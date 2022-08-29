Supreme Court Climate Ruling Could Impact Nuclear Waste Case

Aug 29, 2022
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 14, 2022.
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 14, 2022.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses, advocates across the political spectrum say.

Two Republican attorneys general — including the West Virginia official who successfully challenged Environmental Protection Agency rules restricting greenhouse gas emissions by power plants — say the Supreme Court ruling applies more broadly to other executive branch actions. And in at least one case, environmental groups appear to agree.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the court's June 30 ruling, which limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, can be used to block a federal license issued to a private facility to store radioactive waste in his state.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, fresh off a win in the climate case, says he will challenge a proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission to require companies to report on their climate risks, including those related to the physical impact of storms, drought and higher temperatures caused by global warming.

The court's 6-3 ruling said EPA violated the “major questions” doctrine in regulating greenhouse gas emissions by power plants. The decision held that Congress must speak with specificity when it wants to give an agency authority to regulate on an issue of major national significance.

Several conservative justices have criticized what they see as the unchecked power of federal agencies.

Some legal experts suggested the Supreme Court ruling also might be cited in challenges to President Joe Biden's announcement last week that the administration would provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.

In the Texas case, Paxton contended in a court filing soon after the Supreme Court ruling that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission lacked specific direction from Congress when it licensed a private company to temporarily store spent, radioactive waste in west Texas near the border with New Mexico.

The court ruling in West Virginia v. EPA “confirms that this case implicates the major questions doctrine,” Paxton's office said in a letter to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hearing the state's challenge in the nuclear case.

In a political twist, environmental groups that oppose the waste-storage plan also invoked the Supreme Court ruling.

"No federal agency is above the law,” said Diane Curran, a lawyer for Beyond Nuclear, an advocacy group that opposes nuclear power.

The group argues in a separate case before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that a license issued to Texas-based Interim Storage Partners to store thousands of metric tons of spent nuclear fuel for up to 40 years is invalid because "it ignored the unambiguous mandates of the Nuclear Waste Policy Act” to store nuclear waste at a now-abandoned site at Nevada's Yucca Mountain.

“Only Congress can decide whether to abandon one of its primary strategies for ensuring the completion of a federal repository" for nuclear waste, Curran said.

Like Paxton and Morrisey, Curran said federal agencies appear to be going beyond their authority delegated by Congress.

“I do think there are policy issues here that are enormous,'' she said in an interview. "It's disturbing that the NRC put its oar in on a policy decision that belongs to Congress,'' namely, where to store nuclear waste.

Wallace Taylor, a lawyer who represents the Sierra Club on nuclear issues, said he appreciates the irony that environmental groups are siding with staunch conservatives such as Paxton and Morrisey in the nuclear dispute.

“My enemy is my friend” when interests coincide, he said with a chuckle.

“It's certainly a major question,'' Taylor added, referring to nuclear waste storage. “Tens of thousands of tons of nuclear waste” must be disposed of “and there's no authority in the Nuclear Waste Policy Act to license interim storage,'' he said. “All they can license is a permanent repository'' at Yucca Mountain, a project that has been mothballed for more than a decade and faces strong bipartisan opposition.

The NRC, in a legal filing in the 5th Circuit case, said the Texas license is not an example of overreach because the agency has “longstanding” authority on the issue, including in the 1954 Atomic Energy Act.

"The materials license issued here reflects a conventional exercise of NRC's longstanding and exclusive authority over a matter that lies at the core of its expertise,'' the agency wrote.

Congress has “clearly and expressly” granted authority to the NRC to license offsite nuclear fuel storage facilities, including in the 1954 law, the agency added.

An NRC spokesman declined to comment, referring a reporter to the legal filing.

In formal comments filed with the SEC, meanwhile, 21 Republican attorneys general led by Morrisey argue that the agency is trying to transform itself from the federal overseer of securities “into the regulator of broader social ills,” including climate change

“The woke left is going full throttle in their mission to change every facet of American life, businesses and erode our democratic institutions to suit their liberal agenda,” Morrisey said. “The Biden administration wants to radically transform the SEC and other agencies run by unelected bureaucrats and make them champions of climate change, regardless of what those agencies’ functions are.''

Biden, he added, “is creating a federal bureaucracy to suit his agenda.”

A spokesperson for the SEC did not respond to requests for comment.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008. The California Energy Commission is holding a three-hour workshop focused on the state's power needs in the climate change era and what role the power plant might have in maintaining reliable electricity.
California Officials Ponder Nuclear Future
August 12, 2022
Lina Khan, then-nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 21, 2021.
FTC Looks to Corral Tech Firms' Data Collection
August 12, 2022
Fuel prices shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022.
As Prices Soared, Unprecedented Profit for Major Oil Drillers
August 1, 2022
Related Stories
The EPA is designating some toxic industrial compounds used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances under the so-called Superfund law.
Laws & Regulations
EPA to Designate 'Forever Chemicals' as Hazardous Substances
President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden waves as they walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, upon arrival from a trip to visit flood affected areas in Kentucky, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Sign $280B CHIPS Act in Bid to Boost U.S. Over China
A U.S. House investigation has found that gun manufacturers have taken in more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade.
Laws & Regulations
Smith & Wesson Subpoenaed for Data on Rifle Sales
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
This aerial image taken with a drone on June 9, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. The houses on the left are up for demolition. Intel Corp. plans a Sept. 9 groundbreaking for its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor operations with President Joe Biden giving remarks, the company and the the White House said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Attend Groundbreaking of Intel's $20B Ohio Plants
The president will speak on "rebuilding American manufacturing."
August 26, 2022
The EPA is designating some toxic industrial compounds used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances under the so-called Superfund law.
Laws & Regulations
EPA to Designate 'Forever Chemicals' as Hazardous Substances
PFOA and PFOS remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time.
August 26, 2022
I Stock 1329013245
Laws & Regulations
$50 Million in Grants Fund Apprenticeship Hubs
The Department of Labor has awarded $171 million to fund apprenticeship programs.
August 24, 2022
Brad Pitt walks past a house under construction in New Orleans in a 2007 photo.
Laws & Regulations
Brad Pitt's Foundation Reaches $20.5M Settlement Over Green Housing Debacle
More than 100 home owners are eligible for reimbursements.
August 23, 2022
Making territorial claims in space is illegal under international law.
Laws & Regulations
Lunar Mining, Moon Land Claims Dig Into International Law Gray Area
But negotiations are underway to avoid conflict and damage to spacecraft.
August 23, 2022
In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Twin Metals sued the Biden administration to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project.
Energy
Twin Metals Sues Biden Administration to Regain Mine Leases
The proposed underground mine is struggling to survive amid shifting political winds.
August 23, 2022
I Stock 1251538483
Laws & Regulations
Watchdogs Call Review at U.S. Nuclear Lab 'Sham' Process
The lab is one of two sites tapped for the lucrative mission of manufacturing the plutonium cores.
August 22, 2022
Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it dismisses employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more similar lawsuits, including Hersey's case, looms over the railroad.
Labor
Disqualified for Disabilities, Railroad Workers Fight Back
The federal lawsuits could prove costly to Union Pacific.
August 18, 2022
In this photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is a bleached sandhill skipper in the meadows at Baltazor Hot Spring in Humboldt County, Nevada, taken on Sept 13, 2021. Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for the rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line.
Laws & Regulations
Protection Sought for Rare Butterflies at Geothermal Plant Site
First it was an endangered toad, now it's a butterfly.
August 17, 2022
A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community where a coal plant is closing.
Energy
Climate Bill: Could Coal Communities Shift to Nuclear?
Tax credits are substantial if a nuclear facility is in a community where a coal plant is closing.
August 15, 2022
Southern Nevada Water Authority maintenance mechanics, from left, Jason Dondoy, Patrick Smith and Tony Mercado install a spacer flange after removing an energy dissipator at the Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3P3) at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on April 27, 2022, outside of Las Vegas.
Laws & Regulations
Deadline Looms for Drought-Stricken States to Cut Water Use
Some are facing unprecedented reductions to water use.
August 15, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008. The California Energy Commission is holding a three-hour workshop focused on the state's power needs in the climate change era and what role the power plant might have in maintaining reliable electricity.
Energy
California Officials Ponder Nuclear Future
Nuke or no nuke?
August 12, 2022
Lina Khan, then-nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 21, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
FTC Looks to Corral Tech Firms' Data Collection
How data is being used and protected has led to growing public concern and officials' outrage.
August 12, 2022
Arrest
Automotive
Oregon Crime Ring Moved $22M in Catalytic Converters
The crime ring spanned Oregon counties and Washington state, Nevada, California, Texas and New York.
August 12, 2022