New Lawsuit Filed by Workers in Kentucky Factory Hit by Tornado

The suit accuses one of the supervisors of false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

Dylan Lovan
Dec 9, 2022
Wreckage
iStock

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A group of workers who claim they were not allowed to leave a Kentucky candle factory before a tornado destroyed the building have filed a second lawsuit against the company.

WATCH: Tornado-Ravaged Candle Factory Will Not Reopen 

The suit filed Thursday in Graves County accuses Mayfield Consumer Products and one of its supervisors of false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress. The complaint includes the families of three workers who died when the tornado hit the plant on Dec. 10, 2021.

Some of the same workers had joined a federal class action lawsuit that made similar claims. The storms killed dozens of people across the state, including six at the Mayfield plant.

Several of the plaintiffs said they were told they would be "terminated" if they left as the storm approached, according to the lawsuit. One of those workers, Elijah Johnson, said in media accounts last year that he walked into a supervisor's office with a group of employees who were asking to leave. Johnson said he "asked to leave and they told me I'd be fired," the lawsuit said. Johnson was injured and hospitalized after the storm hit.

The company has disputed Johnson's claim. A statement released by its lawyer last month said Johnson told another employee that he was told not to leave after the factory told employees to shelter in place. The company said Johnson had clocked in to work about 15 minutes before that happened, the statement said.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the company said in an email they had not reviewed the new lawsuit but said the supervisor who communicated with employees "was a hero on the night of the tornado and (the company) will zealously defend any claims made against him."

The lawsuit says the company had more than three hours of notice that severe weather was approaching the area. It alleges the company did not train its employees in emergency safety procedures and had just a central hallway and two bathrooms for 110 employees to shelter in during the tornado.

Last month, a group of workers, including Johnson, alleged in a filing with the National Labor Relations Board that the company was interfering with worker compensation benefits because they participated in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation.

The company has been fined $40,000 by OSHA for violations of federal labor law.

The company said in a statement last month that it complied with the OSHA investigation "to the best of its ability and even facilitated several employee interviews."


Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
I Stock 490802884
Pharma's Expensive Gaming of the Drug Patent System
December 5, 2022
Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015.
Bird Flu Prompts Slaughter of 1.8M Chickens in Nebraska
November 28, 2022
I Stock 1151722285
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
November 22, 2022
Related Stories
A police officer uses a robot to investigate a bomb threat in San Francisco, on July 25, 2008.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Police Rarely Deploy Deadly Robots to Confront Suspects
Craig Stevens holds a bottle of brown water as he speaks with members of the media outside the Susquehanna County Courthouse in Montrose, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pennsylvania's most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday.
Laws & Regulations
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest to Polluting Town's Water
In this aerial photo, a building at the center of a deadly fire is seen in Anyang in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed several dozen people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China's Henan province.
Laws & Regulations
4 Detained Over China Trading Company Fire That Killed 38
Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A federal judge will decide whether Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.
Laws & Regulations
Elizabeth Holmes Gets More Than 11 Years for Theranos Scam
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.
Energy
Interior Secretary: `Unacceptable' to Mine Near Famed Swamp
Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine titanium oxide on land 2.9 miles from the boundary.
December 8, 2022
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., on June 24, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Holmes' Former Partner Gets Nearly 13 Years in Theranos Case
The sentence is slightly longer than that given to the CEO.
December 8, 2022
I Stock 1307766319
Laws & Regulations
Former Grain Company CEO Indicted on Fraud Charges
He is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture.
December 7, 2022
I Stock 1270690843
Labor
Judge Orders Slaughterhouse Cleaners Not to Hire Minors
Investigators identified at least 50 minors who were cleaning dangerous equipment on overnight shifts.
December 7, 2022
Ap22339853070951
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Visit Arizona Computer Chip Site, Highlight Jobs
Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure.
December 6, 2022
City workers remove garbage floating on the Negro River, Manaus, Brazil, June 6, 2022.
Energy
Negotiators Take First Steps Toward Plastic Pollution Treaty
A self-named “high ambition coalition” of countries wants an end to plastic pollution by 2040.
December 5, 2022
I Stock 490802884
Laws & Regulations
Pharma's Expensive Gaming of the Drug Patent System
And how it is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation.
December 5, 2022
Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern ethanol refineries, such as this one in Chancellor, S.D., shown on July 22, 2021.
Energy
EPA Seeks to Mandate More Use of Ethanol, Other Biofuels
The move is welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups.
December 2, 2022
A Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Senate Passes Bill to Avert Rail Strike
The measure now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.
December 2, 2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the White House, Nov. 29, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
House Votes to Impose Deal on Railroad Unions
The bill would head off a looming nationwide rail strike.
December 1, 2022
The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France, on July 9, 2020.
Aerospace
Airbus to Pay $16M Fine, End French Corruption Probe
The agreement comes as an extension to a previous deal that led Airbus to pay a record fine.
December 1, 2022
I Stock 1342289883
Energy
Seafood Company Fined $345,000 for Air Act Violations
The company was operating three solid waste incinerators that lacked any emission control or monitoring systems.
November 30, 2022
Craig Stevens holds a bottle of brown water as he speaks with members of the media outside the Susquehanna County Courthouse in Montrose, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pennsylvania's most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday.
Laws & Regulations
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest to Polluting Town's Water
Residents say their aquifer was ruined by Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc.
November 30, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Calls on Congress to Head Off Rail Strike
Congress plans to take up legislation that would impose the deal unions agreed to in September.
November 29, 2022