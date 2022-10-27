Hard-Drive Maker Seagate Tech Faces China Sanctions Warning

Seagate is a major supplier for Huawei Technologies, a major target of U.S. export controls.

Associated Press
Oct 27, 2022
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

BEIJING (AP) — Seagate Technology said Thursday the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China.

The company said in an SEC filing that it rejected the allegations. It says its hard disc-drives are not subject to U.S. Export Administration regulations, but troubles over the issue could affect its business.

"Seagate believes it has complied with all relevant export control laws and regulations," it said.

Seagate said the allegation is over sales between August 2020 and September 2021 to "a customer and its affiliates." It did not name the customer, however, Seagate is a major supplier of hard drives to telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, a major target of U.S. export controls.

The other major supplier, Western Digital, stopped sales to Huawei in 2019, not long after it had signed a strategic partnership with the Chinese company, the biggest maker of network gear for phone and internet carriers.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In reporting lower profit and revenues for its fiscal first quarter, Seagate said it was reducing its headcount by 3,000 people as part of a restructuring. It cited global uncertainties and slower demand.


Latest in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 26, 2022
Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.
Railroad Says Accident Victims Should Have to Use Arbitration
September 26, 2022
I Stock 467511136
DOJ to Use 'Carrot & Stick' Approach on Corporate Crime
September 16, 2022
I Stock 1143887057
State-Owned Fish Hatchery Ordered to Reduce Pollution
September 9, 2022
Related Stories
Military
Laws & Regulations
Final Defendant in Fake Military Gear Scheme Gets 2 Years
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
UPS to Pay Fine, Correct Hazardous Waste Violations
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Release 15M Barrels from Oil Reserve, More Possible
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, during a tour of electric school buses at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Va., May 20, 2022.
Automotive
Government Awarding $1 Billion to Schools for Electric Buses
Only about 1% of the nation's 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year.
October 26, 2022
Attorney General Merrick Garland, joined by otters Justice officials, speaks to reporters as they announce charges against two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers for attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Chinese Officers Charged in Plot to Obstruct U.S. Huawei Probe
The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands of dollars to a U.S. official that was actually a double agent.
October 25, 2022
I Stock 1346156711 (1)
Laws & Regulations
Two Convicted Over Engineering Contract Bribes in Texas
A pair of engineering companies paid about $4.1 million in bribes to land a $38.5 million contract to rehabilitate a water treatment plant.
October 25, 2022
Brown pelicans are shown perching in mangrove bushes damaged by oil on Queen Bess Island in Louisiana's Barataria Bay, June 21, 2010.
Laws & Regulations
Ruling Could Mean Trials Against Big Oil Over State Wetlands
This is the fourth time that this first wetlands damage suit has been ordered returned to the Plaquemines court by federal judges.
October 24, 2022
A Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Safety
Delta Air Settles With Pilot Who Raised Safety Concerns
She pressed her case under a law designed to protect whistleblowers.
October 24, 2022
Military
Laws & Regulations
Final Defendant in Fake Military Gear Scheme Gets 2 Years
The fake goods lacked important safety features.
October 21, 2022
Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces $1B Class Action Lawsuit
The case will focus primarily on the e-commerce giant's "Buy Box" feature.
October 21, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
If both sides can't agree, Congress could step in.
October 21, 2022
I Stock 1380403593
Laws & Regulations
2 Companies Split $320M to Make EV Batteries in La.
The investments will help lessen the auto industry's reliance on the overseas supply chain.
October 20, 2022
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
UPS to Pay Fine, Correct Hazardous Waste Violations
The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations.
October 20, 2022
President Joe Biden listens during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. From left, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, Biden and Ray Curry, President of the United Auto Workers.
Automotive
U.S. Awards $2.8B in Grants for EV Batteries in 12 States
A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials.
October 19, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Release 15M Barrels from Oil Reserve, More Possible
The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil.
October 19, 2022
A site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris, Nov. 14, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Lafarge Pleads Guilty, Will Pay $778M in Penalties
The Justice Department says it's the first time a company has pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
October 18, 2022
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, her mother, Noel Holmes, left, and father, Christian Holmes IV, arrive at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes
Her bid for a new trial.
October 17, 2022