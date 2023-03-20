China Says Deadly 2022 Plane Crash Still Being Investigated

The "black box" flight data and voice recorders were given to the U.S. NTSB.

Associated Press
Mar 20, 2023
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, search and rescuer workers conduct search operations at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on March 26, 2022, in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, search and rescuer workers conduct search operations at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on March 26, 2022, in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Lu Boan/Xinhua via AP, File

BEIJING (AP) — Experts are still investigating the cause of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner that killed 132 people one year ago, China's government said Monday.

The March 21, 2022, disaster was a rare failure for a Chinese airline industry that dramatically improved safety following deadly crashes in the 1990s.

The Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming in the southwest to Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, went into a nosedive from 8,800 meters (29,000 feet), appeared to recover and then slammed into a mountainside. Everyone aboard was killed.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said investigators were reviewing the plane's controls and other debris but gave no details of what they might have found.

"Due to the complexity and rarity of this accident, the investigation is still being carried out," said a six-sentence statement on the CAAC website. "The investigation team will continue to carry out analysis."

The China Eastern crew reported no problems before losing contact with air traffic control. The CAAC said one month after the crash that no abnormalities had been found in the plane, crew or outside elements such as bad weather.

The "black box" flight data and voice recorders were given to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board for analysis. No information has been released about what might have been found.

The crash left a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep crater in a mountainside and set the forest on fire.

Authorities reported they recovered more than 49,000 pieces of debris. The crash was so violent that the flight data recorder was found driven 5 feet (1.5 meters) into the ground.

China Eastern, one of four major state-owned Chinese airlines, and its subsidiaries grounded all their Boeing 737-800s, more than 200 planes, but later returned them to service. The airline said that was a precaution, not a sign of any problem with the planes, which are among the most widely used models worldwide.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
The Illinois River as seen from Goat's Bluffat the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve in Cherokee County, Okla., July 18, 2019.
Judge Extends Agreement Date for Poultry Lawsuit
March 20, 2023
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Climate Reporting Proposal Draws Nearly 15,000 Comments
March 16, 2023
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, March 3, 2023.
China Accuses U.S. of Attacking Companies After Export Curbs
March 3, 2023
A U.S. Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana is seen on Feb. 7, 2023, near Harlowton, Mont.
Missouri Lawmakers Back Ban on Chinese Ownership of Land
March 3, 2023
Related Stories
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams during an event at N.C. State University, Oct. 18, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. The EPA on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, proposed limiting the amount of harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water to the lowest level that tests can detect.
Laws & Regulations
EPA to Limit 'Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water
Eliquids
Laws & Regulations
FDA Files Complaints Against Four E-Cig Product Manufacturers
Exploration drilling continues for Permitting Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass Project on the site between Orovada and Kings Valley, in Humboldt county, Nev., shown beyond a driller's shovels in the distance on Sept. 13, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
New Emergency Bid to Appeal, Block Huge Nevada Lithium Mine
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
The Illinois River as seen from Goat's Bluffat the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve in Cherokee County, Okla., July 18, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Extends Agreement Date for Poultry Lawsuit
Nearly a dozen companies have 90 more days to reach an agreement on plans to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter.
March 20, 2023
Brendan Shaughnessy, left, with the Nuclear Issues Study Group, protests with other activists ahead of a meeting of a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission panel in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Operations
New Mexico Opts for Veto Power on Spent Nuclear Fuel Debate
The bill will impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility.
March 20, 2023
Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Generating Plant on Oct. 2, 2019, in Monticello, Minn.
Energy
Regulators: Nuclear Plant Leak Didn't Require Public Notice
Regulators knew four months ago that radioactive waste had leaked.
March 20, 2023
Meat
Labor
Minnesota Meat Processing Firm Accused of Employing Minors
The meat processing company allegedly employed at least eight children ranging from 14 to 17.
March 16, 2023
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Climate Reporting Proposal Draws Nearly 15,000 Comments
The draft rule could require companies to report on the costs of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.
March 16, 2023
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks during a news conference on Feb. 28, 2023, in Jackson, Miss.
Automotive
Electric Car Stores Will Be Restricted in Mississippi
The law will force electric car companies such as Tesla and Rivian to sell vehicles through franchises rather than company-owned stores.
March 15, 2023
Green River Distilling Co. employee Coleman Savage looks over the 300,000th barrel of bourbon filled at the distillery inside the new-fill warehouse at the plant on April 20, 2021, in Owensboro, Ky.
Laws & Regulations
Kentucky House Passes Tax-Relief Bill for Bourbon Industry
Local leaders were in no mood to toast the industry victory.
March 14, 2023
China's national flag is displayed next to the Pentagon logo at the Pentagon, Monday, May 7, 2012.
Aerospace
Defense Budget Speeds Toward $1 Trillion
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in its largest defense request in decades in order to meet the threat it perceives from China.
March 14, 2023
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Theranos Exec Loses Bid to Delay Sentence
This brings him a step closer to having to begin a nearly 13-year prison sentence.
March 10, 2023
A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark.
Labor
Tyson Workers Sue Over Lack of COVID Protections
Employees say the company's negligence and disregard led to emotional distress, illness and death.
March 7, 2023
Two bars of the Toblerone Swiss chocolate are shown, at front is the new style 150 gram bar showing the reduction in triangular pieces, in the background is the older style 360 gram bar, pictured in London, on Nov. 8, 2016.
Laws & Regulations
Toblerone Drops Iconic Design Due to 'Swissness' Rules
The company is outsourcing production, so changes need to be made.
March 7, 2023
I Stock 957979984
Energy
Oil Company to Pay $65 Million for 'Gross Negligence'
The company was responsible for 12 oil spills into U.S. waters.
March 6, 2023
Fresh cut beef in the coolers of the retail section at Wight's Meat Packing facility, Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Made in the USA? Proposed Rule Clarifies Grocery Meat Labels
The proposal would dramatically alter which labels could claim to be a "Product of USA."
March 6, 2023
Republican Sen. Daniel Sparks of Belmont, explains the essence of a bill that would place new restrictions on car manufacturers for opening brick-and-mortar car dealerships, in the Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Automotive
Mississippi Passes Bill Restricting Electric Car Dealerships
Tesla sells vehicles in person at one facility in Mississippi that is classified as a store, not a dealership.
March 6, 2023