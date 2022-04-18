Biden to Require U.S.-Made Steel, Iron for Infrastructure

Whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet.

Apr 18th, 2022
Josh Boak
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material.

New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S. However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases.

“There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector," said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China and other nations with interests that diverge from America's. With inflation at a 40-year high ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, he's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package initially triggered higher prices.

“From Day One, every action I’ve taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle: Made in America,” Biden said Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina. “It takes a federal government that doesn’t just give lip service to buying American but actually takes action.”

Biden said that the roughly $700 billion the government devotes annually to procuring goods is supposed to prioritize U.S. suppliers but regulations going back to the 1930s have either been watered down or applied in ways that masked the use of foreign imports.

The administration could not say what percentage of construction material for existing infrastructure projects is U.S.-made, even though the federal government is already spending $350 billion on construction this year. The new guidelines would enable government officials to know how many dollars go to U.S. workers and factories.

Tucked into the bipartisan infrastructure package that became law last November was a requirement that starting on May 14 “none of the funds" allocated to federal agencies for projects may be spent "unless all of the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials used in the project are produced in the United States.” That's according to Monday's 17-page guidance.

The guidance includes three standards for these requirements to be waived: if the purchase “would be inconsistent with the public interest”; if the needed materials aren't produced “in sufficient and reasonably available quantities or of a satisfactory quality"; or if U.S. materials increase a project's cost by more than 25%.

American manufacturers are about 170,000 jobs short of the 12.8 million factory jobs held in 2019, as manufacturing jobs began to decline before the pandemic began. But the U.S. has 6.9 million fewer manufacturing jobs compared with the 1979 peak, a loss caused by outsourcing and automation.

Getting more industrial jobs will likely mean adding more factories and assembly lines — as manufacturers are operating at a 78.7% capacity, which the Federal Reserve notes is above the historical average.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
DC Solar founder Jeff Carpoff was sentenced last November to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $790.6 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
Former DC Solar Exec Gets Prison Over $1 Billion Fraud
The San Francisco Bay Area company sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers.
Apr 13th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022.
Biden Waiving Ethanol Rule in Bid to Lower Gasoline Prices
Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.
Apr 12th, 2022
They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Biden to Nominate New ATF Director, Release Ghost Gun Rule
The White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime.
Apr 11th, 2022
This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. Walmart and Kohl's are paying a combined $5.5 million in settlements after the Federal Trade Commission said they falsely marketed dozens of sheets and other home textile products as made of environmentally friendly bamboo, when they were actually rayon.
Walmart, Kohl's Settle over 'Eco-Friendly' Rayon Products
The textiles were made with a process that “requires the use of toxic chemicals."
Apr 11th, 2022
Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays.
Trial Ordered for 59 in Deadly Collapse of Genoa Bridge
Standing trial are several people who worked for the transport and infrastructure ministry.
Apr 8th, 2022
Sentence
North Dakota Oil Exec Gets 3-Year Sentence for Fraud Scheme
He was ordered to pay back $406 million.
Apr 8th, 2022
Monsanto
Chinese Man Sentenced for Stealing Monsanto Trade Secret
He attempted to fly to China with a copies of an algorithm for farming software.
Apr 8th, 2022
Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc., job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays amended water as job forman Megan Eberhart holds a light during asbestos abatement in Howell, Mich., Oct. 18, 2017. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, proposed a rule to finally ban asbestos, a carcinogen that is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products and kills thousands of Americans every year.
EPA Rule Would Finally Ban Asbestos
The carcinogen is still in use.
Apr 6th, 2022
I Stock 1310845182
Why Biden Extended Tariffs on Solar Panels
It's a bid to protect domestic manufacturing.
Apr 6th, 2022
I Stock 881009140
Paid Family Leave Makes People Happier
Yet the U.S. remains the only advanced economy without federal paid leave.
Apr 6th, 2022
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has consistently missed deadlines in recent months to pay the U.S. government the millions of dollars he owes in penalties for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines, according to federal court documents.
WVa Gov Justice Repeatedly Late Paying Mine Safety Penalties
A lawsuit said he failed to pay fees associated with hundreds of penalties.
Apr 6th, 2022