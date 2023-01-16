Nevada Lithium Mine Gets Conditional $700M Government Loan

The move ups the ante in what's already a high-stakes battle.

Scott Sonner
Jan 16, 2023
In this photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity, Tiehm's buckwheat grows in the high desert in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, in June 2019, where a lithium mine is planned.
In this photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity, Tiehm's buckwheat grows in the high desert in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, in June 2019, where a lithium mine is planned.
Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP, File

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

The move ups the ante in what's already a high-stakes battle over President Joe Biden's energy agenda and conservationists fighting to protect an endangered wildflower found only at the proposed mine site on a high desert ridge halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining at Rhyolite Ridge by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The Energy announcement said the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 370,000 electric vehicles annually for decades.

The loan would be the latest project to demonstrate the Biden administration's commitment to strengthen the nation's battery supply chain, electrify the transportation sector and cut reliance on fossil fuels and foreign supplies of raw materials, the Department of Energy said.

Jigar Shah, director of DOE's Loans Programs Office, said his office is "excited to further develop an environmentally responsible U.S. supply chain for critical materials."

"Rhyolite Ridge is a major step towards bolstering domestic lithium production for clean energy technologies," he said.

James Calaway, executive chairman of Ioneer, said the conditional commitment "highlights the project's strategic role in strengthening the nation's critical mineral supply chain in providing a secure, sustainable and reliable domestic source of lithium for the growing vehicle ecosystem." Bernard Rowe, Ioneer's managing director, said it came after 23 months "of discussion and due diligence" by Energy and "represents a significant milestone" for the project.

But the project still faces a significant legal and regulatory challenge in developing a mining operations plan that will provide adequate protection for the endangered Nevada wildflower, Tiehm's buckwheat.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in declaring it endangered last year that it is on the brink of extinction and the mining project posed the single biggest threat to its survival.

Conservationists have sued in the past to protect the 6-inch-tall plant with yellow blooms and vowed on Friday to do so again if necessary.

"What this looks like is a fairly transparent effort by the Biden administration to build political and economic momentum for the project in an effort to steamroll the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Endangered Species Act," said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

"Ioneer is going to have to completely overhaul the design of this mine if they expect to pass through permitting," he said in an email to The Associated Press. "We've sued or initiated lawsuits over Tiehm's buckwheat four times already, and we won't back down until every buckwheat is saved."

The Energy Department announcement said the Ioneer project is working to minimize impact on the plant. It said the loan is contingent on completion of an environmental impact statement in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The Biden administration has made a plan for half a million charging stations for electric vehicles a signature piece of its infrastructure goals. That effort, and the growth of electric vehicle companies such as Tesla, will require much more lithium to make batteries.

Although lithium reserves are distributed widely across the globe, the U.S. is home to just one active lithium mine, in Nevada. Worldwide demand for lithium was about 350,000 tons (317,517 metric tons) in 2020, but industry estimates project demand will be up to six times greater by 2030.

Shah said large projects like this go forward step by step.

"We clearly are not committing any capital to the project yet," Shah said Friday in a telephone interview with AP. "They still have to meet the conditions. But by doing this, it gives their equity investors some comfort that they should continue to invest in the project."

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is among those backing the project.

"I applaud the Energy Department for providing this loan to help support the mining and processing of Nevada's critical minerals, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to the creation of jobs in our state," she said in a statement.

Lithium is fundamental to the battery technology that is most common in electric vehicles and battery electric storage systems. But many engineers are working on alternative battery chemistries because lithium involves rock mining, which means major disturbance to the environment.

Ioneer is a lithium focused company based in New South Wales, Australia and Reno.

Another new lithium mining project in development in the U.S. is proposed for Thacker Pass by Lithium Americas near the Oregon line. That northern Nevada mine would make millions of tons of lithium available, but it too faces legal challenges. Native American tribes have argued that it's located on sacred lands near where dozens of their ancestors were massacred in 1865.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2017.
Former McDonald's CEO Charged with Misleading Investors
January 9, 2023
This photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity taken in June 2019, in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas shows Tiehm's buckwheat growing in the high desert where a lithium mine is planned.
Feds Launching Review of Mine at Site of Endangered Flower
December 22, 2022
A notification for sesame is printed under the ingredient list on a bag of hot dog buns in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences _ increasing the number of products that include the ingredient. Starting Jan. 1, all foods made and sold in the U.S. must be labeled if they contain sesame, an often-hidden ingredient that's been declared the nation's ninth major allergen.
New Label Law Has Unintended Effect: Sesame in More Foods
December 22, 2022
Related Stories
Fashion designer Thom Browne waits in line outside Manhattan federal court, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York.
Laws & Regulations
Adidas Loses Suit Over Stripes
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Dec. 9, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
EPA, Pipeline Operator Reach Deal to Clean up Kansas Spill
Massachusetts Institute of Technology facial recognition researcher Joy Buolamwini stands for a portrait at the school in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
Facial Recognition Tool Led to Mistaken Arrest, Lawyer Says
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 1056710182
Labor
Bringing Manufacturing Back to the U.S. Requires Political Will
But success hinges on training American workers.
January 13, 2023
Fashion designer Thom Browne waits in line outside Manhattan federal court, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York.
Laws & Regulations
Adidas Loses Suit Over Stripes
Adidas sued another designer over striped active wear, alleging it infringed upon its intellectual property.
January 13, 2023
I Stock 1138499981
Laws & Regulations
Closed Illinois Plant's Ex-Operator Settling Suits for $408M
Sterigenics used toxic ethylene oxide gas to sterilize medical equipment, pharmaceutical drugs and spices at a facility in Willowbrook.
January 11, 2023
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Dec. 9, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
EPA, Pipeline Operator Reach Deal to Clean up Kansas Spill
The spill was the largest onshore in nine years.
January 10, 2023
Traffic moves along along 99 south in Fresno, Calif., Dec. 28, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Moves to Toughen Standards for Soot Pollution
Critics said the proposed rule could "stifle manufacturing and industrial investment."
January 9, 2023
McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Former McDonald's CEO Charged with Misleading Investors
He allegedly made false and misleading statements about the circumstances of his firing.
January 9, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Labor
FTC Proposes Ban on Employee Noncompete Clauses
The measure could make it easier for people to switch jobs — and deepen competition for workers.
January 6, 2023
I Stock 1346156657
Laws & Regulations
Former GE Engineer Gets 2 Years for 'Textbook' Economic Espionage
He tried to steal trade secrets surrounding the company's ground-based and aviation-based turbine technologies.
January 3, 2023
Massachusetts Institute of Technology facial recognition researcher Joy Buolamwini stands for a portrait at the school in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
Facial Recognition Tool Led to Mistaken Arrest, Lawyer Says
Critics say the technology results in a higher rate of misidentification of people of color.
January 3, 2023
Port Of Charleston I Stock 501884660
Supply Chain
Union Wins Labor Board Ruling in Port Dispute
Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation's largest maritime centers.
December 23, 2022
I Stock 1285827098
Laws & Regulations
Suit Challenges Review Underlying Alaska Oil Lease Sale
Environmental groups say the sale is based on a faulty environmental review.
December 22, 2022
I Stock 1336307485
Laws & Regulations
NAM: Congress Failed to Advance Manufacturing Tax Priorities
Critical tax provisions were left out of the 2023 Omnibus spending package and the association says small manufacturers will suffer.
December 22, 2022
This photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity taken in June 2019, in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas shows Tiehm's buckwheat growing in the high desert where a lithium mine is planned.
Laws & Regulations
Feds Launching Review of Mine at Site of Endangered Flower
Federal land managers are reviewing new plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist.
December 22, 2022
A notification for sesame is printed under the ingredient list on a bag of hot dog buns in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences _ increasing the number of products that include the ingredient. Starting Jan. 1, all foods made and sold in the U.S. must be labeled if they contain sesame, an often-hidden ingredient that's been declared the nation's ninth major allergen.
Laws & Regulations
New Label Law Has Unintended Effect: Sesame in More Foods
"Companies are intentionally adding the allergen.”
December 22, 2022
A man walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, on June 24, 2022. World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.
Laws & Regulations
WTO: No 'Made in China' Labels for Hong Kong Goods
The United States Trade Representative’s office indicated it would ignore Wednesday’s ruling.
December 22, 2022