Biden Orders 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling to Protect Tribal Sites

Hundreds of square miles in New Mexico will be withdrawn from further oil and gas production.

Morgan Lee
Jun 5, 2023
A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021.
A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021.
AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of square miles in New Mexico will be withdrawn from further oil and gas production for the next 20 years on the outskirts of Chaco Culture National Historical Park that tribal communities consider sacred, the Biden administration ordered Friday.

The new order from Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland applies to public lands and associated mineral rights within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the park. It does not apply to entities that are privately, state- or tribal-owned. Existing leases won't be impacted either.

A World Heritage site, Chaco Culture National Historical Park is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization, with many tribes from the Southwest tracing their roots to the high desert outpost.

After extensive studies and consultations, the plan has pitted the Navajo Nation against other tribes in the region amid concerns about economic impacts and that individual Navajo allotment owners may be left landlocked by restrictions on public land.

"Today marks an important step in fulfilling President Biden's commitments to Indian Country, by protecting Chaco Canyon, a sacred place that holds deep meaning for the Indigenous peoples whose ancestors have called this place home since time immemorial," Haaland said in a statement. "I value and appreciate the many Tribal leaders, elected officials, and stakeholders who have persisted in their work to conserve this special area."

A recent assessment published by the Interior Department shows that the withdrawal will result in a few dozen wells not being drilled.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association has argued that the plan would leave additional leases on Navajo land or allotments owned by individual Navajos landlocked by taking federal mineral holdings off the board.

Navajo Nation officials have made similar arguments, saying millions of dollars in annual oil and gas revenues benefit the tribe and individual tribal members. The Navajo Nation completed its own study last year and advocated for a smaller area to be set aside given the economic impacts a withdrawal would have on the tribe.

On Friday, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley expressed disappointment in the Interior Department's decision.

"The Navajo Nation attempted to compromise by proposing a 5-mile buffer as opposed to the 10-mile," Curley said. "The Biden Administration has undermined the position of the Navajo Nation with today's action and impacted the livelihood of thousands of Navajo allotment owners and their families."

The Bureau of Land Management said the 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius would help protect more than 4,700 known archaeological sites outside the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, while a 5-mile (8-kilometer) radius would encompass about 2,800 of the sites.

President Joe Biden initially proposed the ban in November 2021 at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Since then, interviews, planning sessions and meetings with historic preservation experts and others have taken place.

A coalition of environmental groups and Native American activists that campaigned for the restrictions applauded Friday's order as a good first step in protecting cultural sites and the region from pollution and climate change.

"Full landscape management to phase out new and existing oil and gas development is a necessary next step," said Julia Bernal, executive director of Pueblo Action Alliance.

Federal officials have billed the Chaco initiative as a novel effort that could provide a roadmap and lessons learned for future collaborations with tribes.

New Mexico's congressional delegation reintroduced legislation last month that would formalize the same buffer around the park. It would span more than 490 square miles (1,269 square kilometers) of federal land.

In addition to the approved withdrawal, Haaland — who is from Laguna Pueblo and is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency — has committed to taking a broader look at how federal land across the region can be better managed while taking into account environmental effects and cultural preservation.


Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021.
Biden Orders 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling to Protect Tribal Sites
June 5, 2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event by the company in Seattle, Sept. 27, 2017.
Amazon to Pay $31M for Alexa, Ring Privacy Violations
June 2, 2023
A core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals on Oct. 4, 2011, containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
Minn. Plans Rewrite of Rules for Copper-Nickel Mining Near Wilderness
June 2, 2023
Related Stories
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz jokes with kids as he shows off a bill he signed at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to establish a paid family and medical leave program in the state starting in 2026.
Laws & Regulations
Minnesota Governor Signs Paid Family and Medical Leave Act to Give Workers up to 20 Weeks Off
The Richmond city skyline can be seen on the horizon behind the coal ash ponds along the James River near Dominion Energy's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Va., Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Rule Would Force Clean-Up of Toxic Coal Ash Dumped in Landfills, Ponds Near Power Plants
A 'No Lithium No Mine' sign is displayed on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev.
Laws & Regulations
Huge Nevada Lithium Mine Can Proceed
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Ap23153690537892
Laws & Regulations
Companies Reach $1.18B Deal to Resolve Claims from 'Forever Chemicals' Water Contamination
The compounds have been detected at varying levels in drinking water around the nation.
June 5, 2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event by the company in Seattle, Sept. 27, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Amazon to Pay $31M for Alexa, Ring Privacy Violations
The company was also ordered to delete inactive child accounts and certain voice and geolocation data.
June 2, 2023
A core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals on Oct. 4, 2011, containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
Laws & Regulations
Minn. Plans Rewrite of Rules for Copper-Nickel Mining Near Wilderness
Regulators say they are insufficient.
June 2, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Turns Up Pressure on ARC Automotive
The air bag inflator company has refused a recall despite multiple deaths and injuries.
June 1, 2023
Ap23151558518975
Automotive
U.S. Safety Agency to Require Automatic Emergency Braking on New Vehicles
Cars and trucks must meet stricter safety standards within three years.
June 1, 2023
The U.S. Capitol, May 29, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Debt Limit Deal in Place, but Deficit Remains a Multi-Decade Challenge
The two-year truce might be only a pause before far more wrenching showdowns over the federal budget.
May 31, 2023
The Conemaugh Generation Station emits steam in New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007.
Energy
Penn. High Court Split Over Power Plant Emission Plan
The plan would force power plants to pay for carbon emissions.
May 26, 2023
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz jokes with kids as he shows off a bill he signed at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to establish a paid family and medical leave program in the state starting in 2026.
Laws & Regulations
Minnesota Governor Signs Paid Family and Medical Leave Act to Give Workers up to 20 Weeks Off
Business groups fought to block the proposal.
May 26, 2023
A road bisects a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Kulm, N.D. The Supreme Court has made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution. The decision from the court on Thursday, May 25, 2023, strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. It’s the second ruling in as many years in which a conservative majority has narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.
Energy
SCOTUS Limits Law Intended to Protect Wetlands
Industry and farm groups praised the ruling.
May 26, 2023
Ap23144838085611
Laws & Regulations
Shell Agrees to Pay $10M for Air Pollution at New Pennsylvania Plant
The company acknowledged that the plant violated air emissions limits.
May 25, 2023
Bird Three 12
Laws & Regulations
Bird e-Scooters to Return in Dallas
Dallas selected Bird through a competitive process to offer shared dockless vehicle services for the 2022-2023 annual operating permit cycle.
May 24, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Energy Dept. Rejects $200M Grant to Battery Maker with China Ties
The company is building a battery plant in Tennessee.
May 24, 2023
Protesters who tried to storm the stage are taken out of the Excel centre in east London during oil giant Shell's annual general meeting in London, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Protesters Rush Stage at Shell Shareholder Meeting
Activist investors are adding additional pressure.
May 23, 2023
Ap23138657850517
Automotive
Will Dashboard AM Radio Be Saved?
A bipartisan bill would require automakers to keep it in new cars.
May 19, 2023
Evcharging
Automotive
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $51M in Electric Vehicle Charging Network
The administration also announced the launch of the National Charging Experience Consortium.
May 19, 2023