attack." Henry McMaster, South Carolina's Republican governor, told lawmakers in the nation's least unionized state last month that organized labor is such a threat that he would fight unions " all the way to the gates of hell."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed his support for the bill in a January speech to the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, echoing the chamber's own agenda. He said the move would protect workers' "right to opportunity" from President Joe Biden's pro-union agenda and outside forces "who want nothing more than to see the free market brought to a screeching halt."

Alabama and South Carolina are among five states that in 2010 or 2012 passed state constitutional amendments guaranteeing access to secret union ballots. Indiana, like Tennessee has passed a state law. The National Labor Relations Board challenged the Arizona amendment in court, but a federal judge in 2012 declined to overturn it, saying it was too soon to judge whether the state amendment conflicted with federal law.

Kemp and fellow Georgia Republicans argue that they are protecting workers from being bullied into joining unions by giving them the protection of a secret ballot.

"Why is it such a bad policy to say, if you're in the state of Georgia, you have a right to be protected, you have a right to choose whether or not to unionize, and you're not going to get bullied, and you're not going to get blackmailed?" asked state Sen. Bo Hatchett, a Cornelia Republican who Kemp appointed as one his floor leaders in the Senate.

Democrats, though, say the bill is really about making it harder for unions to organize and for companies to accept them. Most employers who oppose unions require employees voting on organizing to attend mandatory anti-union meetings before a vote, which can cause employees to vote against unions.

"All too often employers are engaging in these scorched-earth campaigns against workers," said state Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Lawrenceville Democrat who said a union contract protected her in a former job. Like most Senate Democrats Thursday, Merritt wore a red bandanna as a symbol of union solidarity.

State. Sen Mike Hodges, a Brunswick Republican who is sponsoring the bill, denied that it would violate federal law.

"It does not prohibit a company's employees from unionizing or require an employer to oppose unionization in any action," said Hodges, another Kemp floor leader.

Hodges said he has a number of relatives who had been union members and understands "the addition to a lifestyle that union wages make."

"If I thought this bill in any way, shape or form was injurious to unions or to union members, I would not carry it," Hodges said.

But Democrats said they think the bill is an attempt to attack federal labor law.

"They think that they found a loophole, so they want this to be a test case," said Sen. Jason Esteves, an Atlanta Democrat. "They want this to go to court because they're hoping the Supreme Court will allow them to chip away."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 362 at The Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Georgia Could Make It Harder for Some Workers to Join Unions
February 9, 2024
Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets Sept. 18, 2021, near Emmett, Kan.
Biden Sets Tighter Standards for Deadly Soot Pollution from Tailpipes, Smokestacks
February 7, 2024
Ap24038022640683
GM's Troubled Robotaxis Face Another Round of Public Ridicule in Regulatory Hearing
February 7, 2024
Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FAA Head Pledges to Hold Boeing Accountable for Any Violations of Safety Rules
February 6, 2024
Related Stories
Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets Sept. 18, 2021, near Emmett, Kan.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Sets Tighter Standards for Deadly Soot Pollution from Tailpipes, Smokestacks
Julia Bernal, with Pueblo Action Alliance, speaks at a protest against an initiative by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to develop a strategic new source of water, buying treated water that is the byproduct of oil and natural gas drilling, then treating it and selling it back to industry.
Laws & Regulations
New Mexico Governor Proposes $500 Million to Treat Fracking Wastewater
Manufacturing
Laws & Regulations
Congressional Inaction on Tax Priorities Holds Small, Medium-Sized Manufacturers’ Optimism Near Pandemic Lows
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Apple Loses Latest Bid to Avert Patent Dispute That Has Halted Online U.S. Sales of 2 Watch Models
More in Laws & Regulations
Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets Sept. 18, 2021, near Emmett, Kan.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Sets Tighter Standards for Deadly Soot Pollution from Tailpipes, Smokestacks
The rule looks to reduce pollution from power plants, vehicles, industrial sites and wildfires.
February 7, 2024
Ap24038022640683
Laws & Regulations
GM's Troubled Robotaxis Face Another Round of Public Ridicule in Regulatory Hearing
A California judge compared the company to the devious TV character Eddie Haskell from "Leave It to Beaver."
February 7, 2024
Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Aerospace
FAA Head Pledges to Hold Boeing Accountable for Any Violations of Safety Rules
He is scheduled to testify before the House Transportation Committee.
February 6, 2024
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Tesla Ordered to Pay $1.5 Million over Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations in California
The company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 1387118000
Laws & Regulations
Pentagon Hands Out $192M to Boost Domestic Chemical Manufacturing
These are the latest of 10 awards made by the DPAI program.
February 5, 2024
Ann Carlson, shown in an undated photo, has served as acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, where she started as chief counsel in 2021.
Automotive
Insider Q&A: NHTSA Has the People & Knowhow to Regulate High-Tech Vehicles
Departing U.S. road safety chief says the agency has the right people in place.
January 30, 2024
Julia Bernal, with Pueblo Action Alliance, speaks at a protest against an initiative by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to develop a strategic new source of water, buying treated water that is the byproduct of oil and natural gas drilling, then treating it and selling it back to industry.
Laws & Regulations
New Mexico Governor Proposes $500 Million to Treat Fracking Wastewater
The plan relies on unproven technologies and might propel more water-intensive fracking.
January 23, 2024
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is unveiled, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich.
Automotive
Flexible Underpinnings on New Stellantis Vehicles Will Help Company Navigate Political Changes
How does the platform beneath a new generation of automobiles have anything to do with politics and elections?
January 19, 2024
I Stock 1632197496
Laws & Regulations
Manufacturers, Associations Head to Capitol Hill to Push Tariff Bill Renewal
Manufacturers and other businesses are paying $1.3 million per day in tariffs.
January 19, 2024
Ap24017831157175
Energy
Biden Administration Finalizes $1.1B Aid Package for California's Last Nuclear Power Plant
The funding is a financial pillar in the plan to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant producing electricity to at least 2030.
January 18, 2024
A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Energy
EPA Sets Out Rules for Proposed 'Methane Fee' for Waste Generated by Oil, Natural Gas Companies
Excess methane produced this year would result in a fee of $900 per ton.
January 15, 2024
Ap24011599422331
E-Commerce
Feds Charge eBay Over Employees Who Sent Live Spiders, Cockroaches to Couple
The company will pay $3 million.
January 12, 2024
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
FCC Asks Automakers About Plans to Stop Abusers from Using Smart Cars to Stalk Partners
Nearly all new vehicles have convenience features that use telecommunications.
January 12, 2024
The headquarters of German software maker SAP is seen, Nov. 5, 2003, in Walldorf near Heidelberg, Germany.
Laws & Regulations
SAP Fined More Than $220 Million to Resolve U.S. Bribery Allegations
The company delivered gifts to officials, like cash payments, political contributions and luxury goods purchased during shopping trips.
January 11, 2024
Ap24011033078247
Automotive
Biden Awards $623M to States, Local Governments and Tribes to Build EV Charging Network
Grants being announced Thursday will fund 47 EV charging stations.
January 11, 2024