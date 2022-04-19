Biden Finalizes Rule Restoring Broad Review of Big Projects

Environmental reviews were overhauled in 2020 in a bid to accelerate projects.

Apr 19th, 2022
Matthew Daly
A rule finalized Tuesday, April 19, 2022, will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions, the White House said.
A rule finalized Tuesday, April 19, 2022, will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions, the White House said.
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines that were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track the projects.

A rule finalized Tuesday will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions, the White House said.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said the new rule should resolve challenges created by the Trump-era policy and restore public confidence during environmental reviews.

"Restoring these basic community safeguards will provide regulatory certainty, reduce conflict and help ensure that projects get built right the first time,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory. “Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help projects get built faster, be more resilient, and provide greater benefits to people who live nearby.”

Former President Donald Trump overhauled the environmental reviews in 2020 in a bid to accelerate projects he said would boost the economy and provide jobs.

Trump made slashing government regulations a hallmark of his presidency. He and his administration frequently expressed frustration at rules they said unnecessarily slowed approval for interstate oil and gas pipelines and other big projects. The rule change imposed in 2020 restricted the timelines for environmental reviews and public comment and allowed federal officials to disregard a project’s role in cumulative effects, such as climate change.

The new rule comes as the Supreme Court reinstated a separate Trump-era rule that curtails the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways.

In a decision that split the court 5-4, the justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order throwing out the Trump rule. The April 6 action does not interfere with the Biden administration’s plan to rewrite the rule. Work on a revision has begun, but the administration has said a final rule is not expected until next spring. The Trump-era rule will remain in effect in the meantime.

Contrary to frequent assertions by Trump and others in his administration, a more rigorous environmental review will actually speed up completion of major projects, since it is more likely to withstand a legal challenge by environmental groups or states, Mallory said. Many Trump-era environmental decisions were reversed or delayed by courts after findings they did not undergo sufficient analysis.

Environmental groups hailed the rule change, which they said restores bedrock environmental protections under NEPA, a 1970 law that requires the government to accept public comments and take environmental, economic and health impacts into consideration before approving any major project.

“NEPA plays a critical role in keeping our communities and our environment healthy and safe, and Donald Trump’s attempts to weaken NEPA were clearly nothing more than a handout to corporate polluters,'' said Leslie Fields, the Sierra Club's national director of policy, advocacy and legal affairs.

Environmental groups and African American, Latino and tribal activists had protested the Trump-era rule change, saying it would worsen pollution in areas already reeling from oil refineries, chemical plants and other hazardous sites. The Biden administration has made addressing such environmental justice issues a key priority.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Republican senators criticized the rule when it was proposed last fall, saying it would slow down major infrastructure projects.

"Important projects that address critical issues like improving access to public transit, adding more clean energy to the grid and expanding broadband access are languishing due to continued delays and that must change,'' said Chad Whiteman, the chamber's vice president for environment and regulatory affairs.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities, so Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of dollars from the federal government.
Congress Seeks Compromise to Boost Computer Chip Industry
The effort is a chance before elections to show they are addressing the nation’s supply chains.
Apr 18th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Biden to Require U.S.-Made Steel, Iron for Infrastructure
Whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet.
Apr 18th, 2022
Pollution
New Mexico Adopts Stiffer Pollution Rules for Oil and Gas
The governor said they are among the toughest in the nation.
Apr 15th, 2022
I Stock 1305317722
What We Know About Biogen's Aduhelm
The FDA approved the new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it.
Apr 15th, 2022
Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.
Elon Musk Accused of Breaking Law While Buying Twitter Stock
Musk held 73.1 million Twitter shares as of the most recent count.
Apr 13th, 2022
DC Solar founder Jeff Carpoff was sentenced last November to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $790.6 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
Former DC Solar Exec Gets Prison Over $1 Billion Fraud
The San Francisco Bay Area company sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers.
Apr 13th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022.
Biden Waiving Ethanol Rule in Bid to Lower Gasoline Prices
Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.
Apr 12th, 2022
They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Biden to Nominate New ATF Director, Release Ghost Gun Rule
The White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime.
Apr 11th, 2022
This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. Walmart and Kohl's are paying a combined $5.5 million in settlements after the Federal Trade Commission said they falsely marketed dozens of sheets and other home textile products as made of environmentally friendly bamboo, when they were actually rayon.
Walmart, Kohl's Settle over 'Eco-Friendly' Rayon Products
The textiles were made with a process that “requires the use of toxic chemicals."
Apr 11th, 2022
Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays.
Trial Ordered for 59 in Deadly Collapse of Genoa Bridge
Standing trial are several people who worked for the transport and infrastructure ministry.
Apr 8th, 2022
Sentence
North Dakota Oil Exec Gets 3-Year Sentence for Fraud Scheme
He was ordered to pay back $406 million.
Apr 8th, 2022