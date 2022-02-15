Metallurgist Gets 2.5 Years for Faking Tests on Sub Parts

She falsified the results for over 30 years.

Feb 15th, 2022
Gene Johnson
Metallurgy
iStock

SEATTLE (AP) — A metallurgist in Washington state was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and a $50,000 fine Monday after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines.

Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma that supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls.

From 1985 through 2017, Thomas falsified the results of strength and toughness tests for about half the steel the foundry produced for the Navy. The tests were intended to show that the steel would not fail in a collision or in certain “wartime scenarios,” the Justice Department said.

Thomas pleaded guilty to fraud last November. U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle sentenced her in Tacoma, calling her actions a "crime of pride and ego, that in some way she knew better than those who set the standards,” according to a news release from Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

The sentence was less than half the nearly six years sought by prosecutors.

“Our Sailors and Marines depend upon high quality products and services from our contractors to safely and effectively meet the worldwide mission of the Department of the Navy,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said. “We will continue to insist that our contractors must meet these high standards."

There was no allegation that any submarine hulls failed. But authorities said the Navy has spent nearly $14 million, including 50,000 hours of engineering work, to assess the parts and risk to the 30 submarines affected. The Navy says it will incur further costs as it continues monitoring the subs.

Thomas’ conduct came to light in 2017, when a metallurgist being groomed to replace her noticed suspicious test results and alerted their company, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., which acquired the foundry in 2008.

Bradken fired Thomas and initially disclosed its findings to the Navy, but the company then wrongfully suggested that the discrepancies were not the result of fraud. That hindered the Navy’s investigation into the scope of the problem as well as its efforts to remediate the risks to its sailors, prosecutors said.

In June 2020, the company agreed to pay $10.9 million in a deferred-prosecution agreement.

When confronted with the doctored results, Thomas told investigators, “Yeah, that looks bad,” the Justice Department said. She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was “stupid” that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

In a letter to the court, Thomas said she was mortified at what she had done. Her attorney, John Carpenter, noted in a sentencing memorandum that she did not gain financially by faking the test results. He asked for a sentence of probation.

“Ms. Thomas is good person who let a number of work pressures cause her to make bad decisions,” he wrote. “Ms. Thomas never intended to place any sailor at risk and is gratified that the Navy’s testing compels the conclusion that she has not.”

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Trucks are parked in front of the Chateau Laurier as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continue in Ottawa on Feb. 10, 2022.
COVID-19 Protest in Canada Shuts Down Auto Plants
It's forced Ford, GM and other car companies to close plants or reduce production on both sides of the U.S. border.
Feb 10th, 2022
Tesla plant, Fremont, Calif., May 12, 2020.
California Accuses Tesla of Racial Discrimination
The state alleged that Black factory workers are "subjected to racial slurs" and face discrimination in jobs, discipline and pay.
Feb 10th, 2022
The Biden administration is launching its long-awaited plan Feb. 10, 2022, to build out a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, pledging $5 billion to states that focus first on stops along interstate highways that could spur a new era of zero-emission travel coast to coast.
States Get Go-Ahead to Build Electric Car Charging Stations
Construction could begin by this fall.
Feb 10th, 2022
The Department of Justice building in Washington, March 22, 2019.
Physicist Seeks Damages Over Bungled Criminal Case
He faced "false and fabricated" charges that he shared information about a "pocket heater" device with counterparts in China.
Feb 9th, 2022
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives his State of the State speech in the House Chambers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va.
End to Nuclear Plant Ban Signed by West Virginia Governor
The state has lost thousands of coal jobs as companies and utilities explore other energy sources.
Feb 9th, 2022
American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 2, 2022.
U.S. Flags 33 Questionable Chinese Companies
The move adds electronics businesses, optics companies, a turbine blade company and university labs to the "Unverified List."
Feb 8th, 2022
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that nearly $725 million in federal funding is available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage.
Biden's Plan to Spend $725M to Clean Up Abandoned Coal Mines
It is part of an overall plan to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years.
Feb 8th, 2022
Dr. Eric Lander during an event at The Queen theater, Wilmington, Del., Jan. 16, 2021.
Top White House Scientist Resigns
An internal investigation found credible evidence that he bullied his staff.
Feb 8th, 2022
Charlotte, N.C.
Engineering Executive Convicted in Bid-Rigging Scheme
He conspired to rig bids for 300 state-funded projects over nearly a decade.
Feb 7th, 2022
Federal courthouse, Los Angeles, July 2014.
Health Fraud Scheme Offered Free Cosmetic Surgery
They recruited patients with good insurance policies they could exploit.
Feb 7th, 2022
Employees at a Renesas Electronics semiconductor production facility, Beijing, May 14, 2020.
House to Vote on Bill to Boost U.S. Computer Chip Production
The measure includes tens of billions to help the semiconductor industry and strengthen high-tech supply chains.
Feb 4th, 2022